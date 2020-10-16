Best Laptop Bags iMore 2020
An expensive laptop like the MacBook Pro requires a good bag to keep it safe and also to tote all those cables and accessories that go with it. There's a wide variety of choices for laptop owners to choose from, and we've compiled our favorite picks here. For us, the Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag is the best laptop bag for toting your computer around town, at home or in the office. There are plenty of other options to look at as well, so check them out below.
- Best Overall: Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag
- Best for Small Laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger
- Best for Big Budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack
- Best for Working on the Go: TYLT Power Bag and Charging Station
- Best for Travel: Targus CitySmart Backpack
Best Overall: Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag
We know their luggage, but not everyone is familiar with Samsonite's line of fine leather laptop bags and cases. This messenger bag is crafted from fine Colombian leather and brass hardware that will last you years of heavy use.
The Samsonite messenger bag is ideal for light trips and yet is ample enough to carry around a few items. It fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches along with all the required cables and accessories. Dedicated pockets are also incorporated for both a cellphone and a tablet. In addition, you have a compartment to hold files and documents, plus an organizer with slip pockets, pen sleeves, and card slots. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag.
The only downside is its weight — over four pounds! This, along with the additional weight of multiple electronics, puts a lot of strain on the shoulder strap, which some users say they had to replace after a year or so of use. Since this bag comes with a full three-year warranty from Samsonite, this won't be a difficult fix, at least during the first three years of use.
Pros:
- Beautiful, fine leather construction
- Dedicated pockets for laptop, tablet, and cellphone
- A cool, vintage-look with durable protection for devices
Cons:
- It's heavy!
- Constant use may require replacement of shoulder strap
Best Overall
Samsonite Flap-Over Messenger Bag
That vintage look
A classic messenger bag crafted from genuine leather, the Samsonite Flap-Over Bag looks and feels like a fine vintage piece.
Best for Small Laptops: Peak Design Everyday Messenger
Although it's technically designed as a camera bag, the Peak Design Messenger functions beautifully as a laptop bag for smaller computers and tablets as well. The weatherproof and DWR-coated shell protects all of your devices from the elements, and that canvas look is pretty snazzy.
The removable dividers and inserts make it easy to keep things organized, whether you're toting around camera equipment or work gear. Then there's plenty of room for a tablet and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. There's also a zipper atop the bag that lets you sneak in and out without having to actually open the front flap. Unfortunately, it won't fit larger laptops, but it's an excellent solution for smaller laptops, tablets, and of course, cameras.
Pros:
- Modern, clean look
- Great to stay organized
- Weatherproof coating
Cons:
- Won't fit laptops larger than 13"
- Rather expensive for its size
Best for Small Laptops
Peak Design Everyday Messenger
The modern organizer
You'll stay organized when you rock this stylish messenger bag from Peak Design. It's an excellent solution for laptops and cameras.
Best for Big Budgets: TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack
TUMI doesn't play around when they build bags. Their line of heavy-duty backpacks are built to last with an attractive combination of quality leather and abrasion-proof FXT Ballistic Nylon fabric. The result is a slick-looking backpack that won't fray or tear, even if you're rough on your bags. And despite its small profile, the compact Sheppard Deluxe backpack is a bag that keeps giving. It never seems to get full no matter how much stuff you cram inside.
For laptop use, this bag will fit any laptop up to 15" in its padded laptop compartment, and it also features a dedicated tablet pocket as well. Another unique feature of all TUMI bags is a built-in ID plate that will allow you to track down your bag if it ever gets lost. The main disadvantage of this backpack is its high pricetag, but if you have the budget it will be your go-to backpack for many years to come.
Pros:
- Tough, abrasion-proof construction
- Small profile, plus lots of room
- Built-in TUMI tracer tracking plate
Cons:
- It's expensive
Best for Big Budgets
TUMI Sheppard Deluxe Laptop Backpack
Upgrade pick
TUMI offers a rare combination of quality and utility in the attractive Sheppard Deluxe Backpack. It's built to last.
Best for Working on the Go: TYLT Power Bag and Charging Station
If you work on the go, this backpack could change your life. Tylt's Power Bag is built around the four-port 5,200mAh battery next to the laptop sleeve. This includes cables that weave their way through special slits in the backpack to put whatever port you need in every pocket of the pack. If you need cables to leave the bag, there's a headphone slot and a shoulder strap to help hold everything in place.
On top of feeling tailor-made for nerds, it's also a well-made backpack. The top and front zipper compartments work well together to store way more than you'd think by looking at the bag, with individual slots for a tablet and a laptop with plenty of protection for each. The only improvement I could wish for in this Power Bag is a slightly bigger power bank. The included power bank is great for a cellphone or tablet, but it will only charge a MacBook one time before it runs out of juice.
Pros:
- Convenient device charging
- Dedicated pockets for all devices
- Lightweight and comfortable
Cons:
- The built-in powerbank needs a bigger capacity
Best for Working on the Go
TYLT Power Bag and Charging Station
Portable power
The convenient built-in power bank and cable system in the Tylt Power Bag make it a great companion for working on the go.
Best for Travel: Targus CitySmart Backpack
Targus offers a wide range of good quality—yet affordable—backpacks, and this one is designed with travel in mind. The dedicated laptop compartment fits computers up to 16-inches in size and it zips out flat to make TSA check-in a breeze. Of course, you also have dedicated compartments for a tablet, a cellphone, and even your sunglasses.
Aside from being checkpoint-friendly, the Targus Citysmart is also lightweight and compact for comfort on long trips, and it incorporates a trolley strap in the back so you can slide it over your suitcase handle for easy maneuvering. All in all, it's an excellent solution for travelers and commuters. The only complaint we have with this backpack is the catchy zipper. This can be solved easily by applying a bit of oil to the zippers, but it's a bit annoying with a brand new backpack.
Pros:
- Lightweight and compact
- Checkpoint-friendly laptop and tablet compartments
- Trolley strap for easy maneuvering through airports
Cons:
- Catchy zippers
Best for Travel
Targus CitySmart Backpack
Airport buddy
The Targus Citysmart Backpack is your best friend for long trips and commutes with its convenient, checkpoint-friendly design.
Bottom line
Some of these laptop bags are on the expensive side, so you'll want to consider your decision carefully. Think about the way you plan to use the bag and what kind of wear and tear it's likely to have in daily use. Also, if you don't like the feel of a shoulder strap, then a backpack might be more your cup of tea.
Our choice would have to be that fine-looking Samsonite Messenger Bag. There's just something about the look and feel of genuine leather that gives your bag a luxurious, vintage appearance. Leather also doubles as a good protector and shock absorber for your laptop. This one is our favorite, but take a look at all the best laptop bags and decide what's best for you.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Jaclyn Kilani Jaclyn is a content writer at iMore. She's a longtime Apple addict with a flair for creating (written works, design, photos; you name it!) on her devices. When she's not churning out new things, Jaclyn loves exploring the world, playing with her children, and good old-fashioned baking.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Snap pro-level photos on your iPhone 8 with these amazing photography cases
The iPhone 8 can still take some serious photos, especially with a specialized photography case to enhance it! These are the best you'll find on the market.
These HomeKit-enabled light switches are the best of the best
A HomeKit light switch is an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.