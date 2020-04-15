Best iPhone SE (2020) Screen Protectors iMore 2020

The second-generation iPhone SE is here, and you'll want a screen protector to keep it pristine. Note that the dimensions of the new iPhone SE are the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, so screen protectors made for one iPhone model will fit the others as well. Here are some of the best screen protectors.

Which one should you choose?

I learned a couple of things about screen protectors during the time I worked at Apple. First of all, yes, you do need one. A screen protector may or may not keep your actual iPhone screen from breaking in a fall, but I saw plenty of customers come in to replace cracked screen protectors while their iPhone screens remained perfect. Even if you never drop your iPhone, the phone screen will develop micro-scratches over time, just from normal wear and tear.

A screen protector will take all of that damage instead of your phone screen. Second, I do not trust myself to install a screen protector free hand. At Apple, we had "machines" to help us install screen protectors perfectly every time. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with an installation kit that most closely replicates what we used at Apple. Simple frames and sticker hinges are helpful too, but I really like the Spigen one.

Most of the screen protectors listed here (unless otherwise noted) feature high-definition tempered glass, 9H hardness, oleophobic screen coating, and ample room around the edges for your favorite case. MANTO's Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector may seem like an odd pick since it doesn't have as much space around the edge for a case, but I love the experience of an edge-to-edge screen protector. Once it's installed, it seems to melt into the bezels of the iPhone, so you hardly notice it's there. Just note that if you do go with this one, you'll want to be sure to have a case whose lip doesn't extend too far over the edge of the iPhone.