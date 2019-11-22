Best HomeKit Accessories for the Outdoors iMore 2019

HomeKit accessories cover our homes with sweet Siri controls and automations goodness, so why not take things to the outdoors? There are tons of accessories available that can do just that, covering just about anything you can think of. Here's our guide to all of the best HomeKit accessories for the great outdoors to help you bring the smarts to mother nature.

Outdoor smarts

Just because it is outdoors, doesn't mean it has to miss out on the smart home fun. Outdoor accessories with HomeKit gives you convenient controls and scenes, bringing things to life via the Home app. Automations take things even further by running completely in the background, such as turning on your holiday lights at sunset, automatically, making these accessories more than worth the cost of admission.

Want a HomeKit camera that works with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature? Then the Logitech Circle 2 is the way to go. This is the only camera on the market that supports this privacy-focused approach to video, and it just so happens to work both inside and out. The Circle 2 also records video at 1080p, giving you a clear view of the happenings around your home, without a subscription outside of your iCloud storage plan.

Looking for a simple way to add smarts to your holiday lights or decorations? Then check out the iHome ISP100 Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug. This rugged smart plug connects to your home Wi-Fi network to give you the ability to toggle on or off anything you can plug into it with just a tap, or with your voice using Siri. Never forget to turn off those seasonal lights ever again with this helpful accessory.

