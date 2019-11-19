Best Cases for the 16-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2019
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is now Apple's flagship laptop computer. If you take your MacBook Pro out and about, you'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Whether you're looking for heavy-duty or sleek leather, we have the best choices for you. Here are some of our favorite cases available right now.
- Simply clear: i-Blason Halo Case for MacBook Pro 16-inch
- Heavy-duty: i-Blason Rugged Case for MacBook Pro 16-inch
- Luxury leather sleeve: Waterfield MacBook Sleevecase
- From Apple: Apple Leather Sleeve
- Bright and cheerful: Lacdo water-resistant sleeve
- Padded sleeve: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Simply clear: i-Blason Halo Case for MacBook Pro 16-inchStaff Favorite
If you're looking for a simple, clear, basic snap-on case for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is the one. The hard plastic case protects from scratches and bumps, but you can still see the Apple logo through the case.
Heavy-duty: i-Blason Rugged Case for MacBook Pro 16-inch
Do you need something a bit more heavy-duty? If so, check out i-Blason's Rugged Case. It's drop-tested to 48 inches, and it has shock-absorbing ridged corners, honeycombed interior TPU bumpers, and beveled edges. Choose from Black or Blue (which is black with blue highlights.)
Luxury leather sleeve: Waterfield MacBook Sleevecase
If you love luxurious leather bags, you'll want to know about Waterfield. This sleeve is designed especially for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it comes in other sizes as well. Choose either the vertical or horizontal style, and choose from two different colors/fabrics, Black Ballistic with Micro Trim or Waxed Canvas with Grizzly Leather (brown).
From Apple: Apple Leather Sleeve
You can't go wrong with Apple's own leather sleeve. While it's not cheap, you cannot beat the fit and finish of Apple products. The sleeve linked here is perfect for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it does come in other sizes as well. Choose from Midnight Blue, Saddle Brown, and Black.
Bright and cheerful: Lacdo water-resistant sleeve
If you just want an inexpensive sleeve to keep your MacBook covered when you're not using it, check out Lacdo. It's water-resistant and comes in lots of fun colors.
Padded sleeve: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Rubber reinforced corners and a fluffy, soft, padded interior protect your precious laptop when you're on the go. Choose from several colors and patterns.
Which one should you choose?
First, you'll need to decide if you want a snap-on case that stays on your MacBook Pro while you use it, or a sleeve you slip it into when not in use (or both!) If you just need a basic plastic case, the i-Blason Halo Case for MacBook Pro 16-inch is what you want. Yes, it's pretty plain, but you can see the Apple logo through the case. Plus, you can always jazz it up with decals that express your personality.
If you want a sleeve custom-made for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Waterfield MacBook Sleevecase is a great pick. Made with luxurious materials in San Francisco, this sleeve is perfect for the busy executive on the go. You can add optional accessories such as a shoulder strap. It's cushioned with neoprene, and it's TSA-friendly.
