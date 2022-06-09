Best cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2022
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop computer. If you take your MacBook Pro out and about, you'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Whether you're looking for heavy-duty plastic or sleek leather, we have the best choices for you. Here are some of the best 16-inch Macbook Pro cases available right now.
- Simply clear: MOSISO MacBook Pro 16-inch Case
- Heavy-duty: Procase Macbook Pro 16-inch Case
- Luxury leather sleeve: WaterField MacBook Sleevecase
- Bright and cheerful: Lacdo water-resistant sleeve
- Padded sleeve: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Simply clear: MOSISO MacBook Pro 16-inch CaseStaff Favorite
If you're looking for a simple, clear, basic snap-on case for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is the one. The hard plastic case protects from scratches and bumps, but you can still see the Apple logo through the case.
Heavy-duty: Procase Macbook Pro 16-inch Case
Do you need something a bit more heavy-duty, like a great rugged MacBook Pro case? If so, check out ProCase's Rugged Case. It's drop-tested up to 48 inches, and it has shock-absorbing ridged corners, honeycombed interior TPU bumpers, and beveled edges. Choose from black, grey, or khaki.
Luxury leather sleeve: WaterField MacBook Sleevecase
If you love luxurious leather bags, you'll want to know about WaterField. This sleeve is designed especially for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which also comes in other sizes. Choose either the vertical or horizontal style, and from two different colors/fabrics, Black Ballistic with Micro Trim or Waxed Canvas with Grizzly Leather (brown).
Bright and cheerful: Lacdo water-resistant sleeve
If you just want an inexpensive sleeve to keep your MacBook covered when you're not using it, check out Lacdo. It's water-resistant and comes in lots of fun colors.
Padded sleeve: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Rubber-reinforced corners and a fluffy, soft, padded interior protect your precious laptop when you're on the go. Choose from several colors and patterns.
Which one should you choose?
First, you'll need to decide if you want a snap-on case that stays on your MacBook Pro while you use it or a sleeve you slip it into when not in use (or both!) If you just need a basic plastic case, the MOSISO MacBook Pro 16-inch Case is what you want. Yes, it's pretty plain, but you can see the Apple logo through the case. Plus, you can always jazz it up with decals that express your personality.
If you want a sleeve custom-made for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the WaterField MacBook Sleevecase is a great pick. Made with luxurious materials in San Francisco, this sleeve is perfect for the busy executive on the go. You can add optional accessories such as a shoulder strap. It's cushioned with neoprene, and it's also TSA-friendly. With all these options for the best 16-inch Macbook Pro cases, you can't go wrong with any of them!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: It can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.
A hardshell case for your MacBook Pro is protective and stylish
Protecting the outside of your MacBook is a great way to protect its precious insides. Pick up a hard shell cover and save it from scratches and bumps. Here are our favorites!