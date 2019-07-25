Best Bluetooth Speaker for iPod touch iMore 2019
Your iPod touch is a music listening machine and getting a good Bluetooth speaker to play your tunes lets you turn up the volume to any party. Whether you're looking for a speaker for your house, by the pool, or for a camping trip, here are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy to complement your iPod touch.
- Lots of power: Ultimate Ears Boom 3
- Premium Bose sound: Bose SoundLink Revovle+
- Huge battery life: Fugoo Tough
- FM radio included: Sbode Bluetooth Speaker
- A true party machine: Sony SRS-XB32
- Turn it up to 11: Marshall Stanmore II
- Reliable and cheap: Anker SoundCore 2
- Heavy-duty workhorse: AOMAIS GO
- Super portable: Ultimate Ears Roll 2
Lots of power: Ultimate Ears Boom 3Staff Favorite
Taking the Boom 3 to your next pool party is no problem. It has a high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 3 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you can set up another one (or up to 150 Boom speakers) to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof!
Premium Bose sound: Bose SoundLink Revovle+
Bose has always focused on excellent sound quality in its speakers and headphones. Whether you listen to your music directly from your iPhone via AUX input or you send audio wirelessly via Bluetooth, the sound quality of the SoundLink Revovle+ is impeccable. Its convenient carrying handle makes its nearly 2-pound weight a lot easier to manage. It's built like a tank, so you don't need to baby it when you're carrying it around. Plus, it's compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
Huge battery life: Fugoo Tough
The thing that stands out the most with the Fugoo Tough is its 40-hour battery life. If you're truly using this just in the shower, you could probably go for weeks without needing a charge. On top of it all, the sound quality is very good. The Fugoo Tough has six drivers that are spread out across all four sides, giving you clear and well-balanced 360-degree sound.
FM radio included: Sbode Bluetooth Speaker
With eight hours of battery life, you should get quite a few showers between charges. Its IPX6 rating means it has plenty of protection from water. It's perfect for the shower, but you won't be able to submerge it, so keep it away from bath time! It has an FM radio built-in, meaning you can go old school and listen to your favorite local station.
A true party machine: Sony SRS-XB32
With LED lights that change color to the beat of the music and even a couple of strobe LEDs, the Sony SRS-XB31 is genuinely a party speaker. It boasts an "Extra Bass" mode that cranks up the low-end sounds to powerful levels. You can even tap the speaker in different spots to add noises like a kick, snare, or scratch so that you can do a little DJ work. Its 24-hour battery life and ability to pair with up to 100 other Sony Bluetooth speakers will keep your party going as long as you need.
Turn it up to 11: Marshall Stanmore II
Marshall took its decades of guitar amplifier prowess and built a fantastic Bluetooth speaker in the Stanmore II. It's stylized like a Marshall combo amp, with a few knobs at the top for adjusting the volume. It has bass and treble, and you can quickly switch between Bluetooth, auxiliary input, and even RCA.
Reliable and cheap: Anker SoundCore 2
Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Soundcore 2. This is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.
Heavy-duty workhorse: AOMAIS GO
While the AOMAIS GO may not be your usual everyday Bluetooth speaker, it's an absolute beast to take with you to a job site or camping. It's 30-hour battery life will allow you to pump your tunes out all day long and then some. It even has a built-in 8,800mAh battery for charging your other devices via USB. It has an IPX7 rating, meaning it can get wet no problem, and its 30W speaker system is plenty loud enough for cooking by the campfire.
Super portable: Ultimate Ears Roll 2
The Ultimate Ears Roll 2 has an IPX7 rating, meaning submerging it in up to 3 feet of water for about half an hour, so your daily showers won't affect it at all. Plus, on the back, it comes with a bungee cord loop. It's easy to wrap or tie the speaker around your curtain rod or showerhead, so it stays out of your way while you're headbanging in the shower.
Play it loud, play it proud
I have used a lot of portable Bluetooth speakers over the years, and I have always loved Ultimate Ears speakers. The Boom 3 has everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker, great range, decent battery life, and quality audio. Plus, the ability to pair more than one together with the PartyUP feature is a nice, handy tricky if you want to up the volume at your next party.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention the Sbode Bluetooth Speaker. While it may not match our top pick, its 15-hour battery life, AUX input, and IPX6 rating make it versatile. Plus, it's the only speaker with FM radio built-in, which is a nice touch for those of us who like to listen to their favorite station.
Lastly, if you're looking for the best sound and cost isn't an issue, the Bose SoundLink Revovle+ truly is a fantastic speaker. Yes, it's larger than almost every option on the list, but its 16-hour battery life more than makes up for its bulky nature. Of course, no IP rating, so it's a little more delicate than others on the list.
