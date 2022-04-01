While a battery case is a convenient way of carrying around extra juice for your iPhone 13 Pro, the inclusion of MagSafe has made way for a new solution to your battery woes: portable MagSafe battery packs.

Maybe the answer to your battery woes isn't a case at all. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is a small, portable MagSafe battery pack that you can slap on the back of your iPhone 13 Pro when you need some power. We found that it was a more than suitable option to add extra battery power to your iPhone 13 Pro when we tested it out.

NEWDERY's battery case has a 4800mAh battery and supports Qi wireless charging, meaning you don't have to plug in to charge up your phone or the case. It's comprised of a soft rubber case with a hard shell plate to protect your iPhone from scrapes, scuffs, and drops. Even though it looks pretty thick, Apple Pay still works just fine.

If you aren't too concerned with how your iPhone looks, ZEROLEMON has a great battery case that comes in two battery sizes: 5,000mAh or 8,000mAh. Both sizes will fully charge your iPhone 13 Pro once, but the larger capacity version will almost give you enough juice for two full charges. Plus, it comes with a screen protector, which is an added bonus.

While many battery cases require wired charging, the Alpatronix battery case will allow your phone to charge with any Qi wireless charger while it's still in the case. Once the iPhone is fully charged, this smart battery case will then charge up its own internal battery using the same wireless charger. Plus, the Alpatronix sports a 6,000mAh battery which will fully charge up your phone and still have some leftover!

Offering a 7,000mAh battery, the MAXBEAR battery case is perfect for keeping you going when you need extra juice. The LED lights on the back make it easy to tell when the battery case needs to be charged, and its slim design will add a little less bulk than other battery cases. Plus, it comes in some really snazzy colorways.

Offering an entire full charge to your iPhone 13 Pro, the Casely Power 2.0 is super easy to get on your iPhone and take off, thanks to its slip-on design. It also offers some protection, as the front screen has a 1.5mm lip to ensure you can lay your iPhone screen side down and a 3mm lip around the camera bump to ensure you don't scratch up your lenses.

While the iPhone 13 Pro does have excellent battery life, sometimes having extra juice on hand is necessary. If you get one of the best battery cases, you'll be able to extend the power-on time of your iPhone by hours. It's convenient if you're away from an outlet while traveling and can give you peace of mind; here are the best battery cases for the iPhone 13 Pro.

These portable packs are full of battery power, and they don't force you to have a super bulky case on your iPhone at all times. It's really the best of both worlds. You have access to extra power when you need it but don't have the inconvenience of a large case on your iPhone.

I know we mentioned Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack in our list, but there are so many other options out there as well. We reviewed the Mophie Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini, which impressed us with its slim size and USB-C output. We even took a look at the Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery which, on top of having a 5,000mAh battery, also has a built-in stand so you can prop up your iPhone anywhere you go.

The point is, if a battery case doesn't fit your fancy, one of the best MagSafe portable batteries may be the alternate solution you've been searching for.

Some suggestions for battery cases

Of course, if you want an all-in-one solution, a battery case is the best way to go.

Our top pick is the Casely Power 2.0. Not only will it juice up your phone, but it has a nifty lip around the front of the iPhone and around the camera bump at the back, which means you can set down your iPhone on a table, bedstand, or any flat surface and know that your screen won't be scratched up.

For budget-conscious folk, the MAXBEAR Battery Case offers a lot of extra juice with its 7,000mAh battery and some style with its two-tone colorways that really make the case pop.

If you don't care about the extra bulk, the ZEROLEMON Battery Case has an 8,000mAH battery, which is massive and will provide a ton of power when you're away from an outlet.