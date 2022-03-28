Best Laptop Bags iMore 2022
An expensive laptop like the MacBook Pro requires a perfect bag to keep it safe and tote all those cables and accessories that go with it. There's a wide variety of choices for laptop owners to choose from, and we've compiled our favorite picks here. For us, the Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag is the best laptop bag for toting your computer around town, at home, or in the office. Of course, there are plenty of other options to look at, so check them out below.
- Best overall: Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag
- Best for small laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger
- Best for big budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack
- Best for working on the go: Waterfield Tuck Backpack
- Best lightweight option: Incase Commuter Backpack
- Best for travel: Targus CitySmart Backpack
Best overall: Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag
We know their luggage, but not everyone is familiar with Samsonite's line of fine leather laptop bags and cases. This messenger bag is crafted from fine Colombian leather and brass hardware to last you years of heavy use.
The Samsonite messenger bag is ideal for light trips yet is ample enough to carry around a few items. It fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches along with all the required cables and accessories. Dedicated pockets are also incorporated for both a cellphone and a tablet. Also, you have a compartment to hold files and documents, plus an organizer with slip pockets, pen sleeves, and card slots. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag.
The only downside is its weight — over four pounds! This, along with the additional weight of multiple electronics, puts a lot of strain on the shoulder strap, which some users say they had to replace after a year or so. However, since this bag comes with a full three-year warranty from Samsonite, this won't be a complicated fix, at least during the first three years of use.
Pros:
- Beautiful, fine leather construction
- Dedicated pockets for laptop, tablet, and cellphone
- A cool, vintage look with durable protection for devices
Cons:
- It's heavy!
- Constant use may require replacement of shoulder strap
Best for small laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger
Although it's technically designed as a camera bag, the Peak Design Messenger functions beautifully as a laptop bag for smaller computers and tablets. The weatherproof and DWR-coated shell protects all of your devices from the elements, and that canvas look is pretty striking.
The removable dividers and inserts make it easy to keep things organized, whether you're toting around camera equipment or work gear. Then there's plenty of room for a tablet and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. There's also a zipper atop the bag that lets you sneak in and out without having to open the front flap. Unfortunately, it won't fit larger laptops, but it's an excellent solution for smaller laptops, tablets, and cameras.
Pros:
- Modern, clean look
- Great to stay organized
- Weatherproof coating
Cons:
- Won't fit laptops larger than 13-inches
- Rather expensive for its size
Best for big budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack
TUMI doesn't play around when they build bags. Instead, their line of heavy-duty backpacks is built to last with an attractive combination of quality leather and abrasion-proof FXT Ballistic Nylon fabric. The result is a slick-looking backpack that won't fray or tear, even if you're rough on your bags. And despite its small profile, the compact Sheppard Deluxe backpack is a bag that keeps giving. It never seems to get full, no matter how much stuff you cram inside.
For laptop use, this bag will fit any laptop up to 15" in its padded laptop compartment, and it also features a dedicated tablet pocket. Another unique feature of all TUMI bags is a built-in ID plate that will allow you to track down your bag if it ever gets lost. The main disadvantage of this backpack is its high price tag, but if you have the budget, it will be your go-to backpack for many years to come.
Pros:
- Tough, abrasion-proof construction
- Small profile, plus lots of room
- Built-in TUMI tracer tracking plate
Cons:
- It's expensive
Best for working on the go: Waterfield Tuck Backpack
Waterfield continues to amaze the world by producing incredible bags and other high-quality accessories from San Francisco, California. The Tuck Backpack is one of its newest offerings. It arrived just in time for the introduction of the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro and second-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro. It works with all of the best MacBooks. Made with full-grain black or chocolate leather and your choice of 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or durable waxed canvas; the bag has been designed as an updated version of a European military rucksack.
