Best MagSafe charging stands 2022

Charging stands and docks have been around for a while, but MagSafe changes the game regarding convenience. Now you can snap any supported iPhone onto a MagSafe charging stand, and it will automatically begin charging at an optimal viewing angle. This is great if you need to continue to see and use your iPhone while it charges; I always keep one on my desk. So without further ado, may I present the best MagSafe charging stands on the interweb.

Start charging your iPhone in a fast, new way

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The multitasker

Belkin is the gold standard when it comes to third-party charging accessories for iPhone, and this is the only brand of charging stand you'll find on the Apple website. The 3-in-1 Wireless Charger will attach magnetically to your iPhone 12, charging it along with an Apple Watch and Apple AirPods at the same time. Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value

Another excellent multitasker, the Anker will also use MagSafe technology to dock and charge your 12-series iPhone, and it can charge the AirPods case as well. This one comes in at an attractive price point. Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Mid-tier choice

If you like Belkin but don't want to shell out for the fancy 3-in-1 charger, this Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is the next best thing. This charges your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, but it does not include the Apple Watch charger. elago MS2 Charging Stand View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cute factor

Here's a cute little charging stand that will go perfectly with your Apple-designed products. The round design is simple and eye-catching, and it works with your existing MagSafe charger for convenience. OMOTON Stand for MagSafe Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for travel

For those who need to take their charging stand on the go, this folding stand from OMOTON will fold down and fit easily into a small bag or pocket. It works with the Apple MagSafe Charger.

Back to the top ^

Elevated charging

Many of the best MagSafe charging stands use magnets to suspend the iPhone at a comfortable viewing angle. In contrast, others work with your existing MagSafe charger to serve the same purpose. The best of the best is the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger which can also charge an Apple Watch, an AirPods case, and an iPhone simultaneously. Of course, this one is only suitable if you have all those devices.

If that choice seems a little expensive, many charging stands work with your Apple MagSafe charger to suspend the iPhone while it charges. One example is the elago MS2 Charging Stand, which is more affordable than other choices on this list. You'll have to decide which will work best for you and your devices.

MagSafe is supported on the iPhone 12 and newer smartphones, including the iPhone 13.