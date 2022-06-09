Best cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2022

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop computer. If you take your MacBook Pro out and about, you'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Whether you're looking for heavy-duty plastic or sleek leather, we have the best choices for you. Here are some of the best 16-inch Macbook Pro cases available right now.

Which one should you choose?

First, you'll need to decide if you want a snap-on case that stays on your MacBook Pro while you use it or a sleeve you slip it into when not in use (or both!) If you just need a basic plastic case, the MOSISO MacBook Pro 16-inch Case is what you want. Yes, it's pretty plain, but you can see the Apple logo through the case. Plus, you can always jazz it up with decals that express your personality.

If you want a sleeve custom-made for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the WaterField MacBook Sleevecase is a great pick. Made with luxurious materials in San Francisco, this sleeve is perfect for the busy executive on the go. You can add optional accessories such as a shoulder strap. It's cushioned with neoprene, and it's also TSA-friendly. With all these options for the best 16-inch Macbook Pro cases, you can't go wrong with any of them!