What you need to know
- Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing, sat down for a new interview.
- The Apple executive joined Tyler Stalman on his podcast to talk about the Macro Challenge.
- Stalman also interviewed a number of the winners of the challenge.
Earlier today, Apple unveiled the winners of its Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge.
To celebrate the winners and talk about the capabilities of iPhone photography in general, Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing, sat down with Tyler Stalman on his podcast of the same name. Stalman also sat down with the winners of the content, including Trevor Collins, Ashley Lee, Guido Cassanelli, Abhik Mondal, and Daniel Olah.
You can watch the full episode of the podcast episode on YouTube below:
Talking to Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing, Kaiann Drance, about the evolution of mobile photography and interviewing the winners of the iPhone Macro Challenge.
The episode isn't available on Apple Podcasts just yet but hopefully will be soon for everyone who would rather listen to the interviews.
The winning photos, which were voted upon by an expert panel, will be featured on Apple's website, its Instagram page, and on billboards in select cities.
An international panel of expert judges — Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen — selected the winning images and shared some insight on why they love these shots.
Of course, the Macro Challenge was only available to iPhone owners with an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, as Macro-mode is currently only available on those two models. You can check out all of the winning photos in our coverage from earlier.
