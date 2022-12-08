Best wireless speakers 2022

A wireless speaker doesn't mean it necessarily runs on rechargeable batteries. Instead, it's any speaker that plays music or other audio content through Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or other digital means. This content typically comes from mobile devices such as the best iPhones and iPad. Today's best wireless speaker is the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, which was introduced in late 2021. It offers a top-notch experience for any home user in a design meant to turn heads. In addition, we've included other wireless speakers worth considering available at various price points.

You're going to love each of these wireless speakers

Zeppelin Review (Image credit: iMore)

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin – Wireless Smart Speaker with Alexa Built-in

Reasons to buy
+ Unique design
+ Impressive compatibility

Reasons to avoid
- Price

The latest Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is the best to date and remains our favorite wireless speaker of the year. Featuring a now-iconic design that stands out like no other speaker on the market, the Zeppelin supports various streaming services via Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Qobuz, Tune In, Soundcloud, Dash, and TIDAL.

Inside are two double dome tweeters that measure just under an inch, 3.5-inch FST 40-watt midrange drivers, and a 5-inch 80-watt subwoofer. The 240-watt amplifier delivers a frequency range of between 35Hz to 24kHz. This allows the Zeppelin to pack a significant punch that can fill an entire room without ever crackling in the sound. The speaker also does a terrific job at lower sound levels when you're looking to create a more intimate environment.

This head-turner isn't just great on the outside. It's a powerful speaker that will play your tunes in style for many years.

(Image credit: iMore)

Sonos One

Reasons to buy
+ Terrific, expansive sound
+ Plenty of system integrations
+ Alexa and Google Assistant integrations

Reasons to avoid
- Premium price considering its size
- Need two for stereo

The first Sonos speaker on our list, the Sonos One, is a terrific option if you're looking for gigantic sound within a smaller footprint. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration and stereo compatibility, adding more than one device is a terrific and highly recommended option.

The Sonos One, available in black or white, includes AirPlay 2 compatibility and heavy integration with Amazon Music, Audible, Pandora, Spotify, and TIDAL.

Tap or swipe the touch controls to pause the music, adjust the volume, skip a track, and more.

Bose Soundlink Flex in Carmine Red (Image credit: Bose)

Bose SoundLink Flex - Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Reasons to buy
+ Outdoor proof
+ Three color choices

Reasons to avoid
- Pricey
- Mono speaker
- No user-adjustable EQ

Offering up to 12 hours between charges, the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker features a rugged design and is waterproof and dust-proof. Bose also contents the device's powder coat won't peel or flake, making it resistant to rust, corrosion, and UV light.

Available in black, white smoke, and stone blue, the speaker offers audio that's crisp, clear, and free of distortions. And with the company's unique PositionIQ technology automatically adjusts to how it's oriented to optimize the sound. It even includes a tear-resistant utility loop to hang it from a tree, hook, or elsewhere.

With balanced treble and bass, the speaker works in and outside the home in various environments. Unfortunately, there's no way to adjust the EQ. Nonetheless, for a mono speaker, it's a winner.

Designed for outdoor and indoor adventures, this speaker is terrific in any environment.

Soundcore Mini Lifestyle (Image credit: Future)

Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Reasons to buy
+ Use it near and in water
+ 15-hour battery life
+ Multiple color choices

Reasons to avoid
- Too bassy?
- Small buttons

The Anker Soundcore mini 3 offers terrific 360-degree sound in a small space for up to 15 hours between charges. IPX7 waterproof, the speaker works terrifically in the shower, submerged in a pool, and while running around on a rainy day.

Available in black, red, blue, and gray to match your style, the Soundcore mini 3 easily pairs with another Soundcore for a fuller audio experience inside or out. In addition, you can link over 100 Soundcore speakers with PartyCast compatibility.

On the negative side, some report the speaker gives off too much of a thumpy sound with high bass, while others have complained about the size of the buttons, with some feeling they are too small.

No matter the outside conditions, this speaker is ready to play for many hours before needing a recharge.

Sonos Arc Lifestyle (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos Arc - The Premium Smart Soundbar

Reasons to buy
+ Dolby Atmos
+ Apple AirPlay 2 support
+ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Reasons to avoid
- Pricing
- It's hard to find during important shopping times

Offering clear voices and focused sound, the Sonos Arc is the best soundbar you can buy and has the price to back up this claim. Offering Dolby Atmos and Apple AirPlay 2 support, the Arc features a 270-degree, C-shaped grill to provide the signature Sonos sound.

Voice-enabled through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Sonos Arc features 11 drivers, three tweeters, and eight custom woofers for an impressive 3D effect.

There are two negatives, and neither has to do with its useability: the price and availability. Since its first launching, the Arc is rarely offered at a discount and is often out of stock, especially around crucial buying periods. It's worth the wait, however.

Your TV will love this soundbar, available in white and black.

Siri on HomePod mini (Image credit: Stephen Warwick / iMore)

The Apple HomePod mini is the only HomePod left on the market, making it the best Siri speaker by default. That doesn't mean it's a lousy speaker because it certainly is not. The 4 1/2 star-rated speaker offers lots of great features. It's also now available in three more colors. Joining the original space, gray and white are blue, orange, and yellow.

Small but mighty, the HomePod mini offers (not surprisingly) terrific Apple Music and Siri integration in a brilliant design and tiny form factor. And at $100, it's one of the least expensive Apple products in history. Besides offering great music, the speaker can also serve as a HomeKit smart home controller, allowing it to control supported lights, cameras, smart locks, and other smart devices.

The HomePod mini isn't perfect, however. It's all Apple and nothing more in terms of voice interaction, although you can listen to other music services through Bluetooth. You'll also need more than one HomePod mini to create stereo experiences. And yet, this is the wireless speaker to buy if you live in a mostly Apple home.

It's so much more than an audio speaker. It's also Siri in a small design and a HomeKit controller.

JBL Pulse 4 Wireless Speaker (Image credit: JBL)

JBL Pulse 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Reasons to buy
+ 12-hour playtime
+ 360-degree LED lights
+ Pairs with other speakers
+ Bluetooth
+ Waterproof

Reasons to avoid
- Doesn't sync with previous-gen models

You'll get an immersive sound and a light show with the JBL Pulse 4. It's a portable Bluetooth speaker with an IPX7 waterproof rating. The Pulse 4 pairs easily with other Pulse 4 speakers, so you can crank up the music and spread the sound out wide.

Music streams wirelessly from your iPhone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices to the Pulse 4. The wireless range is about 40 feet, so you don't have to stand next to the Pulse 4 to control the lights or sound. And with an IPX7 waterproof rating, it'll be a big hit at your next pool party.

A major complaint is that the JBL Pulse 4 doesn't sync with previous-generation Pulses. If you own an earlier model, gen 2 or 3, pairing won't work. You must have at least two Pulse 4s to take advantage of that feature. A shame for an otherwise excellent-sounding speaker with an excellent LED light feature.

A cool-looking LED wireless speaker with a smooth sound, Bluetooth, and 12 hours of playtime.

It's time to jam

Wireless speaker systems are perfect for playing music throughout your home or backyard while avoiding expensive, time-wasting wiring setups. For some speakers, it also means you can take them wherever you go or play music from any device you own.

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is the current king of the hill for wireless speakers simply because it's the best option for most people looking for an at-home solution. It delivers rich sound, works with most (but not all) music services, and looks terrific.

This speaker also has a bright future since Bowers & Wilkins rarely refreshes it; upcoming software updates will add more hi-res options and integration with more music services. So if you're looking for a big sound, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is your speaker.