Best HomeKit light bulbs 2022
The best HomeKit light bulbs are truly an easy way to add some smarts to your home. HomeKit bulbs offer convenient controls through the Home app and Siri, just like HomeKit light switches — all without calling an electrician. Plus, you can pair HomeKit bulbs with other accessories to fulfill your smart home dreams. There are many options available, so here's our list of the best HomeKit light bulbs to help you decide on the perfect ones for your home.
Simply the best
Nanoleaf's Essentials A19 light bulb features millions of colors, 1,100 lumens of peak brightness, and support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting. That isn't all, as this bulb works without the need for a hub with Bluetooth and Thread connectivity. While Bluetooth is great, we were blown away with lightning-fast response times and rock-solid reliability enabled by Thread when we tested Nanoleaf's bulb in our recent review.
Affordable ambiance
As noted in our review of the meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, we loved how it gives you the convenience of HomeKit and Siri controls at a price that won't break the bank. This bulb tops out at a bright 810 lumens, supports a mix of 16 million colors, and since it uses Wi-Fi, you don't have to worry about setting up a hub. If you want to maximize the savings, you can snag a two-pack for less than the price of a single bulb from some of its competitors.
Mighty and mini
The LIFX Color A19 is one of the smallest HomeKit-enabled smart bulbs on the market. Don't let the small size fool you, though — this tiny bulb pumps out 800 lumens of lighting bliss, which is the equivalent of a standard 60-watt bulb. This bulb also supports millions of different color combinations, covering just about any hue that you can dream up. While the bulb isn't quite as bright as some others on the market, it doesn't need a bridge to function.
Brightest of the bunch
Philips Hue is synonymous with smart lighting thanks to accurate color reproduction, fast response times, and excellent reliability. The latest 16-watt A21 Hue bulbs also happen to be the brightest HomeKit light bulbs on the market at a whopping 1,600 lumens of colorful goodness. The Hue line is also highly compatible, as it supports not only HomeKit but Alexa and Google Assistant.
Vintage charm
Filament-style lighting has made a huge comeback, and what better way to welcome it back than by adding in some smarts? Sylvania's Soft White Filament Bulb does just that by mixing in Bluetooth wireless with the beautiful stylings of the original light bulb design. This bulb is more than just an accent, though, as it provides 650 lumens of brightness and an adjustable color temperature range, making it perfect for just about anywhere.
Quick colors
Yeelights's color LED bulb utilizes Wi-Fi, allowing it to connect to your home network with just a scan of a pairing code. It provides up to 800 lumens of multi-color goodness through the Home app and Siri, but for even more fun, the Yeelight app offers lots of dynamic scene options that make your home come alive.
With a simple plug-and-play design, the best HomeKit light bulbs are some of the easiest ways to upgrade and expand your smart home. Once set up, Siri acts as your butler, turning on your bulbs at your request, anytime and anywhere. These bulbs also work with powerful HomeKit automation, allowing them to turn on at sunset or when one of your HomeKit cameras detects motion.
If you are looking for the best smart light bulb on the market, look no further than the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Bulb. This bulb boasts an incredible 1,100 lumens of brightness and can display millions of colors. We also love how this bulb utilizes Thread technology which offers lightning-fast response times and excellent reliability if you have a HomePod mini.
Want to add some smart capability without losing the vintage charm of your filament bulbs? Then check out Sylvania's Soft White Filament Bulbs. These beautiful bulbs provide the hip filament look and Bluetooth functionality, enabling all of the goodies that HomeKit offers without needing a separate hub. Whichever bulb you choose, the best HomeKit light bulbs will give you all of the benefits of a HomeKit light switch without messing around with wires.
