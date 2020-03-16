Best Studio Audio Monitors for Mac iMore 2020

When Apple released iTunes and the iPod many years ago, it is no understatement to say that they revolutionized the music industry. As the industry has gone increasingly digital, and as our tastes in music have evolved, it is now easier than ever to make studio-quality music from the comfort of your home. Whether you are an experienced professional with an in-home studio who just needs some new monitors, or you're a young musician with big dreams, we've compiled some of the best monitors you can get for your studio.

Down to the sound

No matter what your studio setup is, be it a dorm room or a professional in-home studio, you'll need some good monitors to ensure you're getting just the right sound for your music. My favorite are the Edifier R1280Ts because they look great, they sound great, and they won't break the bank.

And don't forget to check which cables you need to hook those bad boys up! It might be a good idea to purchase a 3.5mm to RCA cable at the same time as your speakers. Even if you aren't producing tracks and just love listening to good music or you want the ultimate gaming audio, any of the speakers on this list would be great for you.

