Best iPhone 13 Pro cases 2022
If you're getting the iPhone 13 Pro, you're going to want a case to protect it. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases on the web!
The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones out there, having launched this past September. Whether you never picked up a case or are looking for a brand new one, these cases are some of the best. Based on your needs you can find options that offer lots of protection, style, or functionality. These are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases right now, so you can protect your shiny device.
Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone 13 Pro
Thin and simple
If you want a good-quality basic case for your iPhone 13 Pro, look no further than the Spigen Thin Fit. It's a simple snap-on case that offers maximum protection with a minimal footprint on your device. It's made from polycarbonate and TPU, so it does have some shock resistance and will protect the back of your phone from scuffs and scratches.
CASEKOO Frosted iPhone 13 Pro case
Translucent protection
If you like having protection without adding too much bulk to your iPhone, and you like to be able to show off your new shiny phone's design, the CASEKOO Frosted iPhone 13 Pro case manages to do all of that. It's been drop-tested at a height of 8 feet and has a camera lip to protect the lenses on the back, so you shouldn't have to worry about bumps and scuffs. Plus, its frosted translucent back is fingerprint-resistant, meaning it lets the natural beauty of the iPhone 13 Pro shine through without smudges.
iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
Leather from Apple
The Apple Leather Case with MagSafe returns to the newest iPhone, and it's just as good as you remember. It's made with premium tanned leather that is soft to the touch and comes in multiple new colors like golden brown, dark cherry, Wisteria, and more. Plus, this is the kind of case that gets better over time since it develops a rich patina.
UAG U Dot Series for iPhone 13 Pro
Slim and textured
The U Dot Series is a great minimal case for those who like grip, thanks to the textured back. This case comes in several colors, including a super pretty Dusty Rose Pink, and has a matte finish with grippy edges. Even though it's slim, it is still super protective, drop after drop.
Nomad Modern Leather Folio
Leather folio
Nomad's Modern Leather Folio uses genuine Horween leather, developing a patina with more use. In an iMore review, we found that the Nomad Folio has room for up to six cards, an ID slot, and places to put a little cash, it will let you keep your real wallet at home with no problem. And don't worry — it's fully MagSafe compatible.
OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Reliable protection
OtterBox is one of our favorite iPhone cases and accessories brands, and the Symmetry Series+, which we reviewed on the 12 Pro Max, is one of the best offerings for the iPhone 13 Pro. It is slimmer than the rugged Defender Series but still offers outstanding and durable protection. The Symmetry comes in several different fun color combinations, and it's also MagSafe compatible!
Incipio Organicore Clear
Clear and eco-friendly
The Incipio Organicore is an eco-friendly case made with 100% compostable materials, so you can protect your iPhone 13 Pro and feel good about it. Don't worry about durability, though; it's surprisingly tough and has been drop-tested at 14 feet. Plus, it's fully MagSafe compatible.
dbrand Grip
Endless customization
Although you may know dbrand for its wide variety of skins, the dbrand Grip is a case that's also customizable. Upon review of the Grip, we enjoyed the extremely clicky buttons and a really grippy feel. Your iPhone 13 Pro will never feel more secure in your hands. Plus, it's not even that bulky at only 2mm thick, yet it's got military-grade impact resistance — Grip it, skin it, and go!
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for iPhone 13 Pro
Kickstand included
If you like clear cases, it's hard to beat Spigen's Ultra Hybrid S. This simple case is crystal clear and made from two layers for extra protection. Our iMore reviewer found that the Hybrid's CPU bumper helps with shock absorption, while the hard, durable polycarbonate back will help keep the scratches and scuff at bay with durable TPU materials. The buttons are nice and tactile, and the kickstand on the back is great for propping up your iPhone to watch videos.
Sonix cases for iPhone 13 Pro
Express your style
Not every iPhone case needs to be boring. When we reviewed the Sonix lineup, we were delighted with the creative designs and durable build. All the cases are drop-tested at 10 feet, meaning your iPhone 13 Pro can survive a few bumps if it needs to. On top of that, they feature MagSafe compatibility, infused antimicrobial material, and have a ton of different and unique styles.
Casely Bold + MagSafe case for iPhone 13 Pro
Fresh prints
Casely has a wide selection of unique prints that you can slap on your iPhone 13 Pro with its Bold + MagSafe case. According to our iMore product reviewer, Casely Bold + cases are drop-tested at an 8-foot drop, are MagSafe compatible, and have a great slip-resistant side grip, so your iPhone stays in your hand.
Caseology Vault for iPhone 13 Pro
Textured for grip
Caseology makes great cases at great prices, and their Vault case is the perfect blend of form and function. The texture on this case makes sure your iPhone feels nice and grippy so that it won't fall out of your hands. It's thin enough to work with MagSafe, but it can still handle some bumps and bruises as it's tested extensively for drops from about 4 feet.
ESR Air Armor for iPhone 13 Pro
Clear and simple
That Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro looks so beautiful that you'll need a case that won't cover it up. The ESR Air Armor is a TPU case with anti-yellowing technology, so you can let that pretty new phone of yours have the spotlight. Plus, the extra cushioning in the corners helps provide extra protection where your iPhone is most vulnerable.
TAURI 3-in-1-Defender for iPhone 13 Pro
Get extreme protection for your iPhone 13 Pro with this 3-in-1 heavy-duty case. The case is made from hard polycarbonate and a flexible bumper protects from scratches, scuffs, and drops at up to six feet. Plus, it comes with two tempered glass screen protectors to prevent your beautiful OLED display from being damaged, and protection for the camera lenses — meaning your photos will always look sharp.
Do you need a MagSafe case?
We know that plenty of manufacturers have MagSafe compatible cases now, but we also know that some are thin enough to charge using MagSafe without being officially compatible. So, of course, it ultimately depends on the case. In the end, if you buy a case that's not considered fully MagSafe compatible, you do run the risk that it may not work — so consider your choice wisely. We have recommendations for the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 Pro cases as well, so you don't have to waste much time researching there either.
Our recommendations
With plenty of iPhone 13 Pro cases on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. Luckily, we've reviewed several on this list to help you narrow it down.
The Spigen Thin Fit case is awesome because its price is pretty reasonable while providing great protection in a minimal form factor. Fans of minimalism will love this thin fit case that can show off the color of your iPhone 13 Pro without sacrificing protection.
If you need MagSafe compatibility, the Nomad Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro is a tad expensive but very much worth it. With a ton of space for cards, cash, and your ID, you'll never need to bring your real wallet with you again. Plus, leather lovers will love the unique patina it develops over time. Don't forget to check out the best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors as well for even more protection.
