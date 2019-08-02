Best Lenses and Lens Kits for Shooting Video on Your iPhone iMore 2019

While our iPhones are pretty great at taking photos (the best camera is the one with you), they can still be improved with lens kits. With a lens kit, you can get even better photos that could be similar to the results you get with a DSLR, but without the bulk. Here are some great iPhone lens kits to boost your mobile photography game!

Make your photos and videos look pro!

Even though the iPhone can already take pretty good video and photo by itself, having lenses increases the quality of your videos and photos. Our top recommendation is the Moment Starter Set because Moment makes some of the best lenses out there and they're well-known for their top-notch quality. This starter set has everything you need for fantastic photos and videos.

If you want more than one lens to work with, then check out the Olloclip Filmer's Kit. Olloclip is another amazing brand for iPhone photography accessories and this one packs in a ton of useful tools and lenses. For those on a budget, the Godefa Cell Phone Camera Lens with Tripod and Shutter Remote has a nice variety, and the price can't be beat.

