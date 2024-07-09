Grab a MacBook Air M1 for just $650 at Walmart in this incredible deal

The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for loads of different people, but now that Apple has stopped making them, they can be slightly harder to get hold of. Well, Walmart not only has the laptop in stock, but it's at a truly remarkable price, the likes of which we’ve only seen once before.

If you head over to the Walmart website now, you’ll find the MacBook Air on sale for $650 (or $649 if you want to be pedantic), which is around $350 cheaper than it would have been to buy one when it was still on the Apple site. It’s also $200 cheaper than the newer M2 MacBook Air, making for an excellent purchase if you want a MacBook and don’t want to spend loads of money.

MacBook Air M1 gets huge discount

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $649 at Walmart While not the most powerful MacBook that money can buy, it’s still got it where it counts — and this price is almost like robbery. The $350 discount is on all the different colors as well, so you’ll get an incredible price no matter which option you want to go for.

While not as new or as shiny as the M3 MacBook Air, the M1 version still has an m-series chip, and that means one very important thing for macOS fans — you’ll be able to use Apple Intelligence on your MacBook the moment the feature is released with the public version of macOS Sequoia. That means all the AI bits and bobs are going to work from the beginning, giving you all the latest macOS goodies without having to spend loads of money.

The M1 chip is still a great powerhouse of a chip as well, with plenty of power on tap for even video and photo editing. Need a new laptop and don't want to spend the earth? This could be just what you’ve been waiting for.