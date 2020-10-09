Apple's rumored and oft-leaked AirPods Studio might cost considerably more than we'd expected, assuming leaker Jon Prosser is on the money. Geddit? Money?

Now I've softened you up with the comedy, here's the whammy – AirPods Studio, as we've seen them in recent leaks, will cost $599.

Five-hundred-and-ninety-nine of your finest American dollars.

But there might be a ray of sunshine in all of this. Prosser says that the AirPods Studio we've seen are the "luxury" model, suggesting there will be a cheaper Sport variant at some point in the future. Don't expect that to be cheap, though – Prosser has a price of around $350 for those.

AirPods Studio 🎧



The renders that I shared last month seem to be the luxury variant — made of leather/metal.



I’m being told they’ll retail for.... $599 😳



There will be another sport-like variant made of cheaper materials for $350.



They WILL NOT be at the October 13 event. https://t.co/awunRlGrD4 pic.twitter.com/le2cfmlC9P — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

As for timescales, we're told that AirPods Studio won't make the October 13 event and will instead debut during a November event – alongside the first Apple silicon Macs. That November event hasn't been announced yet, but with Apple already saying that the first Apple silicon products will ship before year's end, and an event in November being unlikely, November fits. It's also the window Prosser has previously suggested for the first Apple silicon Macs, too.

November — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 23, 2020

So, there we have it. If you're planning on picking up AirPods Studio and want the best version available, you're going to be spending big. Me? I'll be waiting to see what AirPods Studio Sport look like!

Apple's iPhone 12 event will of course be fighting for attention with Amazon's two day Prime Day event, which also kicks off on October 13.