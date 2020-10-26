Pokémon Sword and Shield has been releasing a steady stream of new content this year through its Expansion Pass , but if you're caught up or just looking for something different you still have plenty of options. The incredible popularity of Pokémon means the franchise has numerous new and remastered classics available to play on the Nintendo Switch , though you can also try something a little different that should still capture a bit of the same fun. Whatever you're looking for, these are some of the best games to play after Pokémon Sword and Shield.

After you've caught 'em all

If you're a Pokémaniac looking for a fresh challenge or some light fun, there is no shortage of great options on the Nintendo Switch. Whether you've been a fan of the franchise from the beginning or just got into it recently, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! or Pikachu! tops our list of the best games to play after Pokémon Sword and Shield. It integrates some new gameplay elements but lets you experience the story that started it all.

For something that's Pokémon-themed, but has different gameplay try out Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX which lets you see more personality from various Pokémon types since you're chatting with them as equals rather than commanding them as a Pokémon trainer. You'll still get a lot of the fun of leveling up your Pokémon and choosing their moves.

For something outside of the franchise, try Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch. You'll still be collecting and commanding magical creatures, but it's a unique world inspired by the wonderful Studio Ghibli anime.