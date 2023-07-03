iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a rare Amazon discount ahead of Prime Day

Getting any kind of deal on an iPhone on Amazon is a rare thing. Getting a good deal is even rarer, which makes this hefty saving on the iPhone 13 Pro Max all the more enticing.

Whilst it might not be Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still a highly capable and sort after device, especially in the more exclusive green color on offer here.

Boasting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion, a 12MP camera on the front, and three more on the back, as well as up to 28 hours of video playback battery life thanks to its massive battery, this phone is a sure-fire upgrade for most. That A15 Bionic Chip is no slouch either and will run iOS 17 and future software updates for many years to come.

This deal does require you to sign up for a Cricket Wireless plan, but $55 for 4G LTE, unlimited data, and more is a great option.

iPhone 13 Pro Max slashed

iPhone 13 Pro Max | $879 at Amazon If you're happy to buy one locked to your carrier of choice, you can get the Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro max for just $879 new at Amazon, a hefty saving on a premium model that is now a couple of years old, but still very capable. There are some hoops, it's only available in the Alpine Green color, and you'll have to sign up to a $55 Cricket Wireless plan.

The 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is usually $1,099 on Amazon, making this the lowest price we've seen on it in some time. As noted, the phone's awesome purchasing price is tied to a Cricket Wireless unlimited plan, giving you unlimited talk, text, and data on 4G LTE in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is still a tremendous iPhone, especially when it comes to shooting images and video. It has a 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide lenses with up to 6x optical zoom. There's also the Cinematic mode allowing you to add depth of field effects and automatically shifting focus to your videos.

Considering Amazon stopped selling the iPhone for Prime Day last year, this is one of the best iPhone Prime Day deals we've seen so far, but it might not be around for long.