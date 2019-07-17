Best External Hard Drives for iPad iMore 2019

There are a few factors to consider when picking the best external hard drive for your iPad: how often you store your files, how many files you store, and how easily you need access to your files. Different types of external hard drives will work better depending on your personal needs. We recommend the LaCie FUEL as it has a little bit of everything built into one hard drive.

The LaCie FUEL external hard drive works as a USB 3.0 portable drive that comes compatible with all iOS devices. Its ability to work with and without an internet connection makes this hard drive excellent for on-the-go access and usability. The LaCie FUEL connects to your iPad through Wi-Fi, but it broadcasts its own Wi-Fi network. When you are not using the built-in Wi-Fi router and media server to share files simultaneously with your friends or colleagues, you can use LaCie FUEL's network to hot spot up to five additional devices. With an impressive 10-hour battery life and options to stream directly to your Apple TV or to Airplay, the LaCie Fuel is brilliant for allowing easy access to your files for long periods. This hard drive uses the Seagate Media App on your iPad and mobile devices and Seagate Media Sync on your desktop to manage files. This 1TD drive measures at 4.5 x 4.5 x 0.9 (HWD) and has a compact and durable design. Pros: Acts as a Wi-Fi router

10-hour battery life

Great amount of storage space Cons: Needs more modern UI

Best Overall LaCie FUEL Works great with and without a wireless connection With its own built-in Wi-Fi network and abilities to hot spot up to 5 additional devices, this hard drive is one to have on hand $238 from Amazon

Best Capacity: Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro

The Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro delivers high-speed performance with its 4K streaming over 802.11ac Wi-Fi capabilities. This makes for easy uploading, offloading, editing, and streaming on both your iOS device and your PC. It is even compatible with your Smart TV. Offering a 10-hour battery supply with its built-in 6400 mAh power bank, the WD My Passport Wireless Pro is perfect for those on-the-go needs. Included in this hard drive is an extra port that gives you the ability to share its impressive battery power with other devices. With this feature, you can ensure that your iPad stays charged all day long. The My Passport Wireless Pro is nice and compact. It measures at 126mm x 126mm x 22mm (HLW). It is small and easy to carry while still offering an abundance of useful features. Pros: Huge amount of battery and storage space

Charges other devices as well

Small and compact Cons: A little on the expensive side

Best Capacity Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro Great for fast on-the-go streaming This hard drive is perfect for anyone who is looking for an excellent device that offers uploading and editing capabilities at an impressive speed $280 from Amazon

Best Value: Toshiba Canvio Advance

The Toshiba Canvio Advance has a slim and stylish design, measuring at 2.5 inches. It comes in fun and vibrant colors to reflect and fit your style. Its high storage capacity, 4TB, is capable of storing thousands of media files and documents. Compatible with USB 2.0 devices, but powered by USB 3.0 technology, the Toshiba Canvio Advance runs extremely fast allowing you to transfer and organize your files at a rapid pace. You do require an adaptor for thunderbolt connectivity, however. You never have to worry about theft of your files as the Canvio Advance is password protected. It also comes equipped with Toshiba Storage Security Software for added protection. Simply set a time and interval, and this device will backup automatically. You don't have to worry about the Toshiba Canvio Advance hard drive breaking down after a short period as it has been time-tested for reliable performance. It comes with a 2-year warranty as a bonus so that you can use your device freely with peace of mind. Pros: Time-tested for reliable results

Password protected

Great amount of storage space Cons: Requires an adaptor for thunderbolt connectivity

Best Value Toshiba Canvio Advance Time-tested and password protected This hard drive is exceptionally dependable as it is time-tested for reliable performance and is password protected to keep your files safe $63 from Amazon

Best Portability: Leef iBridge

This small and useful hard drive measures at 63mm x 19mm x 18mm and is made for iOS devices. It has an Apple Lightning connector and a USB 3.1 connector built into its practical J-shaped design, which makes it easy to connect your iPad or mobile devices. You don't even need to remove your iPad's protective casing before connecting. This also gives you the ability to upload your images and files from your iPad to the device instantly. Instead of wasting storage space by storing your images on your iPad or iPhone, simply plug into the Leef iBridge and save your files directly on to the hard drive. This keeps your iPad and mobile devices free of space to use for other applications. You can also keep movies and TV shows on the iBridge for those long days of travel. With the Leef iBridge, you can create a password or use Touch ID with Leef lock to ensure that all of your files stay protected. Pros: Has an Apple Lightning connector

Can plug in iPad without removing protective case

Password and Touch ID protected Cons: Sits awkwardly when plugged into a laptop or desktop