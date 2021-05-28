Memorial Day is just around the corner and, ahead of the holiday, Best Buy has today kicked off its Memorial Day electronics sale discounting everything from TVs to home appliances this long weekend.

Of particular interest to Apple users will be its dedicated Apple sales event which offers some steep savings across all manner of Apple devices and accessories. There's money off everything from the iPhone and iPad to M1 MacBook models, iMac, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and even some of Apple's newest service offerings.

The sale ends at midnight on Monday, so be sure to snap up the deals while you still can. Apple deals are pretty infrequent outside of major sales like Black Friday or Prime Day so it's worth making the most of sales like this. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.

We've picked out some of the key deals below, though the full sale is well worth peeping.

Best Buy Memorial Day Apple Sale

iPad Air (2020) The 4th-generation iPad Air features an all-new design and a ton of new features that differentiate it from 2019 version, with a number of updates being inspired by the iPad Pro lineup. Thanks to the redesign, the display size has also gone edge-to-edge, upping the space from 10.5 inches to 10.9 inches. $50 off at Best Buy iPad Pro (2020) Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, Apple's 2020 iPad Pro is a workhorse device capable of replacing your computer full-time with its A12Z Bionic processor, Liquid Retina display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color, and storage capacities up to 1TB. Up to $150 off at Best Buy Apple Watch Series 6 The Apple Watch Series 6 continues where 2019's Series 5 left off with a similar design, faster processor, always-on altimeter, new case finishes, and the addition of blood oxygen monitoring. $70 off at Best Buy MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) The same design you've come to know and love with the 13-inch MacBook Pro but with the all-new M1 chip. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is that new portable pro laptop with either 256GB or 512GB storage via Best Buy at $200 off. $200 off at Best Buy