Best Portable Speakers for Parties iMore 2020

If you find yourself planning a party, then there is something you need to know. The truth is, anybody can plan a good party, but the one thing that can take your next party from "good" to "great" is the music — so don't ruin the vibes with subpar speakers. Before you send out those e-vites, take a look at this collection of portable party-perfect speakers that are sure to take your upcoming shindig to a whole new level of auditory bliss.

It's party time!

There you have it, a roundup of nine amazing speakers that are all perfect for your next party. I do hope you're able to find something that fits your specific needs, but as for me and my house, the clear choice is Marshall's Kilburn. I've always been a fan of the products created by Marshall and this speaker is no different. What pulled me in was the company's ability to fit its classic sophistication into such a beautiful and lightweight design. Plus, the price is pretty sweet too.

Another option is the budget-friendly Ultimate Ears Boom 3. Ultimate Ears is a trusted name in the portable speaker game and for a good reason. The Boom 3 offers excellent sound at an affordable price, and the speaker's design is durable enough for your outside adventures while also looking good enough to sit center stage in any room. It's also super easy to link multiple compatible speakers to amplify your favorite jams.

