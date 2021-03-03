Best Buy is making its way into the health industry with a new partnership with Apple and the Apple Watch.

In a press release, the company has announced that its health division, Best Buy Health, is launching a new app called Lively that can provide live help in both emergency and non-emergency situations. The company says that the service can be used for "everything from medical emergencies to sending help if a user has car trouble."

Plus, with the Live Agent Assist feature (coming soon), when Apple Watch detects a hard fall, Lively Agents will provide an extra layer of protection by calling users to make sure they're OK and contacting family members if needed. Best Buy Health worked closely with Apple on this upcoming feature, which is one of the first to use Apple's new fall detection API to help protect the health and safety of users who have taken a hard fall.

David Inns, Best Buy Health's president of active aging, says that the service will add peace of mind for older adults as well as their families.

"By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we're creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families ... It's the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health's mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections."

For those who sign up for a two-year Preferred Health & Safety contract which costs $29.99 per month, Best Buy is offering $200 off the purchase on some of the Best Apple Watch models going including a new Apple Watch Series 6 or up to $150 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch SE. That package gives users access to the following features:

Urgent Response, which provides a connection to highly trained Agents who can help in emergencies, big or small, 24/7. Get help fast by simply adding the Urgent Response button to Apple Watch face.

Urgent Care, which allows the user to speak to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor from the comfort of home or on the go, without an appointment, 24/7. No insurance plan or co-pay is needed.

GreatCall Link app for friends and family, which keeps them informed about their loved one's health and safety. They will be alerted on their smartphone if their loved one contacts Urgent Response and can even get updates on their location, device's battery life and daily activity.

Those who are interested can learn more on the Best Buy website.