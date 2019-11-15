Best HomeKit Flood Light Bulbs iMore 2019

Flood light bulbs are some of the most important lighting around as they help to brighten and secure our homes, inside and out. When you are ready to leap into the world of HomeKit bulbs, there are many factors to consider, such as weather resistance, brightness, color temperatures, and connectivity, making it hard to choose. There are quite a few HomeKit options available, so we gathered them all to help you pick the right one for your needs.

Flooded with light

Replacing your BR30 or PAR38 light bulbs with HomeKit enabled bulbs is a great way to bring modern features to fixtures that are frequently overlooked. Whether it is indoors or out, HomeKit integration allows these bulbs to work with scenes, and powerful automations can turn them on and off automatically throughout the day. If you want the brightest BR30 light bulb that also supports billions of colors, then the LIFX BR30 is the one for you. This beautiful bulb also has IP65 weather resistance, giving you plenty of placement options around your home.

Need to replace multiple bulbs, but want to keep costs down? Then check out the Feit LED Smart Bulb. This 650 lumen, all-white bulb is the cheapest option around, and it doesn't require an additional hub, making the cost of entry even lower. Whichever option you choose, Siri and HomeKit will be a tap or shout away, giving you convenience and control anytime and anywhere.

