Best iPhone SE (2020) Screen Protectors iMore 2020
The second-generation iPhone SE is here, and you'll want a screen protector to keep it pristine. Note that the dimensions of the new iPhone SE are the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, so screen protectors made for one iPhone model will fit the others as well. Here are some of the best screen protectors.
- Easy installation: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Bargain price: XClear Screen Protector
- Matte finish: iCarez Anti Glare Screen Protector
- Flexible: JETech 3-pack Screen Protector
- Buy in bulk: Woohubs Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Edge to edge: MANTO Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector
Easy installation: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
Spigen makes it easy to install your screen protector with the included installation kit. I've used it myself for perfectly aligned, bubble-free installation every time. Two screen protectors are included so you can share with a friend or just have a spare.
Bargain price: XClear Screen Protector
Get a lot for a little with XClear's Screen Protector package. You get three screen protectors, plus an alignment frame to help you install your screen protector correctly. It even comes with a lifetime warranty.
Matte finish: iCarez Anti Glare Screen Protector
Not everyone wants the "just like an iPhone screen" experience. If you don't want a glass screen protector, check out iCarez. You get three matte PET (plastic) anti-glare film screen protectors in this set.
Flexible: JETech 3-pack Screen Protector
Pick up three tempered glass screen protectors for one low price. The glass is flexible and tough. Though it doesn't come with an installation frame, it does come with sticker "hinges" to help you install your screen protector correctly.
Buy in bulk: Woohubs Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Get a whopping five tempered glass screen protectors for one low price, perfect for sharing with the whole family or your friends. Each screen protector is an ultra-thin 0.26 millimeters, and hinge stickers are included for installation assistance.
Edge to edge: MANTO Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector
While most screen protectors leave a wide margin around the edges to accommodate any kind of iPhone case, MANTO's goes much closer to the edge, so it appears to melt into the bezel. Most cases will still work, but some bulkier cases may not. You get two in a package.
Which one should you choose?
I learned a couple of things about screen protectors during the time I worked at Apple. First of all, yes, you do need one. A screen protector may or may not keep your actual iPhone screen from breaking in a fall, but I saw plenty of customers come in to replace cracked screen protectors while their iPhone screens remained perfect. Even if you never drop your iPhone, the phone screen will develop micro-scratches over time, just from normal wear and tear.
A screen protector will take all of that damage instead of your phone screen. Second, I do not trust myself to install a screen protector free hand. At Apple, we had "machines" to help us install screen protectors perfectly every time. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with an installation kit that most closely replicates what we used at Apple. Simple frames and sticker hinges are helpful too, but I really like the Spigen one.
Most of the screen protectors listed here (unless otherwise noted) feature high-definition tempered glass, 9H hardness, oleophobic screen coating, and ample room around the edges for your favorite case. MANTO's Full Coverage iPhone Screen Protector may seem like an odd pick since it doesn't have as much space around the edge for a case, but I love the experience of an edge-to-edge screen protector. Once it's installed, it seems to melt into the bezels of the iPhone, so you hardly notice it's there. Just note that if you do go with this one, you'll want to be sure to have a case whose lip doesn't extend too far over the edge of the iPhone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.
Which color iPhone SE (2020) should you buy?
You want to purchase the new iPhone SE but you're torn about which color to get? We're here to help you choose.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.