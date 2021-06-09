Gaming is an incredibly popular holiday, with conventions like the annual E3 expo being referred to by some as "video game Christmas". Many companies like Nintendo have reported record sales in the midst of the global pandemic despite the Nintendo Switch being over four years old, as persons look for new hobbies to occupy their time.

Persons engage with gaming in various ways, from watching streams on Twitch, playing on their home and handheld consoles, or even playing mobile games like Pokémon GO. eSports has also become more common, to the point that eSports teams like Natus Vincere getting their own gaming chairs. Needless to say, gaming is a big deal now.

So where in the U.S. would gamers feel most at home? A study was conducted by WalletHub to determine which cities across the United States gamers would feel most comfortable in. Variables considered were factors such as:

Average internet speed

Internet cost

Number of video game stores per capita

Number of arcades per capita

Percentage of households that have a broadband connection

Percentage of adults who own a smartphone

Percentage of households that own a computer

Percentage of the population aged 18 to 49

The winning city ended up being... Irvine, California, with a total score of 73.63!

Irvine ended up placing third in the categories of highest average internet speed and highest percentage of households with a broadband connection, and also has the highest percentage of adults owning a smartphone. Of the cities with the highest percentage of households owning a computer, Irvine placed second. For persons looking to play great games on the Nintendo Switch, it looks like a move is in order!

What did you think of the list? Is your city gamer-friendly? Let us know in the comments!