Whether you love it or hate it, email is a necessary part of our daily lives. We use it for work, keeping in touch with long-distance friends and family, stay in the know for the latest deals, or just get informed. But it definitely gets overwhelming sometimes. For some, Apple's Mail app leaves a lot to be desired, and maintaining "inbox zero" feels almost impossible. Fortunately, there are some great email apps that make email a bit more pleasant. Here are some of the best apps for email.

Spark

Spark is a personal favorite of mine, and it's pretty much the only app I use to stay on top of my email and not drown in it.

One of the best features of Spark is the ability to sort and group your incoming emails by type. It groups all newsletters together, making it easy to delete them all at once with a simple swipe gesture while keeping important and personal emails separate.

There is support for multiple email accounts, and each one can receive "Smart" notifications, which mute strangers and automated emails, while letting you know about messages with higher priority. You can even pin emails you don't want to lose, snooze them for later, and even send "quick replies," such as "thanks," with a single tap.

Teams can also collaborate with each other within Spark to discuss emails, so you don't need to go to another app like Slack. Spark supports native integration with a lot of third-party apps and services as well.

If you want one of the best ways to maintain your inbox, then we highly recommend Spark.

Airmail

Airmail is a powerful jack-of-all-trades email app that should serve you well.

When you first open Airmail and add all of your email accounts, it may seem a bit overwhelming. There are a lot of settings to configure to your liking, and the app can do so much. But honestly, it's pretty great at what it does.

Users will find plenty of useful features in Airmail. You'll be able to turn your emails into to-do items or add them directly to your calendar. You can compose new emails or responses and schedule them to be sent later. There is support for folders and labels to help you organize everything, and a block function to get rid of unwanted messages. You'll find other standard email functions these days, such as snoozing messages, adding files from third-party cloud storage services, and more.

Honestly, Airmail packs in a lot of good stuff, and it's worth the money if you're seeking a powerful and premium email app.

Outlook

Despite the name, Microsoft Outlook is a powerful and functional email app that works with a variety of email services, not just Outlook accounts. It works with your Gmail, Yahoo Mail, IMAP, and iCloud, in addition with Hotmail and MSN with Outlook.com accounts.

Outlook is fantastic for those who need to have their schedule with their email, along with contacts. You can create calendar events directly from emails, which is a convenient feature to have. There is full integration with cloud storage services, so you can access files in Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.

If you are looking for a professional email solution for your iPhone or iPad, then Outlook is a great option.

Edison Mail

Edison Mail is one of the smarter email apps available for your iPhone and iPad. It's especially great for those who have constant overflow in their inboxes and want to do something about it.

With Edison, you'll have support for multiple email accounts. It works with Gmail, Hotmail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, Exchange, AOL, IMAP, and more.

The coolest feature with Edison is the fact that you can unsubscribe from annoying newsletters with one tap. If you do a lot of traveling, Edison displays travel notifications and trip info on a single screen. This way, you'll find your itinerary in one place without having to search for flight and hotel info one-by-one.

Edison even takes cues from Spark and other email apps with features like Smart notifications, quick replies, bulk delete, thread views, snooze, and more. If you are looking to take back control of your inbox, Edison is a great app to help you do it.

Gmail

For avid Gmail users, you should be making use of the official Gmail app.

The Gmail app offers support for multiple Gmail emails, real-time notifications, and universal search that works across all accounts. The convenient Undo Send feature is available here to prevent embarrassing mistakes. You can even clear out your inbox quickly with intuitive swipe gestures, organize messages with your Gmail labels, and even respond to Google Calendar invites directly.

There is a lot to love about the official Gmail app, and it's definitely one you should be using if Gmail is your primary email account.

Yahoo Mail

Whether you use Yahoo Mail or not, the Yahoo Mail app is a good contender to consider, and it works with non-Yahoo accounts too.

The Yahoo Mail app looks gorgeous with a fresh and clean design that's pretty easy to use and navigate. You can take action on individual messages through intuitive swipe gestures, customize the color and theme to your liking, send GIFs directly in messages, and more. Some standout features include Deals View, which notifies you when deal emails are about to expire, and Travel View that displays gate changes, delays, and even cancellations.

Yahoo Mail can even send you notifications when the emails come from people, so you aren't bothered with newsletters and other unimportant messages. Plus, Yahoo Mail gives users 1000GB of space of cloud storage, so you don't have to worry about space, and there's support for third-party cloud storage solutions.

Despite the Yahoo Mail name, the app works with any email account and is a great email app in general.

