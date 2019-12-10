Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are finally here. The most power Mac ever and the one of the most impressive displays every created are now available to order and you can configure everything to your heart's desire.
The new Mac Pro's base configuration starts at $5999 which, while being a beast of a computer, is still a ton of money that only increases in cost as you upgrade its components. So, if you are planning on making the financial leap and getting the machine, you might be asking yourself how you can make that purchase work for you.
The following credit cards were hand-picked because of their features to make sure you can earn the most rewards and enjoy the most perks when buying your new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.
Apple Card: Made by Apple
Apple Card is a shoe-in for the card you would want to use to purchase your new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, and for an obvious reason. Apple gives cardholders who make a purchase at Apple using Apple Pay 3% Daily Cash, so a base model Mac Pro would earn you around $180.00 in Daily Cash. Since you can use your Daily Cash earned to pay off your Apple Card, you can then immediately turn around and use this money to offset some of the cost of your Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR purchase. Applied this way effectively gives you a 3% discount on your new Mac Pro.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: MacBook Blue
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is currently offering an awesome welcome bonus that you'll immediately earn when buying the Mac Pro. New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months, and you'll also earn another 1% Cash Back on the purchase. Together, this card will get you around $310 in statement credits on the base configuration. This card has also recently added 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, so you can keep earning while streaming Apple TV+ on your Pro Display XDR.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card: Pros are wise
The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card rounds out our cards with a unique offer won't be found on the others. Not only can you earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, but you can also take advantage of 1.8% cash rewards on qualified digital wallet purchases, like Apple Pay® or Google Pay™, during the first 12 months from account opening. This means that a base model Mac Pro will net you around $258 in cash back on your new Mac Pro.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited power
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a simple cash back card with a simple offer for new Mac Pro owners. It will net you a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, an easy get for the new Mac Pro. You'll also earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, including your new Mac Pro, so this card will earn you around $240 in cash back for the base model.
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Mac and cheese
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has the biggest cash back bonus on this list, and the base model Mac Pro will grab it. New cardholders will earn a one-time $300 cash back bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening and 1% on the purchase of the Mac itself, netting you around $360 in cash back on the $5999 configuration.
