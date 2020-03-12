Best Portable Speakers for Parties iMore 2020
If you find yourself planning a party, then there is something you need to know. The truth is, anybody can plan a good party, but the one thing that can take your next party from "good" to "great" is the music — so don't ruin the vibes with subpar speakers. Before you send out those e-vites, take a look at this collection of portable party-perfect speakers that are sure to take your upcoming shindig to a whole new level of auditory bliss.
- Iconic style: Marshall Kilburn II
- Budget-friendly: Ultimate Ears Boom 3
- All of the lights: JBL Pulse 4
- Hey Alexa: Sonos Move
- Disco karaoke: KaraoKing Karaoke Speaker
- Outdoor necessity: Klipsch AWR-650-SM
- Raving reviews: Sony SRS-XB41
- 2-For-1: Rockville Dual 12" DJ Speakers
- Boombastic: ION Audio Spectraboom
Iconic style: Marshall Kilburn IIStaff Favorite
The Kilburn II packs Marshall's unmistakable sound and iconic look into a lightweight and portable form factor. The speaker offers well-balanced audio with a crystal clear midrange and extended highs. The vintage analog knobs give you the power to tweak the output until you find your ideal sound. It offers over 20 hours of playback and a convenient quick charge option that'll provide up to two hours of playback time from a 20-minute charge. There's also a 3.5mm input jack if you still prefer a wired setup. And Marshall has made it super easy to hold with a classic guitar-inspired leather carrying strap.
Budget-friendly: Ultimate Ears Boom 3
If you're looking for a reliable party speaker that won't hurt your bank account, then look no further. The Boom 3 from Ultimate Ears has a cylindrical design that offers immersive 360-degree sound, and with the Ultimate Ears app, you'll be able to effortlessly connect up to 150 other speakers to fill any space. Added bonuses include up to 15 hours of party power from a single charge and an IP67 waterproof rating, which makes it an ideal pool party pal.
All of the lights: JBL Pulse 4
The JBL Pulse 4 stands on par with some of the other similarly designed speakers on this list, but what sets it apart is its wow factor. The updated cylindrical design of the Pulse 4 provides a full 360 degrees of customizable light-show effects with glowing LEDs. The rounded design also brings the 360-degree sound, allowing you to blast your favorite tracks in every direction. Plus, you won't have to worry about your speaker dying because its 6000mAH rechargeable battery boasts up to 12 hours of playtime with music and lights on just one charge.
Hey Alexa: Sonos Move
Sonos has made a name of itself when it comes to creating amazing wireless multi-room speakers, and the Sonos Move is no different. The Sonos Move not only offers solid sound, with its deep bass and Trueplay technology, but it'll also connect to most streaming services and has Alexa built-in. This will not only allow you to control your music but also all your Alexa-enabled smart devices. Now, you'll be able to impress your guests by changing songs, switching on/off the lights, and even unlocking your door using just the sound of your voice.
Disco karaoke: KaraoKing Karaoke Speaker
Ain't no party like a disco karaoke party because a disco karaoke won't stop! The KaraoKing Karaoke Speaker is a tiny yet powerful sound machine with a built-in disco ball and karaoke features. The speaker is small enough to fit perfectly on any surface while filling the room with your favorite sing-along tunes streamed straight from your phone via Bluetooth. The speaker comes with not one, but two wireless microphones with built-in voice effects. And its small form factor and rechargeable battery make it super portable.
Outdoor necessity: Klipsch AWR-650-SM
The Klipsch speaker offers incredible sound with a discreet design that makes it perfect for outdoor gatherings. These rocking speakers come in two colors, granite and sandstone, and are built to withstand nature's elements.
Raving reviews: Sony SRS-XB41
These days, no one buys anything without first checking the reviews, and based on the feedback for this Sony SRS-XB41 speaker, it'll be an excellent addition to any party. The Bluetooth-enabled speaker comes in three colors with up to 24 hours of battery life and features a unique design with flashing lights.
2-For-1: Rockville Dual 12" DJ Speakers
Rockville is making it easier than ever to channel your inner professional DJ with its dual speaker setup. The system comes with two 12-inch audio speakers with over 1000 watts of total power, a built-in amplifier, and everything else you need to get the music pumping at your party right out of the box. It also comes with two standing mounts, which allow you to position your speakers in the optional spot. Rockville gives you the option of playing your tunes from your Bluetooth devices or through a wired connection.
Boombastic: ION Audio Spectraboom
The ION Audio Spectraboom brings modern technology to an old-school retro boombox design. This sleek speaker is created with dual five-inch woofers and 60-watts of power, which is more than enough for smaller indoor gatherings or if you're looking to woo your crush from outside their window. The Spectraboom also comes with flashing lights around the speakers, FM radio, and a handy USB charging port for your phone. ION claims up to 6 hours of playback with audio and LEDs and up to 30 hours with just audio.
It's party time!
There you have it, a roundup of nine amazing speakers that are all perfect for your next party. I do hope you're able to find something that fits your specific needs, but as for me and my house, the clear choice is Marshall's Kilburn. I've always been a fan of the products created by Marshall and this speaker is no different. What pulled me in was the company's ability to fit its classic sophistication into such a beautiful and lightweight design. Plus, the price is pretty sweet too.
Another option is the budget-friendly Ultimate Ears Boom 3. Ultimate Ears is a trusted name in the portable speaker game and for a good reason. The Boom 3 offers excellent sound at an affordable price, and the speaker's design is durable enough for your outside adventures while also looking good enough to sit center stage in any room. It's also super easy to link multiple compatible speakers to amplify your favorite jams.
