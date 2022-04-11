Best iPhone SE (2020) screen protectors iMore 2022
The iPhone SE 2, released in 2020, isn't the latest model, but you take good care of your tech and hang onto it for a while. You'll want a screen protector to keep your second-generation iPhone SE's screen pristine over time. Here are some of the best iPhone SE (2020) screen protectors you can buy.
- Easy installation: Power Theory Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2 and SE 3 (Two-pack)
- Budget price: XClear Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
- Curved edge: Syncwire Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2020 (Three-Pack)
- Flexible: JETech three-pack Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
- Round edge: Mr. Shield Three-Pack Screen Protector for iPhone
- Edge to edge: MANTO Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
- Extreme shatter protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ for iPhone SE (2020)
- Privacy protection: JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2nd Generation
- Popular: amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
- Triple strength: ESR Tempered-Glass for iPhone 4.7"Screen Protector
- Built into the case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for iPhone SE (2020)
- Non-glass film: amFilm Screen Protector Flex Film for iPhone SE (2020)
Easy installation: Power Theory Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2 and SE 3 (Two-pack)Staff Pick
Power Theory makes it easy to install your screen protector with the included installation kit. It's great for perfectly aligned, bubble-free installation every time. Two screen protectors are included so you can share with a friend or just have a spare.
Budget price: XClear Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
Get a lot for a little with XClear's Screen Protector package. You get three screen protectors, plus an alignment frame to help you install your screen protector correctly.
Curved edge: Syncwire Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2020 (Three-Pack)
Get three tempered glass, bubble-free, anti-fingerprint, oleophobic, hydrophobic screen protectors in this package. It does not go all the way to the edge of the screen, leaving plenty of room for any kind of case you might use. The edge of the screen protector is also curved for a more comfortable user experience.
Flexible: JETech three-pack Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
Pick up three tempered glass screen protectors for one low price. The glass is flexible and tough. Though it doesn't come with an installation frame, it does come with sticker "hinges" to help you install your screen protector correctly.
Round edge: Mr. Shield Three-Pack Screen Protector for iPhone
Get three tempered glass screen protectors for one low price, perfect for sharing with the whole family or your friends. Each screen protector has HD clarity and touchscreen accuracy, and stickers are included for installation assistance.
Edge to edge: MANTO Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
While most screen protectors leave a wide margin around the edges to accommodate any kind of iPhone case, MANTO's goes much closer to the edge, so it appears to melt into the bezel. Most cases will still work, but some bulkier cases may not. You get two in a package.
Extreme shatter protection: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ for iPhone SE (2020)
The InvisibleShield Glass+ offers advanced shatter and impact protection with Ion Matrix™ technology. If your screen protector does become damaged in any way, InvisibleShield will replace it for the lifetime of your device.
Privacy protection: JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2nd Generation
Keep unwanted eyes around you off of your screen with this tinted screen protector. Once applied, your phone's screen can only be viewed directly in front of your phone. You get two screen protectors in this package.
Popular: amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPhone SE (2020)
This massively popular brand is well-priced, and it does the job. You get two tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness in the package.
Triple strength: ESR Tempered-Glass for iPhone 4.7"Screen Protector
You get two specially treated screen protectors tempered to withstand up to five kilograms (11 pounds) of pressure. You also get a frame to guide your perfect installation.
Built into the case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for iPhone SE (2020)
If you're looking for a screen protector built right into the case, SUPCASE has you covered with this rugged, heavy-duty case. You get 360-degree protection, a kickstand for video viewing, and a belt clip holster.
Non-glass film: amFilm Screen Protector Flex Film for iPhone SE (2020)
If you prefer something thinner and lighter than glass, consider this three-layer plastic film option. You get three screen protectors in the package and everything you need to install it without bubbles.
Do you really need a screen protector?
I learned a couple of things about screen protectors during the time I worked at an Apple Store. First of all, you definitely do need one on your iPhone SE or any iPhone. A screen protector may not be 100% effective in keeping your actual iPhone screen from breaking in a fall, but I saw plenty of customers come in to replace cracked screen protectors while their iPhone screens remained perfect. Even if you never subject your iPhone to any kind of trauma, the phone screen will develop micro-scratches over time from normal use. I found that out the hard way when I went without a screen protector for a couple of months. A screen protector will take all of that damage instead of your phone screen.
Second, I do not trust myself to install a screen protector free hand. At Apple, we had "machines" to help us install screen protectors perfectly every time. The inclusion of some sort of installation frame is helpful for guiding applications; sticker hinges are better than nothing. I really like the tray installation kit included with our pick from Power Theory. It reminds me of the machines we used at Apple.
Which is the best iPhone SE (2020) screen protector for you?
Note that the dimensions of the iPhone SE 2 and newer iPhone SE 3 (2022) are the same as the older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 screens, so screen protectors made for one iPhone model should fit the other three just as well, but check the listings to be sure.
Most screen protectors listed here (unless otherwise noted) feature high-definition tempered glass, 9H hardness, oleophobic screen coating, and ample room around the edges for your favorite case. My favorite is the Power Theory set, purely because of the installation kit that it comes with.
MANTO's Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector may seem like an odd pick since it doesn't have as much space around the edge for a case, but I love the experience of an edge-to-edge screen protector — and think you will too. Once it's installed, it seems to melt into the bezels of the iPhone, so you hardly notice it's there. Just note that if you do go with this one, you'll want to be sure to have a case that doesn't have a lip that extends too far over the iPhone's screen. Speaking of cases, don't forget an iPhone SE (2020) case!
Most importantly, choose a screen protector that fits your budget and has your desired feature set. The best iPhone SE 2020 screen protector is the one that's actually on your iPhone!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep that gorgeous iPad Air 5 screen pristine with a screen protector
You've got the amazing iPad Air 5, and you'll want to protect that screen from bumps and scratches. Grab one of these screen protectors to keep it from any damage.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The most affordable iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.
Find the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors and keep that screen pristine
Careful handling and smart protection will let you use your iPad Air 4 for many years to come. Get one of the best iPad Air 4 screen protectors on your device from the start.