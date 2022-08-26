Best HomeKit light bulbs 2022

The best HomeKit light bulbs are truly an easy way to add some smarts to your home. HomeKit bulbs offer convenient controls through the Home app and Siri, just like HomeKit light switches — all without calling an electrician. Plus, you can pair HomeKit bulbs with other accessories to fulfill your smart home dreams. There are many options available, so here's our list of the best HomeKit light bulbs to help you decide on the perfect ones for your home.

The best HomeKit light bulbs for a smarter and brighter home

With a simple plug-and-play design, the best HomeKit light bulbs are some of the easiest ways to upgrade and expand your smart home. Once set up, Siri acts as your butler, turning on your bulbs at your request, anytime and anywhere. These bulbs also work with powerful HomeKit automation, allowing them to turn on at sunset or when one of your HomeKit cameras detects motion.

If you are looking for the best smart light bulb on the market, look no further than the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Bulb. This bulb boasts an incredible 1,100 lumens of brightness and can display millions of colors. We also love how this bulb utilizes Thread technology which offers lightning-fast response times and excellent reliability if you have a HomePod mini.

Want to add some smart capability without losing the vintage charm of your filament bulbs? Then check out Sylvania's Soft White Filament Bulbs. These beautiful bulbs provide the hip filament look and Bluetooth functionality, enabling all of the goodies that HomeKit offers without needing a separate hub. Whichever bulb you choose, the best HomeKit light bulbs will give you all of the benefits of a HomeKit light switch without messing around with wires.