A mini Bluetooth speaker is a great product in which to invest. The ability to take the tiny products anywhere and wirelessly stream your music, and with our overall best choice, the Anker Soundcore Mini, to use the device as a speakerphone as well, makes them useful tools. Whether you want a speaker for your home, travel, the bathroom, or the beach, we've got a great selection of speakers to suit.
Best Overall: Anker Soundcore Mini
This tiny Anker speaker measures in at just 2.7 by 2.7 by 2.7 inches and weighs a diminutive 0.45lbs. It boasts a premium five-watt driver and a passive subwoofer to deliver rich sound while the built-in noise-canceling microphone enables hands-free calling with a range of 66 feet, thanks to the Bluetooth 4.0 tech.
On the music side of things, there's a microSD card slot and AUX ports to give you more musical input options, and the rechargeable battery gives you up to 15 hours of music playback.
Pros:
- 15-hour playtime
- Noise-canceling speakerphone
- 66-foot range
Cons:
- Not waterproof
Best Portable : JBL Clip 3
Offering wireless audio streaming from your Bluetooth-enabled device, JBL's Clip 3 is an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged, and waterproof speaker with an integrated metal carabiner clip that easily attaches to clothing, belts, backpacks, and bags.
It also doubles as a speakerphone with noise- and echo-canceling technology. The built-in 1000mAh battery will give you up to 10 hours playback from a three-hour charge. The Clip 3 is available in a range of really cool colors, including teal, sand, and camo.
Pros:
- IPX7 waterproof
- Integrated carabiner
- Noise-canceling speakerphone
Cons:
- Only 10 hours playback
Best Sound Quality: Bose SoundLink Micro
Available in dark blue, black, and bright orange, Bose's SoundLink Micro is a wireless waterproof speaker that has a rugged, soft exterior that resists dents, cracks, and scratches. It comes with a contrasting, durable, tear-resistant strap with a velcro closure that can be used to attach the speaker to bags or clothing.
Offering a six-hour battery life, this can be used as a speakerphone, and you can use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with another Bose speaker. Bose promises crisp, balanced sound and strong bass, thanks to the speaker's custom mounted transducer and passive radiators.
Pros:
- Speakerphone
- IPX7 waterproof
- Silicone strap
Cons:
- High cost
Best Waterproof : Speaqua Barnacle Original
Perfect for the beach or poolside, the Barnacle Original from Speaqua is a rugged, waterproof option that's truly ready for action. This is thanks to the IP68 waterproofing, sand- and dust-proof sealed construction, the fact it's capable of floating in water, and built-in industrial-strength suction base that will attach to any smooth surface.
With speakerphone capabilities thanks to the built-in mic, this measures a compact 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.8 inches and will provide you with five hours of music playback when fully charged.
Pros:
- IP68 waterproof
- Suction base
- Floatable design
Cons:
- Only 3.5 watts
Best for Travel : EWA A106
This waterproof speaker is mini, measuring in at just 1.89 by 1.54 inches and weighing 6.2 ounces. Adding to its portability is the fact it comes complete with a clip-on carry case through which the speaker can play.
On the sound side of things, the A106 boasts s custom-made, high performance, three-watt neodymium driver, and a passive radiator, and with just one button, the controls are super simple to use. The 500mAh lithium-polymer battery gives you four hours of playtime or up to six hours at 50% volume levels.
Pros:
- Comes with carrying case
- Tiny, lightweight and portable
- IPX67 waterproof
Cons:
- No speakerphone
Best for Kids : My Audio Pet
Only slightly larger than a golf ball, the My Audio Pet range of Bluetooth speakers are available in a variety of over 20 different adorable animal designs, perfect for kids of all ages. Boasting Bluetooth 4.2, they are True Wireless Stereo-enabled, which means you can use two together for left/right channel stereo sound.
Supplied with a lanyard so that you can take your cute speaker buddy with you, and 60cm charging cable, they can be used as selfie remotes, and have a built-in microphone. The companion app has a fun "Hide & Speak" game that lets you play hide and seek with the speaker.
Pros:
- True Wireless Stereo technology
- Interactive companion app
- Fun, kid-friendly designs
Cons:
- Only 500mAh battery
Blue tunes
All these mini Bluetooth speakers have their own merits that might make them ideal for you, such as rugged construction and waterproofing, a super cute design, or the ability to use them as a speakerphone.
Our overall best choice, the Anker Soundcore Mini, gets the top billing in this guide thanks to its diminutive dimensions. Yet, despite its size, it boasts an impressive 15-hour battery life and a five-watt audio output.
The Soundcore Mini is also the most flexible in terms of your musical input choices. As well as Bluetooth streaming, this speaker has a microSD card slot and AUX ports offering more ways for you to play your music.
