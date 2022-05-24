The Nintendo Switch is a portable console with a little something for everyone. Since Nintendo works with indie developers, the Nintendo eShop has many titles available that you can enjoy without spending a dime. New games are added every day, which can make it a little overwhelming when looking for the best free Switch games for kids. I've spent some time perusing the shop to discover the very best, so here are my picks.

Comic Coloring Book

Who doesn't love coloring and stories as a classic way to pass the time? With Comic Coloring Book, kids will get to enjoy the stories their pictures tell while expressing their creativity through any color they choose. Plus, it also helps to build motor skills and learn the names of colors and shapes. In the free part of this game kiddos will have three stories with four drawings each, all directly on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED. The stories each center around a brother and sister who are playing together with their toy robot and alpacorn in different scenarios. If your kids really love the stories, there are a few extra DLC stories available for purchase if you'd like to add them on later!

Jump Rope Challenge

Using technology doesn't have to mean staying sedentary! In this fitness game, players use the Joy-Con controllers as an imaginary jump rope to see how many times they can jump without stopping. Each day there will be a new challenge and the player's progress is tracked so they can attempt to beat their previous score. As an added bonus to keep it interesting, jumping earns players points which they can then use to customize their bunny character.

Pokémon Quest

This is a Pokémon game unlike any other! In this cute cube adventure, players explore Tumblecube Island to look for treasure and gather materials used to attract Pokémon to their base. Go on expeditions, decorate, cook, and gain more friends along the way. There are even fun DLCs available for purchase that unlock more expeditions and stones to enhance the Pokémon.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Another unique Pokémon game is Pokémon Café ReMix. Set in an adorable, small coffee shop, players can build it up from the ground and bring in new Pokémon customers through puzzles. The goal is to link as many of the same Pokémon faces as possible to clear the board until each level's goal is reached. As the game continues on, the possibilities expand with more unlocked recipes and creatures that can work at the shop!

Rocket League

In this hectic, sports-like arena the goal is the same as soccer but the players are all cars. The cars have special abilities to help make the goals for the team. Be aware that players can play either online or with local play to have friends join in, so you'll want to make sure your parental controls are set to your liking on the Switch.