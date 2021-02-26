Bill Gates has stated publicly that he prefers Android over the iPhone, in a new interview hosted on Clubhouse.

In an interview with CNBC and NY Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Gates spoke about various issues including Bitcoin, the pandemic, and the age-old question, Android or iPhone. Of course, people realized Gates had an iPhone due to the fact he was on Clubhouse, an iOS-only platform.

From a YouTube recording, the interview opens with Sorkin describing how the immediate reaction to news of Gates' Clubhouse appearance was "Bill Gates has an iPhone?".

In response, Gates said, "I actually use an Android phone" but played around with iPhones because he liked to keep track of everything.

"But the phone I carry around happens to be Android"

Asked if this was "a religious thing", Gates noted how "some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easier for me" and that they were "more flexible" with how the software connects with the operating system, as such, Android was what he'd ended up getting used to. But, he did say a lot of his friends have iPhones so there was "no purity" there.

Over the course of the interview, Gates also spoke about Bitcoin, the pandemic, and how he was currently smashing the French thriller series Lupin on Netflix. On Bitcoin, Gates warned of the environmental impact of the technology and stated he hadn't personally chosen to invest in any.