Best battery cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2022

In the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple's largest handset, you get 28 hours of video between battery charges. If that's still not enough for you, there's a limited number of battery cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max on the market. These come in various styles at different price points. Our favorites are listed below.

Massive battery : JBUBN Wireless Charging Case Staff Pick With a massive 8,500mAh battery built-in, this case promises to double your iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life. This case is made of rubber and polycarbonate, features a raised bezel design, and is MagSafe compatible. In addition, the case is compatible with Apple CarPlay and offers advanced sync-through technology. $46 at Amazon Power case : Casely Battery-Powered Charging Case The stylish battery-powered charging case from Casely includes a 4,500mAh battery, comes in various colors, and is MagSafe compatible. It has an easy on/off one-piece design, the case is wireless charging compatible, and offers raised front lip protection. $75 at Casely Economical choice : NEWDERY Battery Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max This budget case includes a 4,800mAh battery and supports Qi wireless charging. It consists of a soft rubber case with a hard shell plate to protect your handset, but its design is still slim and portable. Unfortunately, the case won't work with CarPlay. $32 at Amazon Lots of colors : LALKS Battery Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max This case from LALKS is another option with 8,500mAh capacity, promising an extra 150% battery between charges. It's available in various colors, including black, red, blue, navy blue, and pink. Unfortunately, this case doesn't support wireless charging. $35 at Amazon Free screen protector : Alpatronix Battery Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max The California-designed case includes a 6,500mAh battery and supports wireless and wired charging. It also ships with one tempered glass screen protector. $48 at Amazon Hook up your headphones : PLUS Battery Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max Featuring a raised bezel and a soft silicone frame, this case includes a 4,800mAh battery and supports any Lightning-style headphones or headphone adapter. In addition, it promises to double the life of the battery. $90 at Plus Cases

Limited choices

Because battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is already nearly perfect, there aren't nearly as many battery cases for this phone as for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro. Regardless, we like the JBUBN Wireless Charging Case the best. It's reasonably priced, includes a huge battery, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay. It also offers different color choices.

You might also consider the PLUS Battery Case, Casely Battery-Powered Charging Case, and the budget-priced NEWDERY Battery Case. Each has its own set of features worth considering.

We'll add to this list as new iPhone 13 Pro Max battery cases arrive on the market.