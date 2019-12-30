As noted by MacGeneration , in its ' Latest Downloads ' section, users can now pick up version 1.2 of Blackmagic's firmware for the eGPU and eGPU Pro. The description states:

Blackmagic has released a firmware update for its eGPU units, which will bring support for Apple's new Pro Display XDR.

This update adds support for Apple Pro Display XDR to the Blackmagic eGPU and Blackmagic eGPU Pro. Once the update has been installed, you'll be able to use Apple Pro Display XDR as a computer display when connected to a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 and either a Blackmagic eGPU or eGPU Pro.

Previously, it had been reported that unofficially, the Blackmagic eGPUs, as sold on Apple's website, were both already compatible with the Pro Display XDR, along with a handful of other Apple devices that weren't listed, such as the 5K iMac.

Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 6K, 32-inch Retina display, packing in over 1,600 nits of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contract ratio. At a cool, $4,999 ($5,999 for the Nano-texture glass), that performance doesn't come cheap.

Apple sells two Blackmagic eGPUs through its website, the Blackmagic eGPU, and the Blackmagic eGPU Pro. The base model features the Radeon Pro 580, the same card that ships in the base model Mac Pro. It has 8GB of GDDR5, two Thunderbolt 3 Ports, four USB 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0. The Pro model packs similar capabilities but houses a Radeon RX Vega 56 for increased graphics performance.

