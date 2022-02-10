Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases iMore 2022

You've got that gorgeous and shiny new big boy, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Since this is now the top-of-the-line handset, you're definitely going to want to protect your investment with a great case. Here are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases you can buy.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Iphone 13 Pro Max Rose Crystal

Show it off: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you like flexible clear cases, it's hard to beat Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. This simple case is crystal clear with colored bumpers and is made with durable TPU materials. The buttons are also tactile, and a large cutout will fit most cables.

From $15 at Amazon
Apple Leather Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Wisteria

Elegant leather: Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

The Apple Leather Case is always a great choice for protecting your iPhone. This one is made with specially tanned and finished leather, and it comes in several beautiful colors, including Wisteria. Like other leather, it'll also develop a unique patina over time.

Speck Presidio Grip 2 Magsafe Pink Iphone 13 Pro Max

Get a grip: Speck Presidio Grip Compatible with MagSafe

If you tend to drop your phone a lot, the Speck Presidio Grip 2 Compatible with MagSafe will be your new BFF. The textured grips on the back help you keep your phone in your hand, not on the ground. It also offers great and durable protection and comes in a variety of great colors.

$55 at Speck
Spigen Tough Armor Iphone 13 Pro Max Red

Rugged protection: Spigen Tough Armor Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case (2021)

Spigen's Tough Armor features dual protection with a combo of TPU and polycarbonate to keep your devices safe from drops and scratches. There is also a built-in kickstand for viewing media and video calls, and it comes in a few colors.

From $17 at Amazon
Totallee Iphone 13 Pro Max Thin Clear Case

Super thin: Totallee Super Thin Case

Totallee is known for super thin cases that protect from basic scratches and scuffs. This case comes in a clear option so you can show off that gorgeous Sierra Blue, but you can also go for the frosted black, blue, and green looks too. If you want something minimal, then this is a great case.

Caseology Parallax Burgundy Iphone 13 Pro Max Case

Simple, effective, fun: Caseology Parallax Case

This simple case features a distinctive geometric textured back that provides additional grip. It also has a slim profile while providing great protection, so you won't be adding too much extra bulk to your new phone. It comes in several fun colors to match your style.

From $15 at Amazon
Apple Silicone Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Chalk Pink

Simple and efficient: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

If you don't like leather, then the Apple Silicone Case is always a good choice. It has a soft-touch finish and comes in several different colors while providing good protection from everyday wear and tear.

Nomad Modern Leather Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Rustic Brown

Soft, supple leather: Nomad Modern Leather Case - colors vary

The Modern Case from Nomad is made with genuine Horween leather that will develop a great patina over time. It also offers incredibly rugged protection and is fully MagSafe compatible.

$60 at Nomad
Kate Spade New York Hardshell Case Magsafe Iphone 13 Pro Max Pink Ombre Glitter

Oh you fancy, huh?: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe

The Kate Spade New York cases are perfect for the fashionistas out there. These hardshell cases have shock-resistant bumpers for long-lasting protection, and they look good while doing so. Choose from a few different designs, and it comes with MagSafe — score!

Sonix Illusion Case Iphone 13 Pro Max

Totally unique style: Sonix cases

If you want a ton of variety in your life, check out Sonix cases. There are a ton of completely fresh and unique styles to choose from, and these are tough and durable cases that will protect your amazing new phone. On top of that, they feature MagSafe compatibility, infused antimicrobial material, and 10 feet of drop protection.

Nomad Sport Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Marine Blue

Get sporty with it: Nomad Sport Case

Nomad's new Sport Case is a great minimalist case with a high-gloss finish. It's slim with high-end performance, so your device is safe and sound. It also has a unique NFC digital business card feature, so you can share your info with just a tap.

$40 at Nomad
Popsockets Popcase For Magsafe Render Cropped

MagSafe plus grip: PopSockets PopCase iPhone 13 Pro Max for MagSafe

Do you love the extra grip and kickstand functionality of a PopSocket but don't want to give up MagSafe compatibility? Get the best of both with this MagSafe-compatible PopCase from PopSockets. The PopSocket slides up and down so you can just move it out of the way when it's time to charge up. Choose from a handful of colors.

$60 at PopSockets
Spigen Liquid Air Armor Navy Iphone 13 Pro Max Render

Affordable and slim: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)

Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is a lightweight and slim case that comes with an anti-slip matte surface, which is easier to hold in your hand. Despite its thin profile, it has military-grade protection and anti-shock absorbing technology. You can choose from black or navy blue colors.

From $15 at Amazon
Nomad Modern Leather Folio Iphone 13 Pro Max Rustic Brown

All-in-one: Nomad Modern Leather Folio

Nomad's Modern Leather Folio uses a genuine Horween leather, developing a patina with more use. It can hold up to six cards and ID, along with some cash. And don't worry — it's fully MagSafe compatible.

$80 at Nomad
Recasetify Custom Phone Case Iphone 13 Pro Max

Good for the earth: CASETiFY Re/CASETIFY Custom iPhone Case

Sustainable materials

CASETiFY has many different case designs, and now they are made with recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase too! The Re/CASETiFY line is made with 65% recycled and plant-based materials, and it has a unique speckled appearance on the bumper if you so choose. You can even customize it to make it truly yours.

From $60 at CASETiFY
Casely Bold Geo Rose Gold Iphone 13 Pro Max

Affordable uniqueness: Casely Bold+MagSafe

Casely is another brand with many different and unique designs for its lineup of cases. No matter what you're into, you'll find something you'll enjoy from the large collection of colors and patterns. Plus, it's fairly reasonably priced and has MagSafe compatibility.

$40 at Casely
Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Monaco Blue Iphone 13 Pro Max

Classy wallet: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

The Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case has been redone for the iPhone 13 lineup. While it is still made with genuine premium leather, the bottom is now fully enclosed to give you all-around protection. The wallet part can also hold up to three cards, though you can also get the leather case without wallet for slightly less.

Otterbox Commuter Series Iphone 13 Pro Max Riveting Way Render

Slim but durable: OtterBox Commuter Series for iPhone 13 Pro Max

OtterBox is a trusted name when it comes to rugged protection. The Commuter Series is a lineup of slimmer cases that are just as tough as the Defender. It's been tested to withstand 3x as many military-grade drops than other cases, and it's made with 35% recycled materials. The dual-layer style ensures maximum shock absorption and retains a thin profile.

Keep that large iPhone safe and sound

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the chonkiest of the iPhone 13 lineup, so you'd best protect it with a great case. After all, this is one of the most powerful iPhones ever, so it would be a shame if anything were to happen to it so soon after you receive it, right? While you're at it, make sure to grab a great screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro Max too, so it remains in 100% pristine condition.

If you need something on the more affordable side, then check out Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. This clear case is easy to get on and off your iPhone 13 Pro Max when you need it, and it offers good protection. Plus, the colored bumpers add a nice splash of color to complement your iPhone 13 Pro Max color choice.

If you're looking to splurge a little, we'd definitely recommend the Nomad Modern Leather case. We've always enjoyed Nomad's Horween leather products, and the Modern Leather Case is no different. And if you prefer to have one less thing to carry, the Nomad Modern Leather Folio is also fantastic. Who doesn't like a little sophistication?

I also like the Kate Spade New York Hardshell Cases with MagSafe myself. They come in gorgeous designs and patterns that definitely stand out, and they provide great protection as well.