With features such as self-finding magnetic buckles to keep your contents secure, the streamlined backpack can collapse and expand with ease depending on what's inside. Besides the main compartment, the Tuck Backpack offers two compartments towards the back that can hold your favorite MacBook or iPad. It can fit every MacBook on the market, including the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both compartments are protected with a plush padded liner. On the opposite side is a zipper pocket for holding small accessories and cables. In addition, the pouch includes a key ring attachment. There are also mesh side pockets on the Tuck Backpack, each with a magnetic closure.
Price is probably the only thing holding this bag back for some would-be buyers. Despite this, it's worth every penny for those who can afford it.
Pros:
- Sophisticated look, well designed
- Dedicated pockets for different devices
- Good for travel
Cons:
- Expensive
- Is a rucksack style for you?
Best lightweight option: Incase Commuter Backpack
Durable and comfortable, the lightweight Incase Commuter Backpack is made from 100% recycled plastic BIONIC® FLX ripstop material. Each backpack is equivalent to 26 plastic water bottles recovered from the sea. The sturdy fabric looks and feels like high-quality nylon.
Measuring 16-liters, this backpack might seem small, but it can hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It offers three small slide pockets and three pencil pockets on the inside. Thanks to a magnetic closure, there's even a bottle/umbrella pocket on the outside that lies flat when not in use. The Incase Commuter Backpack comes with two adjustable straps with a sturdy handle; this allows for multiple ways to hold or carry it.
This backpack is highly-rated, with the only concerns being the price and not having a separate compartment for a tablet. Additionally, it's probably not the bag for you if you want more compartments and a bigger bag overall.
Pros:
- Light and comfortable to wear
- Made from recycled plastic
- Durable, aesthetically pleasing fabric
Cons:
- No separate compartment for iPad
- Too small, perhaps?
Best for travel: Targus CitySmart Backpack
Targus offers a wide range of good quality—yet affordable—backpacks, and this one is designed with travel in mind. The dedicated laptop compartment fits computers up to 16-inches in size, and it zips out flat to make TSA check-in a breeze. Of course, you also have dedicated compartments for a tablet, a cellphone, and even your sunglasses.
Aside from being checkpoint-friendly, the Targus Citysmart is also lightweight and compact for comfort on long trips. It incorporates a trolley strap in the back so you can slide it over your suitcase handle for easy maneuvering. All in all, it's an excellent solution for travelers and commuters. The only complaint we have with this backpack is the catchy zipper. This can be solved easily by applying some oil to the zippers, but it's annoying with brand new gear.
Pros:
- Lightweight and compact
- Checkpoint-friendly laptop and tablet compartments
- Trolley strap for easy maneuvering through airports
Cons:
- Catchy zippers
Bottom line
Some of these laptop bags are expensive, so you'll want to consider your decision carefully. Think about how you plan to use the bag and what kind of wear and tear it's likely to have in daily use. For example, if you don't like the feel of a shoulder strap, then a backpack might be more your cup of tea.
Our choice would have to be that fine-looking Samsonite Messenger Bag. There's just something about the look and feel of genuine leather that gives your bag a luxurious, vintage appearance. Leather also doubles as a good protector and shock absorber for your laptop. This one is our favorite, but take a look at all the best laptop bags and decide what's best for you.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Jaclyn Kilani Jaclyn is a content writer at iMore. She's a longtime Apple addict with a flair for creating (written works, design, photos; you name it!) on her devices. When she's not churning out new things, Jaclyn loves exploring the world, playing with her children, and good old-fashioned baking.
Bryan M. Wolfe is a dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Here's currently using a 14-inch MacBook Pro. @bryanmwolfe
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What are the best Mac accessories to purchase on a budget?
Macs aren't cheap but that doesn't mean you can't accessorize them on a budget. Let's take a look at some of the best Mac accessories on a budget.
Keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max safe and use MagSafe with these cases
If you want to make the most with MagSafe on your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll need a case that is designed with MagSafe in mind. Here are our favorites.
All the security cameras that support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video
HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras add additional privacy and security features like iCloud storage, Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.