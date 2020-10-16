Best Laptop Bags iMore 2020

An expensive laptop like the MacBook Pro requires a good bag to keep it safe and also to tote all those cables and accessories that go with it. There's a wide variety of choices for laptop owners to choose from, and we've compiled our favorite picks here. For us, the Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag is the best laptop bag for toting your computer around town, at home or in the office. There are plenty of other options to look at as well, so check them out below.

We know their luggage, but not everyone is familiar with Samsonite's line of fine leather laptop bags and cases. This messenger bag is crafted from fine Colombian leather and brass hardware that will last you years of heavy use. The Samsonite messenger bag is ideal for light trips and yet is ample enough to carry around a few items. It fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches along with all the required cables and accessories. Dedicated pockets are also incorporated for both a cellphone and a tablet. In addition, you have a compartment to hold files and documents, plus an organizer with slip pockets, pen sleeves, and card slots. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag. The only downside is its weight — over four pounds! This, along with the additional weight of multiple electronics, puts a lot of strain on the shoulder strap, which some users say they had to replace after a year or so of use. Since this bag comes with a full three-year warranty from Samsonite, this won't be a difficult fix, at least during the first three years of use. Pros: Beautiful, fine leather construction

Dedicated pockets for laptop, tablet, and cellphone

A cool, vintage-look with durable protection for devices Cons: It's heavy!

Constant use may require replacement of shoulder strap

Best for Small Laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger

Although it's technically designed as a camera bag, the Peak Design Messenger functions beautifully as a laptop bag for smaller computers and tablets as well. The weatherproof and DWR-coated shell protects all of your devices from the elements, and that canvas look is pretty snazzy. The removable dividers and inserts make it easy to keep things organized, whether you're toting around camera equipment or work gear. Then there's plenty of room for a tablet and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. There's also a zipper atop the bag that lets you sneak in and out without having to actually open the front flap. Unfortunately, it won't fit larger laptops, but it's an excellent solution for smaller laptops, tablets, and of course, cameras. Pros: Modern, clean look

Great to stay organized

Weatherproof coating Cons: Won't fit laptops larger than 13"

Rather expensive for its size

Best for Big Budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack

TUMI doesn't play around when they build bags. Their line of heavy-duty backpacks are built to last with an attractive combination of quality leather and abrasion-proof FXT Ballistic Nylon fabric. The result is a slick-looking backpack that won't fray or tear, even if you're rough on your bags. And despite its small profile, the compact Sheppard Deluxe backpack is a bag that keeps giving. It never seems to get full no matter how much stuff you cram inside. For laptop use, this bag will fit any laptop up to 15" in its padded laptop compartment, and it also features a dedicated tablet pocket as well. Another unique feature of all TUMI bags is a built-in ID plate that will allow you to track down your bag if it ever gets lost. The main disadvantage of this backpack is its high pricetag, but if you have the budget it will be your go-to backpack for many years to come. Pros: Tough, abrasion-proof construction

Small profile, plus lots of room

Built-in TUMI tracer tracking plate Cons: It's expensive

Best for Working on the Go: TYLT Power Bag and Charging Station

If you work on the go, this backpack could change your life. Tylt's Power Bag is built around the four-port 5,200mAh battery next to the laptop sleeve. This includes cables that weave their way through special slits in the backpack to put whatever port you need in every pocket of the pack. If you need cables to leave the bag, there's a headphone slot and a shoulder strap to help hold everything in place. On top of feeling tailor-made for nerds, it's also a well-made backpack. The top and front zipper compartments work well together to store way more than you'd think by looking at the bag, with individual slots for a tablet and a laptop with plenty of protection for each. The only improvement I could wish for in this Power Bag is a slightly bigger power bank. The included power bank is great for a cellphone or tablet, but it will only charge a MacBook one time before it runs out of juice. Pros: Convenient device charging

Dedicated pockets for all devices

Lightweight and comfortable Cons: The built-in powerbank needs a bigger capacity

