Best HomeKit Accessories for the Outdoors iMore 2019
HomeKit accessories cover our homes with sweet Siri controls and automations goodness, so why not take things to the outdoors? There are tons of accessories available that can do just that, covering just about anything you can think of. Here's our guide to all of the best HomeKit accessories for the great outdoors to help you bring the smarts to mother nature.
- Secure video: Logitech Circle 2
- Powered up: iHome iSP100 Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug
- Color capable: LIFX BR30
- Stay hydrated: Eve Aqua
- Portable pal: Eve Flare
- Guiding lights: Philips Hue Calla Pathway Light
- Stylish looks: Philips Hue Econic Wall & Ceiling
- Cost effective: Vocolinc LS1 Lightstrip
- Feel the breeze: Casablanca Aya
- Local temperature: Netatmo Smart Weather Station
- Highly sensitive: Philips Hue Motion Sensor
Secure video: Logitech Circle 2Staff Favorite
Logitech's Circle 2 camera has the proud distinction of being the only camera to support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video functionality. This gives your video feed and recordings a secure, encrypted connection that only you and those invited to your HomeKit home can see, protecting you from prying eyes. The best part is that this feature is completely free if you already pay for iCloud storage.
Powered up: iHome iSP100 Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug
The iHome ISP100 provides you with a handy weather-resistant outdoor plug, perfect for holiday lighting, decorations, and more. This plug uses Wi-Fi for connectivity, which allows you to connect it to your network without the use of a separate hub. This makes it ready to work with HomeKit in a matter of seconds, just plug in and scan to start the outdoor fun.
Color capable: LIFX BR30
If you want to replace those old flood light bulbs with an energy-efficient, smart capable bulb, then the LIFX BR30 is the one for you. These bulbs are some of the brightest around, peaking at 1,100 lumens, and they support millions of colors. LIFX also supports Alexa and Google Assistant in addition to HomeKit, making it highly flexible.
Stay hydrated: Eve Aqua
Eve's Aqua is the only HomeKit accessory that attaches directly to a hose spigot outdoors. This gives you an easy way to connect a sprinkler or drip irrigation line to keep your flowers and plants hydrated. The Aqua runs on 2 AA batteries and uses Bluetooth for a local and secure connection directly to HomeKit.
Portable pal: Eve Flare
The Eve Flare is a portable powerhouse, lighting up your life indoors and out. The Flare has an IP65 water resistance rating and a built-in battery, capable of staying illuminated for up to 6 hours. It also has a handle that not only makes it easy to carry around, but it also enables it to hang from things, like a ceiling light.
Guiding lights: Philips Hue Calla Pathway Light
The Philips Hue Calla is a modern replacement for those dim, solar pathway lights that are a staple in outdoor decor. These lights give you consistent, clean white light, and up to 16 million colors, which makes it a good choice for utility and holiday lighting. Sold in single packs, and in packs of three, the Calla also supports extensions covering up to 60 feet.
Stylish looks: Philips Hue Econic Wall & Ceiling
Just as its name suggests, the Philips Hue Econic Wall & Ceiling mounts in any position you need outdoors. This stylish light fixture not only looks good, but it works with Siri, HomeKit, and the Hue app, to give you control anytime, anywhere. Just keep in mind that you will need the Philips Hue Hub to get it connected.
Cost effective: Vocolinc LS1 Lightstrip
The LS1 Lightstrip from Vocolinc is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to decorate your outdoor space. This peel and stick light strip has an IP67 waterproof rating, and it covers up to 6.6 feet of area with 16 million different shades of white and colors. Optional extension strips can take this light strip even further, all the way up to 33 feet, using just one plug.
Feel the breeze: Casablanca Aya
If you need a HomeKit ceiling fan for your outdoor porch area, well, then there's only one choice for you: the Casablanca Aya. This fan is currently the only option on the market, but it does happen to come in two finishes, each sporting the ultra-modern design that wraps around its included light. HomeKit support gives you control over its speed with a tap or shout, which is quite convenient.
Local temperature: Netatmo Smart Weather Station
Netatmo's Smart Weather Station is a two-piece system that includes one sensor that works outdoors, giving you a true picture of the temperature outside of your home. Optional accessories take things even further, with rain sensors that measure how much moisture your soil is getting, and a wind gauge lets you know when its time to bring those sensitive decorations inside.
Highly sensitive: Philips Hue Motion Sensor
The Philips Hue Motion Sensor works with your existing Hue and HomeKit lights to secure your home when it gets dark. This motion sensor is UL certified for weather resistance and is capable of working through torrential rain and extreme temperatures, letting you keep it outdoors year-round. The sensor also works with a variety of mount types like corners and pipes; both are included in the box.
Outdoor smarts
Just because it is outdoors, doesn't mean it has to miss out on the smart home fun. Outdoor accessories with HomeKit gives you convenient controls and scenes, bringing things to life via the Home app. Automations take things even further by running completely in the background, such as turning on your holiday lights at sunset, automatically, making these accessories more than worth the cost of admission.
Want a HomeKit camera that works with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature? Then the Logitech Circle 2 is the way to go. This is the only camera on the market that supports this privacy-focused approach to video, and it just so happens to work both inside and out. The Circle 2 also records video at 1080p, giving you a clear view of the happenings around your home, without a subscription outside of your iCloud storage plan.
Looking for a simple way to add smarts to your holiday lights or decorations? Then check out the iHome ISP100 Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug. This rugged smart plug connects to your home Wi-Fi network to give you the ability to toggle on or off anything you can plug into it with just a tap, or with your voice using Siri. Never forget to turn off those seasonal lights ever again with this helpful accessory.
