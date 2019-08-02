Best Lenses and Lens Kits for Shooting Video on Your iPhone iMore 2019
While our iPhones are pretty great at taking photos (the best camera is the one with you), they can still be improved with lens kits. With a lens kit, you can get even better photos that could be similar to the results you get with a DSLR, but without the bulk. Here are some great iPhone lens kits to boost your mobile photography game!
- Get the perfect Moment: Moment Starter Set
- Quality wide angle moments: Moment Wide Lens
- Time for your close up: Moment Macro Lens
- Tele for all: Moment Tele 58mm Lens
- The finest videography: Moment Anamorphic Lens
- Fantastic fisheye: Moment Superfish Lens
- Ultimate filmmaking: Moment Filmmaking Super Set
- See the details in everything: Moment Detail Lens Duo
- Ready, set, action!: Moment Action Lens Duo
- Get the best video: Moment Film Lens Duo
- All-in-one iPhone video package: Olloclip Filmer's Kit for iPhone XS
- Go wide, get close: Olloclip Wide-Angle + Macro Intro Lenses
- All the macros!: Olloclip Macro 7x + 14x + 21x Essential Lenses
- Increase your perspective: Olloclip Fisheye + Super-Wide + Macro Essentials
- Shoot like a pro: Olloclip Super-Wide + Telephoto Pro Lenses
- A great value: Criacr Phone Camera Lens
- Up your photo and video game for cheap: Godefa Cell Phone Camera Lens with Tripod and Shutter Remote
- Time to experiment: SVIT Phone Camera 5-in-1 Lens Kit
Get the perfect Moment: Moment Starter SetStaff Favorite
If you can't decide what Moment lens to go with, then check out their Starter Set. It includes the popular Wide 18mm Lens, Photo Case, Rear Lens Cap, and Lens Pen. You save $25 with this bundle.
Quality wide angle moments: Moment Wide Lens
Moment makes some of the best quality lenses on the market. This 18mm M-Series Wide Lens gives you 2x more picture in each capture thanks to the multi-element glass design with edge-to-edge clarity. You will need a Moment M-Series Photo Case or Battery Photo Case to use Moment lenses. It comes with the lens, lens cap, and a microfiber bag.
Time for your close up: Moment Macro Lens
If you want to do more macro shots, the Moment Macro Lens is what you need. This lens helps you capture life-size images of small objects at the highest quality possible. You need a Moment M-Series Photo Case or Battery Photo Case to use this lens. The product itself comes with the lens, a lens cap, and a microfiber bag.
Tele for all: Moment Tele 58mm Lens
The Moment 58mm Tele lens provides sharp edge-to-edge clarity and brings you 2x closer to your subject. With a single lens phone, this is equivalent to a 58mm lens. On a dual-lens phone, it's equivalent to 115mm lenses. Again, you'll need a Moment M-Series Photo Case to use with this lens. The lens itself includes the lens, lens cap, and a microfiber bag.
The finest videography: Moment Anamorphic Lens
Create your best films with Moment's Anamorphic Lens. It provides sweet horizontal flares and a widescreen, letterboxed look that's great for cinema. The 1.33x design gives you an organic look and character of 240:1. You can also use the Moment Pro Camera app to de-squeeze the images and videos when necessary. Moment M-Series Photo Case required, and this lens comes with the lens, lens cap, hex tool to rotate bayonet, and a microfiber bag.
Fantastic fisheye: Moment Superfish Lens
Moment's Superfish Lens is the first fisheye lens that captures more photo in a single image and delivers a completely flat image. That means no curves or blurry edges, just edge to edge clarity and sharpness across the entire scene. Think of it like a GoPro camera lens on your iPhone. You get the lens, lens cap, and a microfiber bag. You will need a M-Series Photo Case.
Ultimate filmmaking: Moment Filmmaking Super Set
The Filmmaking Super Set from Moment includes the Anamorphic Lens, M-Series Moment Photo Case, a Freefly Movi, and Counterweight for Movi. This is all you need for the best mobile filmmaking setup, and you save $60 with this bundle versus buying everything separately.
See the details in everything: Moment Detail Lens Duo
Can't decide between the Moment Macro or Superfish lens? Buy them both in this duo set and save $20 compared to getting them separately. Remember, the M-Series Photo Case needs to be purchased separately.
