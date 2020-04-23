Best Sleeves for HomePod iMore 2020
So you recently bought or received an Apple HomePod. It's definitely a fantastic smart speaker. But it's also rather pricey. So, of course, you're going to want to keep it in tip-top shape! The best way to do this is to cover it with a form-fitting sleeve, which shouldn't interfere with the audio quality, and you'll still be able to see Siri's interface at the top of the speaker. Here are some of our favorites to help protect your HomePod, or even give it a dash of personality!
- Sleek and colorful: TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust Cover for HomePod
- Keep it safe when not in use: LuckyNV Protective Carrying Cover Skins
- Fresh and clean: LIKDAY HomePod Silicone Cover
- Everyday protection: TenCloud Anti-Slip Silicone Case
- Move it around: Zaracle Flexible Protective Case
- Water and dust proof: Erthree Protective Cover for HomePod
Sleek and colorful: TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust Cover for HomePodStaff Favorite
This sleek sleeve from TXEsign doesn't interfere with your tunes or Siri, and it comes in multiple colors like navy blue, black, light gray, and aqua. A cutout at the top still allows access to touch controls for volume and Siri, but the sleeve covers all of the HomePod's mesh. The sleeve is made from elastic, which slips right over your HomePod, protecting it from dust and fingerprints, as well as acting as a travel case while out on the road.
Keep it safe when not in use: LuckyNV Protective Carrying Cover Skins
If you want to keep your HomePod clean when it's not in use, then give this cover a try. It's made from neoprene material and will go over your HomePod entirely with a snug fit. It covers it completely, keeping it clean and protected when you're not using it, and a cutout hole on the back lets you keep it plugged in without fuss.
Fresh and clean: LIKDAY HomePod Silicone Cover
The LIKDAY HomePod Cover encompasses your smart speaker in an easy to clean, anti-slip, silicone material. This sleeve is available in 3 colors, red, navy blue, and white, which, when placed on the HomePod, is reminiscent of the infamous Apple iPhone 5C silicone cases. The cutouts on the HomePod also line up perfectly with the power cable for quick installation.
Everyday protection: TenCloud Anti-Slip Silicone Case
This case from TenCloud is made of silicone, so it's anti-slip and helps keep your HomePod in one spot without moving around too much. The silicone is also 2.5mm thick and fairly durable, as it's impact-resistant, so your HomePod is safe from most drops, bumps, and scratches. It has a precise cutout to not interfere with audio quality and Siri. It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick one that will compliment your style.
Move it around: Zaracle Flexible Protective Case
Zaracle's HomePod sleeve, available in both white and black, includes a handle built right into its silicone frame. Instead of buying both a sleeve and a travel case that you have to swap out when its time to move things around, Zaracle's option can stay on at all times, ready to go when you are.
Water and dust proof: Erthree Protective Cover for HomePod
Perfect for those times where you want to introduce some music or Siri to the great outdoors, the Erthree Protective Cover can help keep it protected. This versatile cover is both waterproof and dustproof, and its slim 360-degree design mimics the clean design and colors of the HomePod.
Well protected
We love our HomePods, and definitely want to keep them clean and protected (they're $300 a pop, after all). There aren't too many protective sleeves out there, but there are enough options for just about every scenario, both indoors and out. Protect your crisp white HomePod from busy (and potentially dirty) fingers at home, or protect your HomePod from the dangers of your travel bag while on the go.
Our favorite is the TXEsign Elastic Anti Dust Cover for HomePod, for its durable elastic material, and sleek design. These sleeves are also available in a variety of eye-catching colors like a stunning Aqua blue that gives the HomePod a whole new look.
Want a sleeve for your HomePod that you can take just about anywhere? The Erthree Protective Cover for HomePod does just that with water and dust protection. This sleeve also keeps the iconic HomePod design largely intact, with colors that match Apple's options, and it leaves the touch controls at the top exposed for easy access.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Show off your HomePod with the best accessories around
Apple's HomeKit makes the HomePod so much more than a speaker. Here are some accessories to take advantage of that.
Trick out your Versa 2 with these cool products
Get even more out of your Fitbit Versa 2 with some of these awesome accessories. From a fresh strap for a new look, to innovative charging solutions, to ways to protect your precious smartwatch, we've found a superb selection for your perusal.
Buying an iPhone 8? Here are your color options.
If you're planning on buying an iPhone 8, you have some big decisions ahead; one of those decisions will be which color to buy. Here are your options.