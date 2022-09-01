Best HomeKit devices 2022
These are the best HomeKit devices money can buy in 2022.
HomeKit — Apple's home automation platform lets you control compatible cameras, light bulbs, thermostats, and more with a tap of your iPhone or with your voice. Better still, it does so in a way that ensures privacy and security for your network and your home. HomeKit devices are hitting the market all of the time, so here are our picks for the best HomeKit devices that you can buy today.
Control center
Apple's HomePod mini acts as the command center for your smart home with HomeKit hub capabilities and voice controls. As a HomeKit hub, the HomePod mini connects directly to Thread devices, enabling out-of-home remote controls and advanced features like automation. Siri integration allows you to shout commands to turn off the lights or cool down the house — all without lifting a finger.
Switch things up
The Caséta starter kit includes everything you need to get started with fast and reliable HomeKit lighting. Inside the box is the Caséta hub, an in-wall dimmer switch, and a Pico Remote. The wireless dimmer is incredibly easy to install, and it doesn't require a neutral wire making it compatible with most homes.
Lights on
If you want smart, colorful lighting without having to replace a light switch or needing a hub, then the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb is your best bet. Nanoleaf's bulb supports millions of colors, HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, and the latest and greatest networking technology, Thread — if you have a HomePod mini in your home.
Get smart
Belkin's Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug is the quickest way to start your HomeKit journey. This tiny device plugs into any electrical outlet and instantly turns anything attached smart. You can control devices such as coffee makers, lamps, air purifiers, fans, and more with your voice or through a simple tap.
Total control
The meross Outdoor Smart Plug gives you total control over your lights, holiday decorations, and other outdoor devices. Featuring three weather-resistant outlets, you can set schedules and control devices independently from anywhere using the app or your voice with Apple HomeKit and Siri.
Keep an eye on things
The Logitech Circle View is one of the most flexible cameras around with its ability to work indoors and out. The Circle View includes staples like 1080p video, two-way audio, notifications, and night vision. Plus, Logitech's camera also supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, which utilizes iCloud for storage.
Get physical
The Eve Button can control a HomeKit scene or turn on a single device with a simple press. Up to four different actions are assignable, such as single press, double press, or a press and hold. A truly wireless design allows for placement in the spots most convenient to you.
Keep your cool
The ecobee SmartThermostat one-ups the popular Nest thermostat line by including a handy remote sensor in the box. This sensor enables the thermostat to adjust according to the room you care about the most, not where it resides. The SmartThermostat also has Alexa inside, great for controlling non-HomeKit devices.
Stick-on security
As the name suggests, this sensor monitors the doors and windows in your home and notifies you when one opens or closes. The Eve Door & Window connects to HomeKit using Bluetooth or Thread, making it quick to pair, and with a peel and stick design, you can secure your home in seconds.
Completely invisible
Level's lock is an entirely invisible solution that hides everything inside of your door. This design allows you to keep your existing hardware and original keys, making it perfect for renters. The Level Bolt is also effortless to install, and since it uses Bluetooth, you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.
Automate it
When combined with HomeKit, the Eve Motion Sensor can automate every accessory category, including fans, plugs, and speakers. This completely wireless sensor sports an IPX3 water resistance rating, so it works indoors and out, creating many automation possibilities.
Stay hydrated
The Eve Aqua attaches to a hose spigot and delivers water anywhere you desire. The Aqua works with sprinklers, drip irrigation systems, and more, as long as it has a hose fitting. A built-in Bluetooth radio allows the Aqua to connect directly to your HomeKit hub or iOS device without a separate app.
Essential lighting
This Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip kit features an 80-inch LED light strip that includes a controller and power supply. Through the Nanoleaf or Home app, or by using your voice, you can customize the lights to match your mood or take advantage of the adaptive lighting feature. With the Nanoleaf Schedules option, wake up natural to sunrise colors. Pair with a HomePod mini with Thread connectivity for faster response times and greater range than Bluetooth alone.
Nice breeze
Available in three finishes, this stunning 54-inch, three-blade fan with Whisper Wind motor technology is quiet even at the highest speeds. In addition to turning it on via voice, you can control the lights, fan speeds, and even reverse rotation within the Home app or Siri.
Flood insurance
This wireless sensor alerts you if it detects water, which could mean the difference between a minor repair and a massive cleanup job. The Fibaro Flood Sensor also monitors an area's temperature and is viewable in the Home app and accessible through Siri.
Open up
The Meross Garage Door Opener puts an end to the days where you are left wondering if you closed the garage door before heading out. Using Siri or the Home app, you can check your door's status and operate it remotely with a tap. HomeKit also provides notifications each time it opens or closes for extra security.
Package protector
The Logitech Circle View doorbell protects your precious packages with crisp, HD visuals with HDR and the latest HomeKit Secure Video features. Custom Activity Zones prevent nuisance notifications, iCloud storage keeps all of the happenings safe and secure, and Package Detection will alert you the moment your delivery arrives. You can even use your HomePods as additional doorbell chimes — it has it all.
Clean convenience
Smartmi's P1 Air Purifier keeps your home's air fresh and clean with HomeKit and Siri, convenience. This HEPA air purifier covers small to medium rooms — up to 180 square feet, with customizable fan speeds and an automatic mode that ramps up when the onboard particulate sensors detect a change in the air.
Make your home truly smart with the best HomeKit devices
Having the best HomeKit devices in your home enables the ultimate in smart home convenience. Since HomeKit devices reside under one roof — the Home app, you can do a lot more than control your home with your phone. You can create scenes that can dim your lights, turn on the TV, and close the blinds with one tap on movie night, or your door can unlock when you arrive home through automation.
If you intend to go all-in with HomeKit for your smart home needs, then Apple's HomePod mini is the best place to start. This smart speaker not only gives you the ability to turn off the lights using just your voice, but it also acts as a HomeKit hub that unlocks power features like automation.
Want to take your lighting to the next level? Then check out the Lutron P-BDG-PKG1W Caseta Wireless Dimmer Kit. This kit keeps things simple with replacing your existing light switches, removing the need to train others to operate the lights in your home.
Christopher spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
