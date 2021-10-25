Best bags for 14-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2021
You've got the fantastic new 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/Max, 2021), and you'd like to be able to transport it safely with you wherever you go, whether it's on an airplane or to your local coffee shop or park. Don't just toss it into any old bag. Here are some of the best bags for your 14-inch MacBook Pro.
- Classic style: Targus Classic Slim Briefcase with Crossbody Shoulder Bag
- Sleek and simple: Lubardy 13-14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Bag
- Sling style: Waterfield Bolt Sling
- Decorative: MoKo Laptop Carrying Sleeve
- Classic messenger: Newhey Messenger Bag
- Designer vegan leather: Kenneth Cole Reaction Grand Central Vegan Leather Laptop Bag
- Streamlined and earth-friendly: Bellroy Classic Backpack
- Bigger briefcase: KROSER Laptop Briefcase Bag
- Eco-friendly and lightweight: Incase Commuter Backpack with BIONIC®
- Stylish tote: NEWHEY Laptop Tote Bag
- Charging backpack: MANCIO Slim Laptop Backpack
- Sharp-looking: BAGSMART Laptop Briefcase Bag
Classic style: Targus Classic Slim Briefcase with Crossbody Shoulder BagStaff Pick
This basic black briefcase is a classic; it holds your 14-inch MacBook Pro or any laptop up to 16 inches safely inside a padded compartment. There are tons of other compartments for your other essential items. It can be carried three ways: by the handle on top, the long crossbody/shoulder strap, or slipped onto your rolling luggage extended handle.
Sleek and simple: Lubardy 13-14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Bag
Basically a souped-up laptop sleeve, this bag will secure your 14-inch MacBook Pro snugly with four layers of protection but not a lot of extra bulk. A handle on the top makes carrying it easy, and three extra compartments will hold your charger and a few other small accessories. Choose from several color options.
Sling style: Waterfield Bolt Sling
Waterfield makes gorgeous, high-end bags, and the Bolt Sling is no exception. Sized just right for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, this bag is made to sling over your shoulder on the go. Inside the bag are a padded laptop compartment and several other slide pockets for other items. Two large zippered compartments on the outside carry even more. Choose from several colors and materials.
Decorative: MoKo Laptop Carrying Sleeve
Another sleeve-style bag, this one has thick padding, fluffy interior fabric, a retractable carrying handle, and a large compartmentalized accessory pocket on one side. Choose from several fun patterns as well as more sedate, office-appropriate colors.
Classic messenger: Newhey Messenger Bag
This classic messenger-style leather and waxed canvas satchel looks great. It has a padded laptop compartment as well as a larger main compartment and plenty of smaller ones for all of your other important items. Choose from several colorways.
Designer vegan leather: Kenneth Cole Reaction Grand Central Vegan Leather Laptop Bag
This soft messenger bag is constructed from vegan leather. Inside, you'll find a padded laptop compartment and plenty of room in the main compartment for all of your essentials. Keep in mind that this is a soft bag without a lot of structure, so it won't maintain the rectangular shape without the MacBook Pro inside. Choose from Brown or Black.
Streamlined and earth-friendly: Bellroy Classic Backpack
This streamlined backpack is an elegant way to carry your 14-inch MacBook Pro on your back, so its weight is distributed comfortably and evenly. The water-resistant fabric is made from 100% recycled PET bottles. The roomy interior includes a padded laptop compartment, an iPad compartment, and more. Choose from a bunch of colors.
Bigger briefcase: KROSER Laptop Briefcase Bag
If you like a briefcase-style bag but need something a bit bigger, check out this one. Its padded laptop compartment holds your 14-inch MacBook Pro or any laptop up to 17 inches. There are tons of other compartments for just about anything. The bag can be expanded from 7.5 to 9.5 inches wide if needed, and it can be carried three ways.
Eco-friendly and lightweight: Incase Commuter Backpack with BIONIC®
This lightweight bag is made from 100% recycled plastic BIONIC® FLX ripstop material; each backpack is equivalent to 26 plastic water bottles recovered from the sea. The padded compartment inside holds your MacBook Pro securely, and there is plenty of room and other pockets for a water bottle and your various valuables. Choose from several colors.
Stylish tote: NEWHEY Laptop Tote Bag
This stylish bag looks like a large purse or tote, but it has a padded laptop compartment for your 14-inch MacBook Pro or any laptop up to 15.6 inches. There are lots of other compartments for all your important items. You can carry it by the handles or the shoulder strap, both of which are removable, so you can choose. It comes in lots of pretty colors.
Charging backpack: MANCIO Slim Laptop Backpack
This stylish but inexpensive backpack has a USB charging port so you can charge your iPhone (with your power bank) on the go. The padded laptop compartment easily fits your 14-inch MacBook Pro, plus there are plenty of other compartments for all of your favorite things. Choose from lots of color options.
Sharp-looking: BAGSMART Laptop Briefcase Bag
This smart-looking, flexible bag has a padded laptop compartment and loads of other pockets inside. EVA foam padding offers plenty of protection. Carry it by the handles or the shoulder strap; alternatively, you can slip it onto the handle of your rolling luggage. Choose from a handful of appealing colorways.
Which of the best bags for 14-inch MacBook Pro is best for you?
Whether you're carrying your laptop down the block on foot or across the world on an airplane, you'll want to keep it safe inside one of the best bags for your 14-inch MacBook Pro. Each of these bags will do the job; it's just a matter of what style you like, what you want to spend, and what features you need. Think about how you'll want to carry the bag. How much space and organization do you need for your other stuff? The Targus Classic Slim Briefcase with Crossbody Shoulder Bag is a well-priced option with plenty of organizational pockets and flexibility in terms of how you carry it. It's great for air travel as well as toting around town.
When I fly with my MacBook Pro, I usually take the Incase Commuter Backpack with BIONIC®. I'm a big fan of backpacks since I tend to have a bad back and don't want to put more strain on it than necessary. The Incase Commuter Backpack is nice and light, but it has a nice padded laptop compartment and enough room for my other stuff. Unlike many laptop bags, it does have a water bottle holder on one side. It's a small-ish backpack and has served as my free "personal item" on many flights.
My day-to-day work bag is the Bellroy Classic Backpack. It's professional-looking and lightweight. I can carry my MacBook Pro as well as my iPad, each safely in their own little compartment. There is plenty of room for everything I need without unnecessary bulk. If you're a big backpack fan like me, you might want to check out our roundup of the best laptop backpacks as well.
