A backpack is always going to be my laptop bag of choice. With straps on both shoulders, the weight of the laptop and anything else you're carrying is distributed properly to avoid back pain. I refuse to carry a computer any other way, my back just won't tolerate it. The best backpacks for your MacBook Pro (13-inch and 15-inch) will have a padded compartment for your laptop as well as other compartments for everything else you need to carry. Here are the best on the market.

There is something for every MacBook Pro owner on this list, whether you're looking for something inexpensive but functional, or something more high-end. My personal choice is Bellroy's Classic Backpack for its non-bulky form factor, padded laptop compartment, and comfort.

