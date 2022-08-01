Best iPhone 13 Pro cases 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones out there, having launched this past September. Whether you never picked up a case or are looking for a brand new one, these cases are some of the best. Based on your needs you can find options that offer lots of protection, style, or functionality. These are the best iPhone 13 Pro cases right now, so you can protect your shiny device.

Do you need a MagSafe case?

We know that plenty of manufacturers have MagSafe compatible cases now, but we also know that some are thin enough to charge using MagSafe without being officially compatible. So, of course, it ultimately depends on the case. In the end, if you buy a case that's not considered fully MagSafe compatible, you do run the risk that it may not work — so consider your choice wisely. We have recommendations for the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 Pro cases as well, so you don't have to waste much time researching there either.

Our recommendations

With plenty of iPhone 13 Pro cases on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. Luckily, we've reviewed several on this list to help you narrow it down.

The Spigen Thin Fit case is awesome because its price is pretty reasonable while providing great protection in a minimal form factor. Fans of minimalism will love this thin fit case that can show off the color of your iPhone 13 Pro without sacrificing protection.

If you need MagSafe compatibility, the Nomad Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro is a tad expensive but very much worth it. With a ton of space for cards, cash, and your ID, you'll never need to bring your real wallet with you again. Plus, leather lovers will love the unique patina it develops over time. Don't forget to check out the best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors as well for even more protection.