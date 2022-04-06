What you need to know
- Spigen has a new iPhone 13 case.
- It's called the Enzo.
- It's a luxury Italian leather case with Extreme Protection Foam and Air Cushion Technology.
Spigen has this week announced its all-new Enzo luxury leather case for the iPhone 13.
The company announced:
Spigen reinvents a classic favorite with modern technology in Enzo, a new genuine leather case for the iPhone 13 series. Renowned protection and tech meet style and luxury to make the company's most luxurious product yet.
Spigen says its new Enzo case is made of full-grain Genoma leather from Italy, vegetable-tanned for over a year to give each hide its unique look and longevity.
The case is lined with suede and features aluminum accents on the buttons and camera frame. The case is fully compatible with MagSafe on the iPhone 13,. It features a polycarbonate inner shell and Spigen's trademarked Extreme Protection foam as well as its Air Cushion Technology for drop protection that doesn't compromise the design.
The case also comes with a lifetime warranty and an exclusive VIP support line, which you'd expect for an iPhone case that costs $150. The design and materials combine to make this one of the most distinctive and premium iPhone cases on offer. If the price is too much, Spigen and others make more affordable case options that you can find in our Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 Pro 2022 guide.
The Enzo case is available in black from Spigen.com for the iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max, and regular iPhone 13.
