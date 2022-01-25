September 14, 2021: Apple announces new features for Apple Fitness+

Apple unveiled a slate of new features at its event on September 14, 2021, including Group Workouts.

Group Workouts

In the new software, you can use SharePlay to initiate Group Workouts with Apple Fitness+ so you can enjoy a class together with friends.

Guided meditations

Apple Fitness+ will be getting guided meditations that you can access just like any other class on Apple Fitness+.

Pause and Resume across devices

Apple Fitness+ will soon let you pause your workout on one device and resume the same workout in the same spot on another device, making it easier to switch from your iPad to your Apple TV with ease.

Pilates

Apple Fitness+ will be getting classes for Pilates, which you will also be able to track on your Apple Watch coming in watchOS 8.

Launching in 21 new countries

21 new countries will soon be added to the list of countries that can access Apple Fitness+.

What is Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service that allows you to access a library of video-led workouts that use real-time data from your Apple Watch.

You'll be able to select what workout you want to do, and the video will display on either your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. While you are following along with the workout, your Apple Watch data will be displayed directly on the screen so you can see your workout metrics without having to look at your watch.

When?

Apple Fitness Plus+ is now live! It requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone; a Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store; and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

Note: You will have to download the Fitness app for iPad from the App Store. It does not automatically show up when you update iPadOS.

How do you access Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ will be available through the Fitness app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. It's there that you will be able to watch the video, follow along with the class, and see your Apple Watch data right on the screen.

What types of workouts will it offer?

Apple has stated that at launch Apple Fitness+ will have guided workouts across many popular categories, including cycling, treadmill (walk and run), rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and cooldown.

These classes will all be led by trained individuals who are "specialists in their fields." During the presentation, some examples Apple gave were professional athletes, yogis, personal trainers, martial artists, health coaches, gymnasts, and more.

Do I need equipment?

Apple states that some courses — like ones for a treadmill — will require gym equipment. Other classes will only need a set of dumbells or no equipment at all.

There will even be a beginner program built in to Apple Fitness+ that is meant to help you get the basics of movement down and prepare you for the studio-led workouts.

Does it work with my old Apple Watch?

Unfortunately, Apple Fitness+ will only work with the Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, so the list of compatible Apple Watches should look like this:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 7

How much does it cost?

The price for the subscription service is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. There is a 30-day free trial that will allow anyone to try the service for no cost. You can also share with five other family members at no additional cost!

Anyone who buys an Apple Watch Series 3 or later will get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

Is it available in Apple One?

Apple Fitness+ will be available as part of a bundle with Apple One, but only in the Premier bundle ($29.95/mo), where it's available.

Time to Walk

If you're an Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+ customer, your walking experiences are about to change thanks to Time to Walk. The feature includes audio content from "influential and interest people" who share stories, photos, and music. It works with Apple Watch and AirPods, or other Bluetooth headphones. Time to Walk launches with four audio experiences, with many more expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

Episodes of Time to Walk are between 25 to 40 minutes in length and appear automatically in the Workout app on Apple Watch. You can also browse the available episodes in the Fitness+ tab in the Fitness app on your iPhone. For wheelchair customers, Time to Walk becomes Time to Push and automatically starts an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout.

When does Apple Fitness+ launch?

Apple didn't give an exact launch date for Apple Fitness+ quite yet but did say the service would be available by the end of the year in the following countries:

United States

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Ireland

United Kingdom

Up until now, Apple has been introducing the instructors on the AppleFitness+ Instagram account. You can always give them a follow, see what instructors will be leading classes!