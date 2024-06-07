Need a new MacBook for those big WWDC announcements? Get one at $150 off in this secret Apple sale at Best Buy

We love a MacBook at iMore, and we like it even more when they are reduced — and at the moment, Best Buy is running an Apple sale where you’ll find a whole bunch of different MacBook deals.

From the MacBook Air M3 to the MacBook Pro, there are some great savings to be had. You can always have a play with the spec selection spot on the Best Buy website as well, where you’ll find more savings if you want to upgrade the processor, RAM, or storage. The sale isn’t on for long — it ends on June 9, so if there’s a deal that you like the look of you’re going to have to get in there quickly.

MacBook savings at Best Buy

MacBook Air M3 | $1,099 $999 at Best Buy The latest MacBook Air comes equipped with an M3 chip, which is apparently going to help power Apple’s upcoming AI announcements. This deal on the MacBook Air M3 isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but its still a great deal. Price check: $999 at Amazon | $899 at B&H Photo

MacBook Air M2 | $999 $849 at Best Buy The MacBook Air M2 has been replaced by the above M3 model, although it’s still a potent laptop with plenty of power on tap. This deal brings it close to its lowest price ever, although if you head to Apple or Best Buy at the moment, you’ll spot even better prices. Price check: $829 at Amazon | $829 at B&H Photo

MacBook Pro M3 | $1,599 $1,449 at Best Buy Bringing the design of the more expensive Pro models to a more affordable price, the M3 MacBook Pro is a powerful computer for those who need more than the MacBook Air. This is a great deal , although again, you’ll find an even lower price if you shop at B&H Photo. Price check: $1,449 at Amazon | $1,399 B&H Photo

Speccing up your MacBook

Unlike shopping on Amazon, you can choose different spec options when you go to Best Buy. You can upgrade the RAM, for example, on the MacBook Air to 16GB, and increase the storage all the way up to 1TB. Now, you can’t choose all the same options as you’ll find on the Apple Store, but it’s still a nice option to have.

Even better is that these extra spec options also have money off — so if you need more power out of your MacBook, then it’s well worth giving them a try.