Ready, set, action!: Moment Action Lens Duo
The Moment Action Lens Duo has everything you need for the perfect action shot. You get the Tele 58mm and Superfish lenses and save about $20 by getting them together versus separately. Remember, the M-Series Photo Case needs to be purchased separately.
Get the best video: Moment Film Lens Duo
Moment's Film Lens Duo includes the Anamorphic and Tele 58mm Lenses. These two will help you capture the best, most detailed video for all of your needs. You save $20 by buying them together versus separately. You still need to purchase the M-Series Photo Case.
All-in-one iPhone video package: Olloclip Filmer's Kit for iPhone XS
If you want a complete and comprehensive kit for your iPhone video and photo needs, don't miss out on Olloclip's Filmer's Kit. This includes their mobile video grip, Pivot, the iPhone XS clip, and five lenses: Fisheye Essential, Super-Wide Essential, Macro Essential, Telephoto 2x Pro, and Ultra-Wide Essential. Everything comes packed in a custom compression-molded case for travel and storage.
Go wide, get close: Olloclip Wide-Angle + Macro Intro Lenses
Olloclip makes terrific quality lenses, and this kit comes with their Wide-Angle and Macro lenses. The wide-angle gives you a wider field of view, so you get more in the shot. The macro turns your camera into a microscope, and lets you get a sharp focus on small objects with a blurry "bokeh" background effect. This kit comes with the clip needed to get the lenses on your iPhone XS.
All the macros!: Olloclip Macro 7x + 14x + 21x Essential Lenses
If you want to put a focus on creating beautiful macro shots with your iPhone, this essential kit gives you everything you need for macros. You get three macro lenses with different levels of magnification. This set also has the Connect X Lens System so that you can swap out with other Connect X Lenses.
Increase your perspective: Olloclip Fisheye + Super-Wide + Macro Essentials
This is a great starting point from Olloclip, as it includes the three most popular lenses: fisheye, super-wide, and macro. You get 180° spherical effects, wider fields of view, and super macro magnification for all of your photography and video needs. It also comes with a Connect X Lens System so that you can swap out with other Connect X Lenses.
Shoot like a pro: Olloclip Super-Wide + Telephoto Pro Lenses
This kit includes Olloclip's popular Super-Wide and Telephoto Pro lenses. These are souped-up versions of their standard Super-Wide and Telephoto, except they have more light gathering capability, no distortion, and larger usable image areas. These lenses will help you get stunning results that will make people question if you really just only used your iPhone. They're also equipped with the Connect X Lens System to swap out with other compatible lenses.
A great value: Criacr Phone Camera Lens
If you're on a budget, this kit is a great value. You get a standard fisheye, a super-wide angle, and a macro 10x lens. These clip on to your bare phone and don't need an extra accessory, such as a special case, to use. These also work with a variety of different devices, so it should work if you upgrade or switch handsets later.
Up your photo and video game for cheap: Godefa Cell Phone Camera Lens with Tripod and Shutter Remote
If you want to get the most bang for your buck without spending too much, this is a great beginner's kit. You get an 18x telephoto zoom lens, 0.63x wide-angle lens, 15x macro lens, 198° fisheye lens, six different kaleidoscope lenses, a CPL filter lens, tripod, and Bluetooth camera shutter for easy snapping and recording. The lenses are also clip-on, so they work with a variety of different devices, and should work if you change or upgrade your device later.
Time to experiment: SVIT Phone Camera 5-in-1 Lens Kit
This 5-in-1 lens kit lets you experiment freely without breaking the bank. You get a premium quality 2x zoom telephoto lens, 198° fisheye, 0.63x wide-angle, 15x macro, CPL filter, and universal clip adapter. Everything comes in a nice little compact travel case, and each one is easy to swap out when you need it. The universal clip means it will work with any future devices you use.
Make your photos and videos look pro!
Even though the iPhone can already take pretty good video and photo by itself, having lenses increases the quality of your videos and photos. Our top recommendation is the Moment Starter Set because Moment makes some of the best lenses out there and they're well-known for their top-notch quality. This starter set has everything you need for fantastic photos and videos.
If you want more than one lens to work with, then check out the Olloclip Filmer's Kit. Olloclip is another amazing brand for iPhone photography accessories and this one packs in a ton of useful tools and lenses. For those on a budget, the Godefa Cell Phone Camera Lens with Tripod and Shutter Remote has a nice variety, and the price can't be beat.
