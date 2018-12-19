Most Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery backups are intended to let you finish what you're doing on your computer then shut it down before a power outage can cause damage. From there, you can then use the remaining battery life to light your home or to power smaller devices such as smartphones. Each of the following devices fit that bill in different ways.
Worthwhile choice
APC Back-UPS Pro 1000VA UPS
This 1000VA/600W battery backup includes eight outlets, four of which provide UPS battery power backup. The other four offer surge protection only. There's also a 1500VA version. This model would last around one hour when the power dies, which is plenty of time to turn off your Mac during an emergency. Check out APC's other options too. Larger UPS devices are sometimes available for less than smaller ones thanks to Amazon sales.
Durable and convenient
CyberPower CP685AVRG AVR UPS System
The CyberPower AVR UPS system is available at various price points and styles. This model, the 900VA, includes four battery backup outlets and four that offer surge protection only. This UPS is ideal if you're new to systems like this since it's priced appropriately and has plenty of ports for most folks with only one computer.
Budget option
APC UPS 600VA
Here's a low-cost solution that gets the job done in a pinch. It includes seven outlets, five of which serve as battery backups and surge protection while the other two only work for surge protection. Expect around 20 minutes of use without power. Obviously, that's not a lot of time, but it will allow you to shut things down safely during an outage.
The portable choice
Ecoflow River Portable Power Station
Weighing just 11 pounds, this portable power source delivers 114000mAH of power and allows you to connect up to 11 devices at once. The battery will hold a charge for up to one year between uses. This is the UPS in my house and I have had much success with it. It's the one I take along during camping trips to charge my mobile devices. The device sits next to my desk when I'm at home.
Big and bad
APC UPS 2200VA Smart-UPS with SmartConnect
Definitely made not to move, this UPS device includes six outlets, four which are usable for battery backup. It'll run for almost six hours without power. This is the UPS to use with your iMac since it's not at all portable, just like the computer.
One for travel
Aeiusny Generator Portable Power
This 500W portable battery is ideally suited for both indoor and outdoor usage. It provides three AC outlets, four DC ports, and four USB ports. It could also run up to six hours without power, depending on your setup. Of all of the ones on the list, this is the one that interests me the most. For the price, you get lots of ports and hours of power. This looks like a win-win, no?
Whether you're looking for a portal UPS solution or one intended for stationary use, these UPS will get the job done. When looking for a solution, check the number of ports and how long the power will remain during emergencies. You should also check for sales since many of these are often available at a discount.
