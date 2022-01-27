Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2022

Apple introduced MagSafe along with the iPhone 12, and charging has never been simpler. Instead of being tethered to Lightning cable, you can now use a MagSafe charger to top off the battery of your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone cord-free. MagSafe support is inside Apple's latest lineup of iPhone 13 devices. If you're the proud owner of a new iPhone 13 Pro Max, you're going to need a case. There's no better way to take advantage of new technology than to grab one of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

These three cases top my list of favorites

MagSafe is one of my favorite features of the iPhone these days. I've tested a slew of MagSafe compatible cases, and a few stand out. My favorite, and our staff pick, is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag. It's lightweight, shows off your phone's true colors, and has excellent shock absorption.

Apple's leather case is one the most well-made on our list. It fits the iPhone 13 Pro Max perfectly, is lightweight, and looks oh-so-fine. And since Apple designs it, it connects with MagSafe chargers and accessories without hassle. Grab it in one of four colors.

If you're tired of boring black cases, you want SOAP Bubble from Case-Mate. It has 10-foot drop protection, works with all MagSafe chargers, and has a swirled iridescent design that changes when you move your phone around.