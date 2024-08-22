Apple’s alleged 19-inch folding MacBook kicked further down the road – now arriving 2027 at the earliest

While most of our attention is on a foldable iPhone, rumor has it that Apple might actually release another foldable device first – a 20-inch foldable MacBook. But the alleged device has been kicked further down the road again, back to 2027, making me wonder if it will ever actually arrive.

Things have gone a bit back and forth on this device. Top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to report on the foldable MacBook. Previously thought to be coming in 2027, Kuo released a blog post on Medium in May, sharing that he now reckons we could see this flagship device hit the shelves by 2026.

But now, Kuo reports that the production of the folding MacBook has hit technical difficulties. Production is now expected to move from 2026 back to 2027, the device's original timeline. In the same post on X, Kuo states that the display size has been finalized at 18.8-inches rather than 20.3-inches. The larger device has been cancelled.

Foldable MacBook survey update - mass production delayed significantly1. Final display size spec confirmed at 18.8 inches. Apple has canceled the 20.25-inch design.2. Due to technical challenges with the display and mechanical, the assembly mass production schedule has been… https://t.co/mPviHVeK0xAugust 22, 2024

The device would likely join the ranks of the best Macs available, and would be one of the first devices of its kind. However, it's starting to seem less and less likely that the device will ever arrive. This device has been kicked back down the road, with technical difficulties being the reason. It seems likely that Apple may now decide to scrap the device altogether.

What would a foldable MacBook look like?

It sounds like this device could be a hybrid Mac/iPad concept that essentially brings the iPad's multitouch capabilities into the world of macOS. But it looks like there are alternative ideas in the pipeline.

Under the hood, we’re looking at the upcoming M5 processor. Production could kick off as soon as the end of next year, which means the next couple of years could be very interesting for MacBook aficionados. We're still a few years away from prototypes for the device, so things are likely to change.

