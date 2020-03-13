Best Mini Bluetooth Speakers iMore 2020

A mini Bluetooth speaker is a great product in which to invest. The ability to take the tiny products anywhere and wirelessly stream your music, and with our overall best choice, the Anker Soundcore Mini, to use the device as a speakerphone as well, makes them useful tools. Whether you want a speaker for your home, travel, the bathroom, or the beach, we've got a great selection of speakers to suit.

This tiny Anker speaker measures in at just 2.7 by 2.7 by 2.7 inches and weighs a diminutive 0.45lbs. It boasts a premium five-watt driver and a passive subwoofer to deliver rich sound while the built-in noise-canceling microphone enables hands-free calling with a range of 66 feet, thanks to the Bluetooth 4.0 tech. On the music side of things, there's a microSD card slot and AUX ports to give you more musical input options, and the rechargeable battery gives you up to 15 hours of music playback. Pros: 15-hour playtime

Noise-canceling speakerphone

66-foot range Cons: Not waterproof

Best Overall Anker Soundcore Mini Mini music Affordable and compact, the Soundcore Mini is a decent speaker that also offers hands-free calling. $22 at Amazon

Best Portable : JBL Clip 3

Offering wireless audio streaming from your Bluetooth-enabled device, JBL's Clip 3 is an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged, and waterproof speaker with an integrated metal carabiner clip that easily attaches to clothing, belts, backpacks, and bags. It also doubles as a speakerphone with noise- and echo-canceling technology. The built-in 1000mAh battery will give you up to 10 hours playback from a three-hour charge. The Clip 3 is available in a range of really cool colors, including teal, sand, and camo. Pros: IPX7 waterproof

Integrated carabiner

Noise-canceling speakerphone Cons: Only 10 hours playback

Best Portable JBL Clip 3 Small songs JBL's mini Bluetooth speaker lets you clip and go, thanks to the integrated carabiner. $50 at Amazon

Best Sound Quality: Bose SoundLink Micro

Available in dark blue, black, and bright orange, Bose's SoundLink Micro is a wireless waterproof speaker that has a rugged, soft exterior that resists dents, cracks, and scratches. It comes with a contrasting, durable, tear-resistant strap with a velcro closure that can be used to attach the speaker to bags or clothing. Offering a six-hour battery life, this can be used as a speakerphone, and you can use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with another Bose speaker. Bose promises crisp, balanced sound and strong bass, thanks to the speaker's custom mounted transducer and passive radiators. Pros: Speakerphone

IPX7 waterproof

Silicone strap Cons: High cost

Best Sound Quality Bose SoundLink Micro Tiny tunes This high-end option gets Bose's audio tech and a rugged, waterproof construction. $79 at Amazon

Best Waterproof : Speaqua Barnacle Original

Perfect for the beach or poolside, the Barnacle Original from Speaqua is a rugged, waterproof option that's truly ready for action. This is thanks to the IP68 waterproofing, sand- and dust-proof sealed construction, the fact it's capable of floating in water, and built-in industrial-strength suction base that will attach to any smooth surface. With speakerphone capabilities thanks to the built-in mic, this measures a compact 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.8 inches and will provide you with five hours of music playback when fully charged. Pros: IP68 waterproof

Suction base

Floatable design Cons: Only 3.5 watts

Best Waterproof Speaqua Barnacle Original Rugged refrains Small and truly rugged, the waterproof Barnacle is a great outdoor option. From $26 at Amazon

Best for Travel : EWA A106 This waterproof speaker is mini, measuring in at just 1.89 by 1.54 inches and weighing 6.2 ounces. Adding to its portability is the fact it comes complete with a clip-on carry case through which the speaker can play. On the sound side of things, the A106 boasts s custom-made, high performance, three-watt neodymium driver, and a passive radiator, and with just one button, the controls are super simple to use. The 500mAh lithium-polymer battery gives you four hours of playtime or up to six hours at 50% volume levels. Pros: Comes with carrying case

Tiny, lightweight and portable

IPX67 waterproof Cons: No speakerphone

Best for Travel EWA A106 Micro melodies Truly portable, the EWA A106 is an excellent tool for travel, giving you wireless audio on the go. $18 at Amazon

Best for Kids : My Audio Pet

Only slightly larger than a golf ball, the My Audio Pet range of Bluetooth speakers are available in a variety of over 20 different adorable animal designs, perfect for kids of all ages. Boasting Bluetooth 4.2, they are True Wireless Stereo-enabled, which means you can use two together for left/right channel stereo sound. Supplied with a lanyard so that you can take your cute speaker buddy with you, and 60cm charging cable, they can be used as selfie remotes, and have a built-in microphone. The companion app has a fun "Hide & Speak" game that lets you play hide and seek with the speaker. Pros: True Wireless Stereo technology

Interactive companion app

Fun, kid-friendly designs Cons: Only 500mAh battery