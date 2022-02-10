Best UPS battery backups for your Mac iMore 2022

Most Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery backups are intended to let you finish what you're doing on your computer then shut it down before a power outage can cause damage. From there, you can then use the remaining battery life to light your home or to power smaller devices such as smartphones. Each of the following best UPS battery backups for Mac fits that bill in different ways.

The portable choice : EcoFlow Portable Power Station RIVER Max Staff Fave Weighing just 17 pounds, this portable power source delivers 600W of power and allows you to connect up to 5 devices at once. The battery will hold a charge for up to one year between uses. This is the UPS in my house, and I have had much success with it. It's the one I take along during camping trips to charge my mobile devices. The device sits next to my desk when I'm at home. $499 at Amazon

$499 at EcoFlow Worthwhile choice : APC 2200VA Smart UPS with SmartConnect This 2200VA battery backup includes eight outlets, four of which provide UPS battery power backup. The other four offer surge protection only. This model would last around one hour when the power dies, which is plenty of time to turn off your Mac during an emergency. Check out APC's other options too. Larger UPS devices are sometimes available for less than smaller ones, thanks to Amazon sales. $1,199 at Amazon Durable and convenient : CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS The CyberPower LCD UPS System is available at various price points and styles. This model, the 1000VA, includes six battery backup outlets and six that offer surge protection only. This UPS is ideal if you're new to systems like this since it's priced appropriately and has plenty of ports for most folks with only one MacBook. $134 at Amazon Budget option : APC UPS 600VA Here's a low-cost solution that gets the job done in a pinch. It includes seven outlets, five of which serve as battery backups and surge protection, while the other two only work for surge protection. Expect around 20 minutes of use without power. That's not a lot of time, but it will allow you to safely shut things down during an outage. $64 at Amazon

$65 at Best Buy Big and bad : APC UPS 3000VA Smart-UPS with SmartConnect Definitely made not to move, this UPS device includes six outlets, four of which are usable for battery backup. It'll run for almost six hours without power. This is the UPS to use with your iMac since it's not at all portable, just like the computer. $1,378 at Amazon One for travel : Aeiusny Generator Portable Power This 500W portable battery is ideally suited for both indoor and outdoor usage. It provides three AC outlets, four DC ports, and four USB ports. It could also run up to six hours without power, depending on your setup. Of all of the ones on the list, this is the one that interests me the most. For the price, you get lots of ports and hours of power. This looks like a win-win, no? $240 at Amazon

Back that mac up

Whether you're in the office or on the road, don't be left without power when you need it most. These best UPS battery backups for Mac are a great way to keep your devices running, even if you have a temporary power outage. My fave is the Ecoflow EFDELTA Portable Power Station because of its easy portability and powerful reliability. You can also charge it with a solar panel if you have one.

If that one is out of your budget, take a look at the ultra-affordable APC UPS 600VAwith seven outlets and 600VA of power. The APC SmartConnect is also a solid choice. It is a stationary unit, but it will certainly get the job done. When looking for a solution, check the number of ports and how long the power will remain during emergencies. You should also check for sales since many of these are often available at a discount.