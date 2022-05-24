Pokemon QuestSource: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is a portable console with a little something for everyone. Since Nintendo works with indie developers, the Nintendo eShop has many titles available that you can enjoy without spending a dime. New games are added every day, which can make it a little overwhelming when looking for the best free Switch games for kids. I've spent some time perusing the shop to discover the very best, so here are my picks.

Comic Coloring Book

Comic Coloring Book Coloring Page SwitchSource: RedDeerGames

Who doesn't love coloring and stories as a classic way to pass the time? With Comic Coloring Book, kids will get to enjoy the stories their pictures tell while expressing their creativity through any color they choose. Plus, it also helps to build motor skills and learn the names of colors and shapes. In the free part of this game kiddos will have three stories with four drawings each, all directly on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED. The stories each center around a brother and sister who are playing together with their toy robot and alpacorn in different scenarios. If your kids really love the stories, there are a few extra DLC stories available for purchase if you'd like to add them on later!

Comic Coloring Book

Coloring, stories, stickers, and a fun imaginary world! Experience all the joys of coloring without the mess or colors on the walls.

Jump Rope Challenge

Jump Rope Challenge Switch ScreenshotSource: Nintendo

Using technology doesn't have to mean staying sedentary! In this fitness game, players use the Joy-Con controllers as an imaginary jump rope to see how many times they can jump without stopping. Each day there will be a new challenge and the player's progress is tracked so they can attempt to beat their previous score. As an added bonus to keep it interesting, jumping earns players points which they can then use to customize their bunny character.

Jump Rope Challenge

Get moving with this jump on fitness! Help your kids burn a little energy and learn how a little practice each day can lead to big improvements.

Pokémon Quest

Pokemon QuestSource: Nintendo

This is a Pokémon game unlike any other! In this cute cube adventure, players explore Tumblecube Island to look for treasure and gather materials used to attract Pokémon to their base. Go on expeditions, decorate, cook, and gain more friends along the way. There are even fun DLCs available for purchase that unlock more expeditions and stones to enhance the Pokémon.

Pokémon Quest

Enjoy a whole new kind of Pokémon game! Explore with your Pokémon and build a camp to attract more friends to it.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Pokemon Cafe Mix CopySource: The Pokémon Company

Another unique Pokémon game is Pokémon Café ReMix. Set in an adorable, small coffee shop, players can build it up from the ground and bring in new Pokémon customers through puzzles. The goal is to link as many of the same Pokémon faces as possible to clear the board until each level's goal is reached. As the game continues on, the possibilities expand with more unlocked recipes and creatures that can work at the shop!

Pokémon Café ReMix

This cute and simple puzzle game brings in some Pokémon favorites and lets you build a cute café with them by your side. Earn new recipes by completing puzzles, which will allow you to welcome in even more creatures.

Rocket League

Rocket League SwitchSource: Psyonix

In this hectic, sports-like arena the goal is the same as soccer but the players are all cars. The cars have special abilities to help make the goals for the team. Be aware that players can play either online or with local play to have friends join in, so you'll want to make sure your parental controls are set to your liking on the Switch.

Rocket League

Race across the field in super-powered cars to make the winning goal in this soccer-like competition. In the Switch version of this game, you'll find some Nintendo-exclusive customizations!

Simple and safe

While there aren't a lot of free titles out for young kids right now, these free games on Switch are safe and easy to play. The plus side is, that they aren't just for kids! You could have fun joining your kids in these games too.

If your kids are looking for some familiar faces with simple game play, Pokémon Quest and Pokémon Café are great choices. For something that encourages your child to move their body and go after goals and improvement, Jump Rope Challenge is a fun and easy way to get into it. If you're okay with spending a little, you'll find a lot of great educational games for under $20 too, but this list is a good place to start.

