Best Laptop Bags iMore 2022

An expensive laptop like the MacBook Pro requires a perfect bag to keep it safe and tote all those cables and accessories that go with it. There's a wide variety of choices for laptop owners to choose from, and we've compiled our favorite picks here. For us, the Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag is the best laptop bag for toting your computer around town, at home, or in the office. Of course, there are plenty of other options to look at, so check them out below.

We know their luggage, but not everyone is familiar with Samsonite's line of fine leather laptop bags and cases. This messenger bag is crafted from fine Colombian leather and brass hardware to last you years of heavy use. The Samsonite messenger bag is ideal for light trips yet is ample enough to carry around a few items. It fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches along with all the required cables and accessories. Dedicated pockets are also incorporated for both a cellphone and a tablet. Also, you have a compartment to hold files and documents, plus an organizer with slip pockets, pen sleeves, and card slots. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag. The only downside is its weight — over four pounds! This, along with the additional weight of multiple electronics, puts a lot of strain on the shoulder strap, which some users say they had to replace after a year or so. However, since this bag comes with a full three-year warranty from Samsonite, this won't be a complicated fix, at least during the first three years of use. Pros: Beautiful, fine leather construction

Dedicated pockets for laptop, tablet, and cellphone

A cool, vintage look with durable protection for devices Cons: It's heavy!

Constant use may require replacement of shoulder strap

Best overall Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag That vintage look The Samsonite Flap-Over Bag is a classic messenger bag crafted from genuine leather. It looks and feels like a fine vintage piece. $142 at Amazon

$160 at Samsonite

Best for small laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger

Although it's technically designed as a camera bag, the Peak Design Messenger functions beautifully as a laptop bag for smaller computers and tablets. The weatherproof and DWR-coated shell protects all of your devices from the elements, and that canvas look is pretty striking. The removable dividers and inserts make it easy to keep things organized, whether you're toting around camera equipment or work gear. Then there's plenty of room for a tablet and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. There's also a zipper atop the bag that lets you sneak in and out without having to open the front flap. Unfortunately, it won't fit larger laptops, but it's an excellent solution for smaller laptops, tablets, and cameras. Pros: Modern, clean look

Great to stay organized

Weatherproof coating Cons: Won't fit laptops larger than 13-inches

Rather expensive for its size

Best for small laptops Peak Design Everyday Messenger The modern organizer Stay organized when you rock this stylish messenger bag from Peak Design. It's an excellent solution for laptops and cameras. $219 at Amazon

$290 at Newegg

Best for big budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack

TUMI doesn't play around when they build bags. Instead, their line of heavy-duty backpacks is built to last with an attractive combination of quality leather and abrasion-proof FXT Ballistic Nylon fabric. The result is a slick-looking backpack that won't fray or tear, even if you're rough on your bags. And despite its small profile, the compact Sheppard Deluxe backpack is a bag that keeps giving. It never seems to get full, no matter how much stuff you cram inside. For laptop use, this bag will fit any laptop up to 15" in its padded laptop compartment, and it also features a dedicated tablet pocket. Another unique feature of all TUMI bags is a built-in ID plate that will allow you to track down your bag if it ever gets lost. The main disadvantage of this backpack is its high price tag, but if you have the budget, it will be your go-to backpack for many years to come. Pros: Tough, abrasion-proof construction

Small profile, plus lots of room

Built-in TUMI tracer tracking plate Cons: It's expensive

Best for big budgets TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack Upgrade pick TUMI offers a rare combination of quality and utility in the attractive Sheppard Deluxe Backpack. It's built to last. $475 at Amazon

$425 at Walmart

Best for working on the go: Waterfield Tuck Backpack

Waterfield continues to amaze the world by producing incredible bags and other high-quality accessories from San Francisco, California. The Tuck Backpack is one of its newest offerings. It arrived just in time for the introduction of the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro and second-gen 16-inch MacBook Pro. It works with all of the best MacBooks. Made with full-grain black or chocolate leather and your choice of 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or durable waxed canvas; the bag has been designed as an updated version of a European military rucksack. With features such as self-finding magnetic buckles to keep your contents secure, the streamlined backpack can collapse and expand with ease depending on what's inside. Besides the main compartment, the Tuck Backpack offers two compartments towards the back that can hold your favorite MacBook or iPad. It can fit every MacBook on the market, including the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both compartments are protected with a plush padded liner. On the opposite side is a zipper pocket for holding small accessories and cables. In addition, the pouch includes a key ring attachment. There are also mesh side pockets on the Tuck Backpack, each with a magnetic closure. Price is probably the only thing holding this bag back for some would-be buyers. Despite this, it's worth every penny for those who can afford it. Pros: Sophisticated look, well designed

Dedicated pockets for different devices

Good for travel Cons: Expensive

Is a rucksack style for you?

Best for working on the go Waterfield Tuck Backpack From $299 at Waterfield

Best lightweight option: Incase Commuter Backpack

Durable and comfortable, the lightweight Incase Commuter Backpack is made from 100% recycled plastic BIONIC® FLX ripstop material. Each backpack is equivalent to 26 plastic water bottles recovered from the sea. The sturdy fabric looks and feels like high-quality nylon. Measuring 16-liters, this backpack might seem small, but it can hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It offers three small slide pockets and three pencil pockets on the inside. Thanks to a magnetic closure, there's even a bottle/umbrella pocket on the outside that lies flat when not in use. The Incase Commuter Backpack comes with two adjustable straps with a sturdy handle; this allows for multiple ways to hold or carry it. This backpack is highly-rated, with the only concerns being the price and not having a separate compartment for a tablet. Additionally, it's probably not the bag for you if you want more compartments and a bigger bag overall. Pros: Light and comfortable to wear

Made from recycled plastic

Durable, aesthetically pleasing fabric Cons: No separate compartment for iPad

Too small, perhaps?

Best lightweight option Incase Commuter Backpack $100 at Amazon

Best for travel: Targus CitySmart Backpack

Targus offers a wide range of good quality—yet affordable—backpacks, and this one is designed with travel in mind. The dedicated laptop compartment fits computers up to 16-inches in size, and it zips out flat to make TSA check-in a breeze. Of course, you also have dedicated compartments for a tablet, a cellphone, and even your sunglasses. Aside from being checkpoint-friendly, the Targus Citysmart is also lightweight and compact for comfort on long trips. It incorporates a trolley strap in the back so you can slide it over your suitcase handle for easy maneuvering. All in all, it's an excellent solution for travelers and commuters. The only complaint we have with this backpack is the catchy zipper. This can be solved easily by applying some oil to the zippers, but it's annoying with brand new gear. Pros: Lightweight and compact

Checkpoint-friendly laptop and tablet compartments

Trolley strap for easy maneuvering through airports Cons: Catchy zippers

Best for travel Targus CitySmart Backpack Airport buddy The Targus Citysmart Backpack is your best friend for long trips and commutes with its convenient, checkpoint-friendly design. $66 at Amazon

$68 at Walmart