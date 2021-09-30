Over the past few weeks, I've purchased several digital games from the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, roughly half of them have been incredibly glitchy, like Baldo The Guardian Owls and Sonic Colors Ultimate. Both games have since received updates post-launch. However, this has not fixed all of the issues players experience, and in the case of Baldo, the patch still hasn't made the game fully playable. For someone who purchased either game on opening week, I feel like I've been ripped off. I'm not usually one to spend a lot of time on the eShop, but this repeated disappointment made me take a long look at it and realize that it is not only dated but it's filled with so much false advertising that it makes me question Nintendo's credibility. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more So what exactly would save the eShop? There are a few significant changes that need to happen. First, Nintendo needs to allow us to curate our eShop feeds and improve the search abilities. Strangely enough, that leads us to the second thing: regulating listings, starting by banning shovelware. Granted, it will take a lot of work on Nintendo's end, but it will make for a much better experience for developers and players alike. Curate feeds and improve searches

While it is home to some of the best Nintendo Switch games, the Nintendo eShop doesn't make it easy to find anything but the latest releases, best-selling titles, and some deals. Think about how many excellent indie titles you might be missing out on because you can't curate your eShop feed to your specific preferences—making the search tools better will help us find more games to purchase and support developers. As it currently stands, developers have to manipulate the system for their games to get noticed. As Kotaku reported, several small developers regularly sell their content for under a dollar on the eShop just so their work gets a small chance of appearing on those main eShop menus. In some cases, doing this helps the game sell way better than it did at launch, as explained via a Twitter post by Mike Rose, Director of video game publisher No More Robots. It's a long thread, but I recommend reading the whole thing as it very clearly explains what indie developers must go through to get their games to sell on the eShop or, hell, even to get much attention to begin with. But here's the part I'm going to focus on: So where Not Tonight kept going strong because of the charts, YYG did not... I think it's time for a GRAPH



Here is Not Tonight's 90% off month, plotted against Yes, Your Grace's 40% off month (with numbers removed so I don't upset anyone) pic.twitter.com/n0QfzMF6M0 — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 25, 2020 At one point, he states that developers make "crazy money by manipulating the system. And it's only going to get worse, and more and more people realize this." For example, he recounts how he experimented with his company's video game sales on the eShop by listing Not Tonight for 90% off and Yes, Your Grace for 40% off. Not Tonight sold far more units and got more eyeballs, while Yes, Your Grace sold only about 13% as much as the other game while earning about 60% of the revenue of Not Tonight. The exciting part is that since the cheaper sale got so much more attention, Not Tonight continued to outsell Yes, Your Grace once the two games went back to full price. You can easily see why developers spam the sale page repeatedly when it pays off so well. With how profitable it is to drop the price by 90%, developers can gather a tidy sum and regularly lower the price throughout the year. Unfortunately, seeing this quick and easy turnaround encourages some of the more shady developers to upload past projects that haven't entirely been updated for Switch controls and also sell those for pennies, which leads us to our next problem. Prohibit shovelware and regulate listings