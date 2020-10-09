Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

How much?

Big money! High-end AirPods Studio said to cost $599, launch in November with Apple silicon Mac.

A luxury product, a luxury price.
Oliver Haslam

Airpods Studio RenderSource: Jon Prosser

What you need to know

  • Previously leaked AirPods Studio are the "luxury" variant.
  • They'll reportedly retail for a cool $599.
  • A Sport version will reportedly sell for around $350.

Apple's rumored and oft-leaked AirPods Studio might cost considerably more than we'd expected, assuming leaker Jon Prosser is on the money. Geddit? Money?

Now I've softened you up with the comedy, here's the whammy – AirPods Studio, as we've seen them in recent leaks, will cost $599.

Five-hundred-and-ninety-nine of your finest American dollars.

But there might be a ray of sunshine in all of this. Prosser says that the AirPods Studio we've seen are the "luxury" model, suggesting there will be a cheaper Sport variant at some point in the future. Don't expect that to be cheap, though – Prosser has a price of around $350 for those.

As for timescales, we're told that AirPods Studio won't make the October 13 event and will instead debut during a November event – alongside the first Apple silicon Macs. That November event hasn't been announced yet, but with Apple already saying that the first Apple silicon products will ship before year's end, and an event in November being unlikely, November fits. It's also the window Prosser has previously suggested for the first Apple silicon Macs, too.

So, there we have it. If you're planning on picking up AirPods Studio and want the best version available, you're going to be spending big. Me? I'll be waiting to see what AirPods Studio Sport look like!

Apple's iPhone 12 event will of course be fighting for attention with Amazon's two day Prime Day event, which also kicks off on October 13.