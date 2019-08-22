Best Bluetooth Speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac iMore 2019

Bluetooth speakers are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and other audio everywhere you go. As long as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is around, your music can ring out loud and proud. There are a ton of options on the market, but the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 shines above most of the competition by offering exceptional performance in portability, sound quality, and price!

Taking the Boom 3 to your next pool party is absolutely no problem. It has a high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 3 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one (or up to 150 Boom speakers) to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof! Pros: IP67 water resistance

PartyUp with up to 150 other Boom speakers

15-hour battery life

Great sound quality Cons: micro-USB charging

Best Overall Ultimate Ears Boom 3 The whole package! The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 offers fantastic sound quality, and due to its IP67 water-resistance, it's perfect for use at home and out on any adventures. $150 from Amazon

Best Customizable Sound: Marshall Stanmore II

The Marshall Stanmore II has a vintage looks that I personally love, making it look like an old tube guitar amp. While it still is small enough to be portable, it isn't particularly rugged and has no water-resistance. So, if you are going to travel with it, do so carefully. Where the Marshall Stanmore II really shines is in customizability. The knobs on the top of the speaker allow you to adjust the bass and treble to your liking and the fantastic companion app you can get for your phone has a 5-band equalizer. This allows the Marshall Stanmore II to be used for a wide variety of music and makes it great for people who like their sound a particular way. Pros: Great companion app

Customizable mix

Great at loud volumes Cons: Expensive

No water-resistance

Best Customizable Sound Marshall Stanmore II Customize your sound With bass and treble knobs on the top and a 5-band equalizer in the companion app, the Marshall Stanmore II lets you shape your sound! From $274 from Amazon

Best Battery Life: Fugoo Tough

When it comes to playing music for as long as you can, the Fugoo Tough delivers a staggering 40-hour battery life so you can keep the party going. On top of it all, the sound quality is very good; however, even at peak volume, it is a bit quieter than other Bluetooth speakers. The Fugoo Tough has six drivers that are spread out across all four sides, giving you clear and well-balanced 360-degree sound. No matter where you place it, you'll be able to hear the music. Pros: 40-hour battery life

Rugged design

IP67 water resistance Cons: Quieter than some speakers

Best Battery Life Fugoo Tough Keep the party going With its rugged design, IP67 rating, and 40-hour battery life, the Fugoo Tough excels at keeps the party going, no matter where you are. $80 from Amazon

Best Budget Speaker: Anker SoundCore 2

Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size. Pros: Inexpensive

IPX5 water resistance

Long Bluetooth range Cons: Slightly distorted sound at max volume

Best Budget Speaker Anker SoundCore 2 Don't break the bank This is the perfect little speaker for anyone who isn't too fussy about sound quality but is fussy about the price. From $30 from Amazon

Best Premium Speaker: Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Bose has always focused on excellent sound quality in its speakers and headphones. Whether you listen to your music directly from your iPhone via AUX input or you send audio wirelessly via Bluetooth, the sound quality of the SoundLink Revovle+ is impeccable. Its convenient carrying handle makes its nearly 2-pound weight a lot easier to manage. Plus, it's built like a tank, so you don't need to baby it when you're carrying it around. To top it off, the Soundlink is compatible with Siri and Google Assistant. Pros: Fantastic sound

Microphone built-in

Outstanding bass Cons: Expensive

Best Premium Speaker Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Money can buy the best The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ beautiful low-end tones never sound muddy, and its clear and consistent treble tones make listening to any music a real treat. $300 from Amazon

Best Built-in Radio: Sbode Bluetooth Speaker

I know it may seem weird, but some people (including myself) still love listening to the radio. The built-in FM tuner on the Sbode Bluetooth Speaker makes it easy to catch your favorite local station. This inexpensive speaker may only have an 8-hour battery life, but it sounds quite good for the price. Plus, if you have two Sbode Bluetooth speakers, you can pair them together, which not only increases your sound output but also creates a true wireless stereo system. Pros: FM Tuner

Inexpensive

Stereo pair with two speakers Cons: 8-hour battery life