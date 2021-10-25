Best bags for 14-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2021

You've got the fantastic new 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/Max, 2021), and you'd like to be able to transport it safely with you wherever you go, whether it's on an airplane or to your local coffee shop or park. Don't just toss it into any old bag. Here are some of the best bags for your 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Which of the best bags for 14-inch MacBook Pro is best for you?

Whether you're carrying your laptop down the block on foot or across the world on an airplane, you'll want to keep it safe inside one of the best bags for your 14-inch MacBook Pro. Each of these bags will do the job; it's just a matter of what style you like, what you want to spend, and what features you need. Think about how you'll want to carry the bag. How much space and organization do you need for your other stuff? The Targus Classic Slim Briefcase with Crossbody Shoulder Bag is a well-priced option with plenty of organizational pockets and flexibility in terms of how you carry it. It's great for air travel as well as toting around town.

When I fly with my MacBook Pro, I usually take the Incase Commuter Backpack with BIONIC®. I'm a big fan of backpacks since I tend to have a bad back and don't want to put more strain on it than necessary. The Incase Commuter Backpack is nice and light, but it has a nice padded laptop compartment and enough room for my other stuff. Unlike many laptop bags, it does have a water bottle holder on one side. It's a small-ish backpack and has served as my free "personal item" on many flights.

My day-to-day work bag is the Bellroy Classic Backpack. It's professional-looking and lightweight. I can carry my MacBook Pro as well as my iPad, each safely in their own little compartment. There is plenty of room for everything I need without unnecessary bulk. If you're a big backpack fan like me, you might want to check out our roundup of the best laptop backpacks as well.