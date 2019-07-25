Best Bluetooth Speaker for iPod touch iMore 2019

Your iPod touch is a music listening machine and getting a good Bluetooth speaker to play your tunes lets you turn up the volume to any party. Whether you're looking for a speaker for your house, by the pool, or for a camping trip, here are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy to complement your iPod touch.

Play it loud, play it proud

I have used a lot of portable Bluetooth speakers over the years, and I have always loved Ultimate Ears speakers. The Boom 3 has everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker, great range, decent battery life, and quality audio. Plus, the ability to pair more than one together with the PartyUP feature is a nice, handy tricky if you want to up the volume at your next party.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the Sbode Bluetooth Speaker. While it may not match our top pick, its 15-hour battery life, AUX input, and IPX6 rating make it versatile. Plus, it's the only speaker with FM radio built-in, which is a nice touch for those of us who like to listen to their favorite station.

Lastly, if you're looking for the best sound and cost isn't an issue, the Bose SoundLink Revovle+ truly is a fantastic speaker. Yes, it's larger than almost every option on the list, but its 16-hour battery life more than makes up for its bulky nature. Of course, no IP rating, so it's a little more delicate than others on the list.

