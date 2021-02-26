What you need to know
- Bill Gates has revealed why he prefers Android to the iPhone.
- He says it comes down to pre-installed Microsoft software and more flexibility for how software connects to the OS.
Bill Gates has stated publicly that he prefers Android over the iPhone, in a new interview hosted on Clubhouse.
In an interview with CNBC and NY Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Gates spoke about various issues including Bitcoin, the pandemic, and the age-old question, Android or iPhone. Of course, people realized Gates had an iPhone due to the fact he was on Clubhouse, an iOS-only platform.
From a YouTube recording, the interview opens with Sorkin describing how the immediate reaction to news of Gates' Clubhouse appearance was "Bill Gates has an iPhone?".
In response, Gates said, "I actually use an Android phone" but played around with iPhones because he liked to keep track of everything.
"But the phone I carry around happens to be Android"
Asked if this was "a religious thing", Gates noted how "some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easier for me" and that they were "more flexible" with how the software connects with the operating system, as such, Android was what he'd ended up getting used to. But, he did say a lot of his friends have iPhones so there was "no purity" there.
Over the course of the interview, Gates also spoke about Bitcoin, the pandemic, and how he was currently smashing the French thriller series Lupin on Netflix. On Bitcoin, Gates warned of the environmental impact of the technology and stated he hadn't personally chosen to invest in any.
Messaging app Telegram gets auto-delete timer and Widgets
Telegram has updated its messaging app with a new auto-delete timer for messages, Widgets, and an Invite by QR Code feature.
YouWidget puts your YouTube subs and more into an iOS 14 widget
Check YouTube stats of any channel, keep tabs on new videos from channels you're subscribed to, and more.
Review: Vertagear P-Line gaming chairs look cool and provide great support
Sitting for long stretches can really do a number on your back. But the best gaming chairs, like Vertagear's P-Line, can make you feel comfortable while improving your posture.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.