Best portable battery packs for iPhone iMore 2022

Having a way to charge your iPhone on the go is paramount nowadays, especially since heavy use — looking at you, Instagram, TikTok, and Pokémon Go! — can kill your battery before the day's end. When that happens, and there's no outlet in sight, a battery pack will be your best friend. But which battery pack? Here are some of the best portable battery packs for iPhone.

Find the best portable battery packs for iPhone just for you

A portable power bank is the best way to ensure your iPhone 13 or any other of the best iPhones keeps going until the end of the day or even a couple of days if you go with the right one. Knowing how many options you have is a stress reliever when deciding what you will need the most. The VimPower Portable Charger 22000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank is a good pick if you just want something powerful and fairly inexpensive that you can toss in your tech bag when you're on the go. It packs so much power that it can quickly charge just about any portable device, including a MacBook Pro. It'll charge your iPhone several times over. You can even charge several items at once. Just be sure to bring your charging cables.

Looking for something a lot smaller? Technology has come a long way with the card-sized TravelCard 1500mAh. This portable power bank is impressive when you struggle for space and just need a little bit of an extra power boost. You can literally just toss it into your wallet and go. No need to bring cables, since they are built right in.

If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can take advantage of MagSafe charging with Apple's compact MagSafe Battery and leave the cables at home. The Apple MagSafe Battery is a nice compromise between power and portability. It's compact and super easy to use — no cables needed. Just pop it onto the back of your iPhone and go. If you don't have an iPhone with MagSafe capability but you do have wireless charging (iPhone 8 or newer), you can still use this charger, it just won't stick to the back.