You don't have to look too far for terrific iPhone 13 deals. Now we're a few months out from the device's initial launch last fall, most retailers and carriers are offering some kind of promotion but there are a couple of deals at Verizon in particular that are well worth considering.

Over there, you can save as much as $1,000 on your iPhone 13 purchase meaning you can get the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max for as little as $100 with an Unlimited plan. All you have to do in order to get the deal is trade in your old or damaged phone.

Need a pair of iPhones? Verizon is also offering a 'buy one, get up to $1,000 off another' deal that also applies to other iPhone 13 models and may work well for families needing multiple devices.

Big phone, small price

iPhone 13 Pro Max | $1,000 off You can get up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro purchase when you trade in an eligible device. The best part is the device you hand over doesn't even have to be in good condition. You can also get up to $1,000 back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you switch. $1,000 off at Verizon

The device discount is applied over 30 or 24 monthly bill credits. Eligible trade-in devices include iPhone 4 and newer, with even the oldest devices netting you as much as $400 off. The phone you trade in doesn't even have to be in good condition, as long as it is free of battery damage.

In order to save the maximum $1,000, you'll need to trade in a newer device but models from the last couple of years like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro are eligible for the full discount as are newer Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or S20 series.

On top of saving as much as $1,000 on your iPhone 13 device, new members will also be able to get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $2,000 off. The latter is provided in the form of a prepaid Mastercard based on the outstanding device payoff and termination fees at your previous carrier.

These iPhone 13 deals aren't only for new customers, though. Upgraders can also save on iPhone 13 purchases with the buy one, get one deal still applying, and up to $700 being offered for trading in your old phone if you only need the one device.