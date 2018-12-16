A backpack is always going to be my laptop bag of choice. With straps on both shoulders, the weight of the laptop and anything else you're carrying is distributed properly to avoid back pain. I refuse to carry a computer any other way, my back just won't tolerate it. The best backpacks for your MacBook Pro (13-inch and 15-inch) will have a padded compartment for your laptop as well as other compartments for everything else you need to carry. Here are the best on the market.
Ergonomic choice
Bellroy Classic Backpack
This lightweight 17-liter canvas backpack can hold any laptop up to 15 inches in its padded laptop compartment. It's my daily driver for my 13-inch MacBook Pro. The padded straps make it very comfortable to wear. The main compartment is plenty roomy for personal items, plus it has a couple of small zippered compartments for smaller things. There are six color choices.
Popular brand
JanSport Cool Student Laptop Backpack
The laptop compartment of this popular brand holds up to a 15-inch laptop. However, it isn't all that padded, especially at the bottom. I'd call this bag more fashion than function, but I do love the many patterns and colors that JanSport bags come in.
Full-featured bargain
MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack
Carry any laptop up to 15 inches in this fully featured bargain bag. It has lots of pockets and an external USB port you can connect to your power bank (not included.) Choose from seven different colors and patterns.
Trusted brand
Swiss Gear Travel Gear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack
This popular and trusted brand offers an excellent choice for traveling with your MacBook. It is designed for getting through security quickly and easily. You'll find every possible type of pocket in this deluxe bag. It comes in nine different colorways.
The workhorse
Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Backpack
Carhartt is known for heavy-duty, serious working and outdoor gear. This large, sturdy laptop back holds any laptop up to 17 inches and has pockets for everything from safety glasses to a change of clothes. Choose from Black or Carhartt Brown.
Slim, functional bargain
Mancro Laptop Backpack
With tons of features, this slim and highly functional backpack is sure to please. It comes with a combination lock, charging cable, and many compartments including a padded laptop compartment that holds any laptop up to 17 inches. Choose from seven different colors and patterns.
Vegan leather
Bresconi Laptop Backpack
This minimalistic vegan leather flapover bag is simple yet professional-looking. The padded laptop compartment holds up to a 15-inch computer. Keep your other necessities in the large main compartment or smaller zippered one. Choose from Black or Brown.
Designer bag
Kate Spade Nylon Tech Backpack
If you want a backpack with Kate Spade's signature adorable style, look no further. This nylon cutie has leather trim and 14K gold-plated hardware. The laptop compartment holds up to a 15-inch laptop.
Trendy and colorful
Fjallraven Kanken Laptop Backpack
Don't ask me to pronounce it, but I see this brand sold in all the cool stores. It holds up to a 15-inch laptop in its dedicated compartment, plus it has a main compartment and three other pockets. A huge part of its appeal is the tons of gorgeous colors you can choose from.
Executive's choice
Waterfield Pro Executive Laptop Backpack
This high-end, sophisticated backpack for laptops up to 15 inches is at home on the road or in the office. An optional, removable Executive Folio that holds your laptop can be taken alone to meetings. Leather accents and lots of pockets will please even the most selective shopper. Choose from four different color combinations.
There is something for every MacBook Pro owner on this list, whether you're looking for something inexpensive but functional, or something more high-end. My personal choice is Bellroy's Classic Backpack for its non-bulky form factor, padded laptop compartment, and comfort.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.