Best Games to Play After Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield iMore 2020
Pokémon Sword and Shield has been releasing a steady stream of new content this year through its Expansion Pass, but if you're caught up or just looking for something different you still have plenty of options. The incredible popularity of Pokémon means the franchise has numerous new and remastered classics available to play on the Nintendo Switch, though you can also try something a little different that should still capture a bit of the same fun. Whatever you're looking for, these are some of the best games to play after Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- Featured favorite: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! or Pikachu!
- Save the day: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Fight club: Pokkén Tournament DX
- Smash the competition: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Solve a mystery: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
- Familiar territory: Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch
- Awaken your power: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Order up: Pokémon Café Mix
- Make camp: Pokémon Quest
- Epic adventure: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Featured favorite: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! or Pikachu!
A remake of Pokémon Yellow that incorporates some aspects of Pokémon Go, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! and Pikachu! let you return to where the franchise started as you journey through the Kanto region and try to catch 151 Pokémon. Along with substantially improving the graphics, the game also eliminates wild encounters so you'll get more control over what Pokémon you fight while traveling.
Save the day: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DXStaff Pick
Rather than playing as a Pokémon trainer, you'll take on the role of a human transformed into a Pokémon in this cute rouge-like dungeon crawler. Form a team of Pokémon friends, help other Pokémon in need of saving, and try to solve the mystery of what happened to you and why the area has been beset with natural disasters.
Fight club: Pokkén Tournament DX
A much faster-paced version of typical Pokémon battles, Pokkén Tournament DX uses mechanics from the Tekken fighting game series to let two players brawl as one of 21 Pokémon. It's a great entry to fighting games and lets you take special satisfaction in unleashing a devastating move or building up enough attacks to Mega Evolve.
Smash the competition: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Pikachu is one of the default characters in the crossover brawler, and as you make your way through the game's challenges you'll unlock plenty of other Pokémon to fight with including Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, and Lucario. There are also several stages inspired by Pokémon games.
Solve a mystery: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
The Digimon and Pokémon franchises emerged in Japan at around the same time, giving players their choice of games and anime focused on collecting, raising, and evolving monsters. Try Digimon for yourself with a game focused on becoming a hacker who blurs the line between the real world and the digital one.
Familiar territory: Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch
The Familiar system in this Studio Ghibli-inspired RPG feels a lot like Pokémon in that your wizard will collect different creatures with unique abilities that can even undergo metamorphosis to become more powerful.
Awaken your power: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Assemble a party to fight monsters in the classic RPG, where you can also revisit areas from the franchise's history presented in 2D, 16-bit style. While your characters' skills and equipment will be the focus, you'll also be able to ride monsters and deploy them in battle for some Pokémon-style fun.
Order up: Pokémon Café Mix
You're in charge of running a café that both serves and employs Pokémon in this cute puzzle game, where you'll need to complete challenges to prepare dishes and expand your menu. Your staff members will help you out with their special skills and also look adorable in their uniforms.
Make camp: Pokémon Quest
Explore Tumblecube Island with the help of your Pokémon and gather loot and ingredients which you can use back at your base camp to cook dishes that will attract the attention of additional Pokémon. You can also enhance your camp to make it look cool and provide benefits for your team.
Epic adventure: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
If you're game to add some more action to your search for legendary creatures, try out the first Monster Hunter game on the Switch, which lets you and up to three friends team up to take down huge beasts. You'll need to master different weapon types and combat styles together.
After you've caught 'em all
If you're a Pokémaniac looking for a fresh challenge or some light fun, there is no shortage of great options on the Nintendo Switch. Whether you've been a fan of the franchise from the beginning or just got into it recently, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! or Pikachu! tops our list of the best games to play after Pokémon Sword and Shield. It integrates some new gameplay elements but lets you experience the story that started it all.
For something that's Pokémon-themed, but has different gameplay try out Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX which lets you see more personality from various Pokémon types since you're chatting with them as equals rather than commanding them as a Pokémon trainer. You'll still get a lot of the fun of leveling up your Pokémon and choosing their moves.
For something outside of the franchise, try Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch. You'll still be collecting and commanding magical creatures, but it's a unique world inspired by the wonderful Studio Ghibli anime.
