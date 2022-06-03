Best portable battery packs for iPhone iMore 2022
Having a way to charge your iPhone on the go is paramount nowadays, especially since heavy use — looking at you, Instagram, TikTok, and Pokémon Go! — can kill your battery before the day's end. When that happens, and there's no outlet in sight, a battery pack will be your best friend. But which battery pack? Here are some of the best portable battery packs for iPhone.
- Best overall: VimPower Portable Charger 22000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank
- Credit card-sized: The TravelCard 1500mAh
- MagSafe solution: Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack
- Another MagSafe option: mophie snap+ juice pack mini - Black
- Go with the sun: Suscell Solar Charger 20000mAh Solar Power Banks
- Pocket-size: TG90 10000mAh Power Bank with Built in Lightning Cable
- LED Screen: GETIHU Portable Charger 10000mAh for iPhone
- MagSafe battery plus stand: Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery
- Warms the hands: OCOOPA Hand Warmer Portable Charger
- All-in-one solution: myCharge HubMax 10050mAh Portable Charger for iPhone
- Charge three at once: INIU Portable Charger
- Ultra compact: iWalk Small Power Bank 4500mAh
Best overall: VimPower Portable Charger 22000mAh PD 3.0 Power BankStaff Pick
This power bank is fast, simple, and inclusive of all devices. It can have your iPhone XS or newer charged to 50% in just 30 minutes or it can fully charge your MacBook. Many reviewers have tested this product to the max, and it has risen to the challenge. This is one of the best portable battery packs for just about anyone's iPhone.
Credit card-sized: The TravelCard 1500mAh
You can grab this fun and slim TravelCard that's made specifically for iPhone with a built-in Lightning cable. The 1,500mAh battery won't give you a full charge, but it should help you make it to the end of the day, which is all you can expect out of a credit card-sized battery pack.
MagSafe solution: Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack
We love how Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to any iPhone 12 series or newer iPhone. In our review, we noticed how thin and light it is compared to other battery packs, and how nice it feels in hand. Note that with only 1,460mAh of power, you'll get a power boost, but not a full iPhone charge.
Another MagSafe option: mophie snap+ juice pack mini - Black
Another MagSafe option to consider for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone is the mophie snap+ juice pack mini. When we reviewed this one, we noted that it's thicker than Apple's, but at 5,000mAh, it definitely packs more power. It's also quite a bit cheaper.
Go with the sun: Suscell Solar Charger 20000mAh Solar Power Banks
Campers and outdoor adventurers, when you don't have ready access to electricity, a solar charger is a great way to keep your iPhone charged and ready at all times. This solar charger even has two USB-A ports, so you can charge two iPhones (or other devices) at once.
Pocket-size: TG90 10000mAh Power Bank with Built in Lightning Cable
This is a slim option with a built-in Lightning cable, so there's no need for you to carry one around with you. With 10,000mAh, it should be able to juice up your iPhone more than once. It comes in black or white.
LED Screen: GETIHU Portable Charger 10000mAh for iPhone
Getihu's portable charger has an LED screen to let you know where it's at on battery percentage. It's lightweight, compatible, and easily portable. Most importantly, however, it is well-reviewed by people who have purchased this device and used it, so you know you are getting a trustworthy device.
MagSafe battery plus stand: Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery
The Anker MagGo 622 Magnetic Battery offers 5,000mAh of power and 7.5W fast charging. Our review details the integrated kickstand, which makes it a convenient two-in-one purchase for owners of an iPhone 12 or newer. It's an iMore favorite, particularly for travel. We like being able to watch videos on an airplane, and this battery plus stand is ideal for that.
Warms the hands: OCOOPA Hand Warmer Portable Charger
OCOOPA combines the functionality of a hand warmer with a 5,200mAh battery in one compact device. Take it on your next camping trip and get three levels of warmth, plus you can charge your phone at the same time.
All-in-one solution: myCharge HubMax 10050mAh Portable Charger for iPhone
The myCharge HubMax is a fantastic solution when you use multiple devices. It holds 10,050mAh of charge, has a built-in micro USB, and includes Lightning cables. Plus, it comes with a USB-A port for additional devices. The HubMax also has its own folding wall outlet plug so that you can plug it in directly too!
Charge three at once: INIU Portable Charger
Charge up to three devices at a time with this lightweight, compact, inexpensive option. Three ports include two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It also works as a flashlight. With 10,000mAh of power, you'll get a lot of bang for your buck.
Ultra compact: iWalk Small Power Bank 4500mAh
If you don't have a lot of room in your bag and don't want to mess with cables, consider this tiny power bank that plugs directly into your iPhone's Lightning port. Though it's only about the size of a lipstick, you can get up to a full iPhone recharge or more, depending on which iPhone you own.
Find the best portable battery packs for iPhone just for you
A portable power bank is the best way to ensure your iPhone 13 or any other of the best iPhones keeps going until the end of the day or even a couple of days if you go with the right one. Knowing how many options you have is a stress reliever when deciding what you will need the most. The VimPower Portable Charger 22000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank is a good pick if you just want something powerful and fairly inexpensive that you can toss in your tech bag when you're on the go. It packs so much power that it can quickly charge just about any portable device, including a MacBook Pro. It'll charge your iPhone several times over. You can even charge several items at once. Just be sure to bring your charging cables.
Looking for something a lot smaller? Technology has come a long way with the card-sized TravelCard 1500mAh. This portable power bank is impressive when you struggle for space and just need a little bit of an extra power boost. You can literally just toss it into your wallet and go. No need to bring cables, since they are built right in.
If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, you can take advantage of MagSafe charging with Apple's compact MagSafe Battery and leave the cables at home. The Apple MagSafe Battery is a nice compromise between power and portability. It's compact and super easy to use — no cables needed. Just pop it onto the back of your iPhone and go. If you don't have an iPhone with MagSafe capability but you do have wireless charging (iPhone 8 or newer), you can still use this charger, it just won't stick to the back.
