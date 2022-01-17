Best workout mats to use with Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2022
Apple Fitness Plus offers fitness classes in multiple exercise modalities so you can get a boutique fitness class feel from the comfort of home or wherever you take the app. Some classes require no props at all, while others require additional accessories like rowing machines, dumbbells, or exercise mats. Using a mat that provides support and cushion while you move is essential to a great experience. These are the best mats to use with Apple Fitness Plus.
- Best overall: Manduka PRO Yoga 6mm Mat
- Great for travel: Manduka eKOlite Yoga 4mm Mat
- Most cushion: BalanceFrom GoCloud 1-inch Exercise Mat
- Supersized: Gorilla Mats Premium Large Yoga Mat
- Coolest patterns: Yoga Zeal Mats
- Most coverage: ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat
- Budget pick: Amazon Basics Exercise Mat
- Eco-friendly: TOPLUS Yoga Mat
- Hanging mat: SPRI Hanging Workout Mat
- Extra-thick: BalanceFrom 2-inch Tri-Fold Mat
- Best grip: Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat
Best overall: Manduka PRO Yoga 6mm MatStaff Pick
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat provides six millimeters of density, providing cushion and unmatched support while you practice. This is Apple's recommended yoga mat. It features a closed-cell surface to keep moisture and sweat from seeping in, and a high-density cushion for joint protection and versatility. It's 100% latex free and will never peel, flake, or fade. The grip improves with use over time to encourage practicing.
Great for travel: Manduka eKOlite Yoga 4mm Mat
Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat provides a naturally grippy surface that catches if you start to slip. It's eco-friendly and biodegradable. It's also an Apple-recommended yoga mat. It contains no PVC or harmful plasticizers, and is the most natural, rubber yoga mat on the market. It's 99% latex free.
Most cushion: BalanceFrom GoCloud 1-inch Exercise Mat
If you've got joint issues, working out with an extra-thick mat is the way to go. This mat features one inch of cushioned support. It also includes double sided, non-slip surfaces. It's made of a high-density foam material that's moisture resistant. It can easily be cleaned with soap and water. Plus, it comes with a handy carrying strap.
Coolest patterns: Yoga Zeal Mats
These uniquely designed, printed yoga mats are made to inspire. They feature three millimeters of cushion, are lightweight, and flexible. Natural tree rubber is bonded to an ultra-absorbent faux suede towel layer, so you no longer need a separate mat and towel. These mats provide a no-slip grip and come in 25 different colors and patterns.
Most coverage: ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat
These durable, non-skid textured tiles protect your floors while creating a comfortable workout space. Tiles can be purchased to cover a 24 square foot, 48 square foot, and 144 square foot exercise space for maximum coverage. The lightweight puzzle pieces connect quickly, easily, and can be disassembled for storage. They're water-resistant and noise-reducing.
Budget pick: Amazon Basics Exercise Mat
This cushy yoga mat is half an inch thick and a great option for those on a budget. It's made of 100% NBR foam and comes in a ton of colors to choose from. The thickness of this mat provides support, shock-absorption, and comfort while you sweat. It comes with a nifty carrying strap for portability.
Eco-friendly: TOPLUS Yoga Mat
This eco-friendly yoga mat is made with premium TPE friendly material. It features a double-sided, sticky, non-slip, grip that provides excellent traction. It offers six millimeters of density to protect joints as you move. It's lightweight and comes with a handy carrying strap.
Hanging mat: SPRI Hanging Workout Mat
This easily storable mat hangs on the wall when not in use. It's designed to hang on the SPRI Wall-Mounted Hanging Mat Rack (sold separately), but could easily hang on two nails instead for a budget option. It features a high-quality, closed-cell surface to prevent sweat and bacteria from seeping in. The hanging holes are rust-proof. This mat is durable and designed to last.
Extra-thick: BalanceFrom 2-inch Tri-Fold Mat
This extra-thick, two-inch mat is made of firm, high-density EPE foam. It's ideal for exercises like yoga, strength, and Pilates. The surface is made of non-toxic, lead free, puncture resistant, and non-absorbent vinyl. Carrying handles make it easy to move, and the foldable, three panel design makes it easily storable.
Best grip: Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat
This high-quality mat by Yogi Bare features an extra firm, perforated, rubber surface that keeps sweaty hands and feet firmly in place. It's ideal for workouts that get you super sweaty. The printed central line and foot boxes work as a guide for proper alignment. It's made of 100% natural PU rubber, making it biodegradable and recyclable.
Which mat is for you?
Apple Fitness Plus offers a lot of classes that require an exercise mat, so it's a good idea to invest in one that works for you. We love the Manduka PRO and eKOlite mats because they're Apple's direct recommendations and come from a highly reputable company. They're on the pricier end, but will last for life, and are worth every penny.
If you're looking for something more budget friendly with extra cushion, the BalanceFrom GoCloud mat will deliver one inch of superior joint support. Or maybe you need an extra-large workout space? Gorilla Mats Premium Large Mat has got you covered.
Whatever your exercise needs may be, the perfect mat for you and your workout routine is right here on this list of best mats for Apple Fitness Plus.
